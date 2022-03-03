A firefighter walks among damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

The UN refugee agency says one million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion started less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees predicted that up to four million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

An advance team left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for Ukraine on Thursday to start investigating possible war crimes.

Russian forces have taken over Kherson, a strategically important city in southern Ukraine. The fall of Kherson allows Russian troops to position themselves along the economically critical Black Sea coast. It is the first large city in Ukraine to fall under Russian control.

Meanwhile, heavy shelling destroyed buildings and raised death tolls in the port city of Mariupol and in the eastern city of Kharkiv, where Russian paratroopers landed yesterday and explosions shattered parts of the city’s police headquarters and a nearby university building.

However, Kharkiv and the capital, Kyiv, remained under Ukrainian control, as the country’s soldiers and civilians fought Russian troops with anti-tank missiles and human shields – such as the thousands of people who gathered on an access road to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Russia seized control of land around the reactor complex.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail’s Marieke Walsh, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the West must learn from its past mistakes and confront President Vladimir Putin because a Russian victory will embolden him to set his sights beyond Ukraine.

Here, at home, the Canadian government announced it was slapping sanctions on 10 energy industry executives with two Russian companies: Gazprom and Rosneft. A statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly’s office said that “these measures are intended to put further pressure on Russia’s leadership to cease its violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The United States is also preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, and readying sanctions against more officials in Putin’s inner circle, the source said.

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 0.5 per cent: The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate, pushing up borrowing costs for the first time since 2018 and kicking off a series of rate hikes despite heightened economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jean Charest says he’s ready for Conservative leadership battle: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says that if he became the leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, he would bring fiscal discipline to federal spending, mend regional divisions and restore Canada’s brand on the international stage.

Key witnesses should testify in mass-shooting inquiry, victims’ families say: Families of the 22 victims in Nova Scotia’s mass shooting say no one should be untouchable for a public inquiry trying to investigate all the facts in the tragedy, including police responders and the gunman’s partner, who was with him as he appeared to be planning his attack.

Convoy protest organizer takes issue with judge who denied her bail: Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich submitted an affidavit in court as part of a bail review, saying she was unaware a judge who denied her release was a former Liberal candidate. Had she known, she said, she would have asked her lawyer to request the recusal of the judge.

Oil prices soared again on Thursday as the Ukraine war triggered a dash for commodities that could be in short supply, while stock markets slipped as investors worried about higher inflation and slowing economic growth. Brent crude oil rose more than 5 per cent to within a whisker of $120 per barrel and is now up nearly 20 per cent on the week, while everything from coal to natural gas and aluminium are surging as Western nations tighten sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Wall Street futures pointed to a slightly weaker open. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.19 US cents.

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 3, 1934

Gangster John Dillinger, center, strikes a pose with Lake County prosecuter Robert Estill, left, in the jail at Crown Point, Indiana, in 1934.The Associated Press

John Dillinger breaks out of jail using a fake gun he whittled

Some inmates use a spoon to tunnel their way out of jail, others scale a wall with knotted bed sheets. John Dillinger used the old “piece of wood carved in the shape of a gun” trick. Dillinger, who was later dubbed Public Enemy No. 1 by FBI boss J. Edgar Hoover, wasn’t just a notorious murdering bank robber; the gangster was a veritable Houdini of holding cells, having escaped from custody before. On this day in 1934, at the supposedly escape-proof Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Ind., where he was held while facing murder charges, Dillinger made his move during morning exercises. He had whittled a piece of wood and blackened it with shoe polish. Suddenly, he was brandishing a pistol. He used the phoney heater to take the Tommys from a pair of screws and busted out of the Big House to go on the lam. (Translation: He convinced two correctional authorities that his firearm was authentic, confiscated their machine guns and made his egress from incarceration.) Alas for Dillinger, four months later he was tracked down and felled in a hail of bullets when he left a movie theatre. The authorities used real guns. Philip King

