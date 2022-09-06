Good morning,

Damien Sanderson, one of two brothers accused in a stabbing massacre in Saskatchewan on Sunday, has been found dead. He suffered injuries the RCMP say do not appear to have been self-inflicted. The other suspect, Myles Sanderson, remains on the run, the subject of an intensive manhunt by RCMP and police across the Prairies. RCMP said the exact cause of Damien Sanderson’s death has not been determined. Police have strong reason to believe that Myles Sanderson may also have sustained injuries.

The stabbing rampage is one the deadliest acts of mass violence in Canada’s history. The attacks left 11 people dead, including Damien Sanderson, and another 18 injured. At least nine of the 11 deceased are from the James Smith Cree Nation, and one is from the nearby town of Weldon. And at least 15 of the 18 who were injured are also from the First Nation. RCMP said the attacks happened at 13 separate locations. It has not been confirmed whether Myles and Damien Sanderson are members of the James Smith Cree Nation.

First victims identified as families and friends mourn: A crisis worker, a mother of two and an elderly widower are the first victims identified in the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan as their family and friends expressed shock and honoured their memories. Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said the victims in the stabbings are men and women of a variety of ages. She added that none of the deceased are children or infants, and the youngest victim was believed to be born in 1999.

A crisis worker, a mother of two and an elderly widower are the first victims identified in the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan as their family and friends expressed shock and honoured their memories. Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said the victims in the stabbings are men and women of a variety of ages. She added that none of the deceased are children or infants, and the youngest victim was believed to be born in 1999. Tragedy puts spotlight on rural policing again: Although Mounties in Saskatchewan have been praised for quickly issuing cellphone alerts to the public as the stabbing rampage developed, little has been said about its operational response to emergency calls that started coming in before dawn on Sunday morning. Relatively small groups of RCMP officers often cover vast swathes of territory in the province, posing a policing challenge.

Although Mounties in Saskatchewan have been praised for quickly issuing cellphone alerts to the public as the stabbing rampage developed, little has been said about its operational response to emergency calls that started coming in before dawn on Sunday morning. Relatively small groups of RCMP officers often cover vast swathes of territory in the province, posing a policing challenge. Parole documents reveal details of Saskatchewan suspect’s criminal past: Myles Brandon Sanderson’s criminal history is both long and violent, beginning in his youth and spanning almost 20 years. He has convictions for domestic violence, armed robbery, and numerous other violent attacks, including a double stabbing committed with a fork. Sanderson is now wanted for three counts of first-degree murder, and the RCMP say more charges are expected.

Myles Brandon Sanderson’s criminal history is both long and violent, beginning in his youth and spanning almost 20 years. He has convictions for domestic violence, armed robbery, and numerous other violent attacks, including a double stabbing committed with a fork. Sanderson is now wanted for three counts of first-degree murder, and the RCMP say more charges are expected. Support pours in for communities affected: The province said communities “will be supported by Saskatchewan Health Authority’s mental health staffing resources, Prince Albert Grand Council, and the local community.” In Prince Albert, the Bernice Sayese Centre is encouraging people to donate supplies to be delivered to James Smith Cree Nation to help with coming funerals. The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has said it will provide crisis and grief counselling for Métis and First Nations families in affected communities.

Annie Sanderson comforts her granddaughter, who was close with Gloria Lydia Burns, 62, who was killed on James Smith Cree Nation after a stabbing spree killed 10 people in Saskatchewan.DAVID STOBBE/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Liz Truss to be Britain’s next prime minister after winning Conservative leadership race: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss beat former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak 81,326 to 60,399 in a mail-in ballot among Conservative Party members.

U.S. judge agrees to appoint special master in Trump search case: U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach, Fla., granted Trump’s request for a special master, whom she said will be tasked with reviewing documents that as well as being potentially covered by attorney-client privilege could also be covered by executive privilege.

European energy crisis intensifies as Russia shuts key gas pipeline, euro sinks to 20-year low: Energy prices soared Monday after Russia turned off the taps of the main conduit for natural gas to Europe, increasing the prospect of rolling blackouts and factory closings on a continent starved for fuel.

Kenyan court rejects vote-rigging claims, upholds Ruto victory in presidential election: Kenya’s Supreme Court unanimously upheld William Ruto’s narrow victory in last month’s presidential election, rejecting his opponent’s assertions of vote-rigging as unproven and even forged.

Seven in 10 Canadians polled say access to health care has worsened since pandemic started: Respondents to a new Nanos Research survey conducted for The Globe and Mail gave Canada’s health care system a failing grade overall.

How to prepare for the return to the office: To help ease this transition, we’ve put together a back-to-office guide, including reads on the impact of inflation, what to wear and why you should embrace PowerPoint presentations.

Back to school: The Globe and Mail’s Dave McGinn spoke to five families from across the country about what is on their minds as summer break comes to an end.

Morning markets

European markets edge higher: European stock markets, the euro and the pound all clawed higher on Tuesday as previously surging gas prices slipped back, although government bond market costs continued to rise and Japan’s yen hit a fresh 24-year low. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.30 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.12 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.14 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Going back to school? Think about an apprenticeship

“Young adults want work congruent with their values that provides opportunity to enjoy their passions. When they go back to school this year, they may want to look at a skilled trade apprenticeship: It could be just the ticket to a great future.” - Janet Lane, Connor Watrych, Jasleen Bahia

It’s fully within the federal government’s control to avoid another messy travel season

“By not fixing the core process failures which caused the delays and disruptions, the government chose to apply band-aids when far more serious intervention was needed. With the end of the summer travel peak, now is the time for the federal government to use the relative calm to better prepare itself for the travel peaks to come.” - Duncan Dee

‘COVID Zero’ is impossible this fall. But ‘COVID Manageable’ is within reach

“If a new variant sets the world back to square one, all bets are off. But for now what’s needed are nuanced measures to minimize hospitalizations, while making normal life possible and sustainable.” - The Editorial Board

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

How to spruce up a less-than-ideal rental space without breaking the bank

Not long ago, looking for a new place to live signalled possibility and a fresh start. Now, bidding wars, multimonth down payments and complicated applications are making it difficult to secure an affordable apartment, let alone one with natural light and good design bones. With a rental crisis upon us – and many Canadians saying yes to less-than-ideal spaces – we asked the experts for ways to make a blah space feel more blissful.

Moment in time: Sept. 6, 1843

First day of classes at McGill College

Arts Building and campus, McGill College, Montreal, QC, c. 1850-1885. Wood engraving by John Henry Walker. Credit: McCord Stewart MuseumJohn Henry Walker/McCord Stewart Museum

A Scottish trader who made his fortune in furs, and also profited from the Atlantic slave trade, James McGill, at his death in 1813, left his adopted city of Montreal a gift of land and cash with the intent that it become an institute of advanced learning. The land was drawn from the Burnside Place estate at the foot of Mount Royal that had been his summer home. Family disputes over the estate delayed the launch of the new school and although it received a Royal Charter in 1821, it wasn’t until September, 1843, that the newly built Arts building received 20 students to mark its first day of classes. The building remains the iconic symbol of the university to this day. McGill’s remains were later relocated to a memorial tomb nearby. Over its 200-year history McGill has grown into one of the world’s leading research universities. Its graduates include Nobel laureates, Supreme Court justices, prime ministers, one Star Trek captain and the inventor of the game of basketball. Joe Friesen

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.