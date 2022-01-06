Good morning,

U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland is promising to bring more perpetrators of last year’s attack on the Capitol to justice, and he is suggesting that coming charges may include those who orchestrated the riot.

On the eve of the insurrection’s first anniversary, Garland warned that the more than 700 prosecutions undertaken by his department in relation to that day “will not be our last.”

The pledge capped a year in which the U.S. government struggled to tamp down the forces that led supporters of then-president Donald Trump to attack the seat of the country’s government, even as the internecine strife laid bare by the violence did not abate.

A banner put up by the group ShutDownDC calling on congress to "expel all fascists" hangs on an overpass near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Associated Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Trudeau names China hawk as new national security adviser in bureaucracy shakeup

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed a skeptic of China’s role in the world as his new national security adviser in a major reshuffle of senior bureaucrats.

Jody Thomas, who is currently deputy minister of National Defence, is regarded as a realist on global issues including an increasingly aggressive and belligerent China.

Her appointment was one of several unveiled yesterday in the shakeup of the federal bureaucracy’s top level.

Provinces ignore calls to fast-track booster shots for teachers

Ottawa’s children’s hospital is running booster-shot clinics for education and child-care workers amid growing calls for provincial governments to prioritize vaccinations for school staff before students return to the classroom.

All provinces except Saskatchewan have extended the holiday break or moved students to virtual learning – an opportunity, doctors and school officials say, to fast-track educators for their boosters as an additional layer of protection against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Djokovic denied entry to Australia: World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia yesterday after initially being granted a medical exemption from the country’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.

Cathal Kelly: Score one for an outraged public as Novak Djokovic is denied entry to Australia

Airlines deny boarding to Sunwing passengers: Passengers who filmed themselves partying maskless aboard a chartered Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Mexico last week have become pariahs and now face being stranded after two more airlines announced yesterday they will not fly them home to Canada.

New variant not a concern, WHO says: The World Health Organization says that it is monitoring a coronavirus variant detected in a small number of patients in France, but that, for now, there is little reason to worry about its spread. Researchers say it is too early to speculate on the IHU variant based on the few number of cases detected.

Immigration set to overheat hot housing market: The federal government has increased its annual immigration targets to the highest levels on record, needed to fill job vacancies. These new immigrants will add to the country’s population and ramp up competition for homes at a time when national real estate prices have jumped 40 per cent in the past two years.

Editorial: Immigration is rising. So will housing prices – unless we start building a lot more homes

Immigration is rising. So will housing prices – unless we start building a lot more homes Toronto housing market posts second year of record sales, prices

Canadian firms involved in $350-billion in M&A deals: Canada’s capital markets hit new heights in 2021, setting records for the amount of money raised in initial public offerings, and for the total value of mergers and acquisitions. M&A transactions totalled US$349-billion across 4,558 deals, according to data from Refinitiv. That figure tops the previous record set in 2007.

Ghislaine Maxwell to seek new trial: Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last week of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, plans to request a new trial after a juror in her case revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse, her defence lawyers said yesterday.

MORNING MARKETS

World markets struggle: Global stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.49 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.91 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.88 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.72 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.40 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

David Parkinson: “The Bank of Canada is about to be flooded with new data that will inform this month’s potentially pivotal decision on interest rates. The question is how much of it will be drowned out by the COVID-19 pandemic’s newest tidal wave.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Why abstaining from alcohol could be a starting point for better health

While about one in four Canadians is drinking more during the pandemic, a similar number is also drinking a lot less. If you want to join the latter group – and there are many health benefits to cutting back on alcohol consumption – Dry January may be for you.

MOMENT IN TIME: JANUARY 6, 2001

U.S. Vice President Al Gore hands certified results of the November, 2000 U.S. presidential election to Congressman William Thomas (R-Ca) during a Joint Session of Congress for the counting of electoral votes which declared Texas Governor George W. Bush the next president of the United States, in the House of Representatives chamber, January 6, 2001.Reuters

George W. Bush confirmed as winner of 2000 election

This was not how Al Gore imagined the conclusion of his political career. As the sitting U.S. vice-president, he had the job of presiding over the joint session of Congress that confirmed his own defeat in the previous year’s presidential election. It had been close: Gore, the Democratic nominee, topped Republican George W. Bush in the popular vote, only to be narrowly edged in the Electoral College by Bush’s 537-vote victory in Florida. At Bush’s behest, the Supreme Court halted a recount that could have reversed the result. But Gore kept his disappointment in check as he rubber-stamped the election result that day, batting aside attempts by legislators of his own party to derail the confirmation. It was a marked contrast with the behaviour of Donald Trump two decades later when, defeated far more decisively, he lied about a non-existent election fraud conspiracy and stoked a riot at the Capitol. Instead, Gore was sanguine. “May God bless our new president and vice-president,” he said after confirming Mr. Bush’s victory, “and may God bless the United States of America.” Adrian Morrow

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.