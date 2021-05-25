Morning Update: One year after George Floyd’s murder, slow progress in police reforms

Good morning,

The murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by white police officer Derek Chauvin on the evening of May 25 last year sparked the largest racial-justice protests in the United States since the civil-rights movement, along with demands for wide-ranging reform – or even abolition – of the police.

A year later, some changes have been made. Colorado passed the first law in the country that allows people to sue in cases of police brutality. In Maryland, the legislature repealed a statute that had guaranteed police would only ever be investigated by fellow officers.

But the big, bold promises have largely stalled. A vow by New York’s mayor to slash a billion dollars from the police budget has been whittled down to a fraction of that. In Minneapolis, councillors have backed off their threat to dismantle the force, voting in December to trim police spending by about 4.5 per cent.

Still, police accountability advocates see the past year as a watershed, with the outcry over Mr. Floyd’s death creating the political momentum to effect serious change.

Brazen ‘hijacking’ of Ryanair flight shows West running out of tools to deal with Belarus

Roman Protasevich knew why his plane had been forced to make an unscheduled landing in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, even if none of the other 169 passengers on Ryanair Flight 4978 understood what was going on. The plane was flying from Athens to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when it was suddenly intercepted by a Belarusian fighter jet in response to a bomb threat that now appears to have been a hoax perpetrated by Belarusian authorities.

Mr. Protasevich and his girlfriend were both taken off the plane by Belarusian security services. Mr. Protasevich is a founding editor of Nexta, a social-media channel that played an instrumental role in last year’s failed uprising against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. On Monday, the EU said it would instruct all European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would also bar Belarus’s state carrier, Belavia, from using its airspace and would freeze aid and investment to impose more sanctions against Mr. Lukashenko’s regime.

Outbreaks in high-rise buildings raise transmission fears for residents

At the Rebecca Towers in Hamilton, 110 COVID-19 cases including one death have been reported. It’s among a number of outbreaks in high-rises, and experts are trying to figure out how residents have been contracting the virus.

In some of these outbreaks, local health officials have said it’s not about the buildings themselves, but rather social interactions and transmission among members of the same household. But some experts suggest the virus may spread between units in older buildings through ventilation or air transfer.

The making of a COVID-19 hot spot: Tuesday’s episode of The Decibel podcast features a conversation with Brampton resident Dr. Amanpreet Brar, who has been going on different Punjabi-language shows to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and take audience questions. This episode is part of The Globe and Mail’s L6P project, a multistory examination of a Brampton neighbourhood with some of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in Canada and a huge population of essential workers.

More COVID-19 news:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Alberta calls for national-security rules for academics: Alberta is urging the federal government to set strong national standards to ensure that Canadian universities and researchers are not transferring scientific data and intellectual property to China that benefits its military and security apparatus. The province itself came under fire for not reining in Alberta universities engaged in research with individuals or entities tied to the Chinese government or ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Anti-logging protests in B.C.: Pacheedaht First Nation, whose traditional territory includes the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island where RCMP arrested anti-logging protesters over the long weekend, believes the campaign to stop harvesting ancient trees is undermining its sovereignty and putting further strain on its community during the pandemic.

Pornhub owner found living in London: In a new podcast, British-based Tortoise Media documented its hunt for Bernd Bergmair, the majority owner of MindGeek who, despite owning one of the largest porn companies in the world, has maintained an extremely low profile.

Total lunar eclipse: For the first time in more than two years, people living in Western Canada will have a chance to view a total eclipse of the moon early on Wednesday morning.

Canada’s Olympic prep work: It’s challenging at the best of times to get athletes and their equipment across the world to compete, but during a global pandemic – a head-spinning time for international travel and shipping – it’s become a herculean task.

MORNING MARKETS

European stocks gain: European shares were mostly higher on Tuesday, soothed by reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus won’t be clawed back anytime soon. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.75 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.04 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.75 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading around 83 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The two pandemics of anti-Black racism and COVID-19 are tied together

Tari Ajadi and Debra Thompson: “Both have exposed the cracks in our national moral consciousness about the definition of the common good. And both are existential threats that fuel death, degradation and destruction within our sociopolitical ecosystems. But the two pandemics are not just similar, they are interlocking, and have wrought havoc on racialized communities across the continent.”

Phil Mickelson is the new guy again with historic PGA championship at 50

Cathal Kelly: “He has done it all, and then wound back around and started doing it again. Soon to turn 51, he’s lapped himself. If we are now in the era of the geriatric pro, Mickelson is their new king.”

After months of lockdowns, kids deserve a summer of play

Josh Fullan: “Play, already recognized before the pandemic for its holistic benefits for all ages, might be the single-dose prescription for restoring and protecting children’s emotional and physical health after many months of lockdowns and school closings.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

LIVING BETTER

Globe Craft Club is heading back to the kitchen for the 10th livestream class in the series. On Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, host Jana G. Pruden will learn to bake lemon, white chocolate and cranberry scones from Raufikat Oyawoye-Salami, winner of season 4 of The Great Canadian Baking Show. Watch the free livestream on Facebook or at tgam.ca/craftclub, where you’ll find a list of ingredients and links to all our previous classes, and join our Facebook group for the latest updates.

MOMENT IN TIME: May 25, 1935

Jesse Owens has ‘the greatest 45 minutes in sport’

There were high hopes that Ohio State University sophomore Jesse Owens would make a splash at the 1935 Big Ten Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Mich. But those hopes were dashed when the “Buckeye Bullet” fell down some stairs five days before the meet, badly bruising his lower back. In Ann Arbor, he could barely bend over to touch his knees, but his skeptical coach allowed him to compete in one event to see how he fared. After a hot bath, Mr. Owens lined up for the 100-yard (91.4-metre) sprint at 3:15 p.m., and proceeded to tie the world record of 9.4 seconds. Ten minutes later, he bested the record in the long jump by half a foot. At 3:34, he set a record in the 220-yard sprint, and at 4:00, completed his string of victories with the 220-yard low hurdles. Converting his times in the 220-yard events to the metric standards used elsewhere gave him two more world records. The unprecedented performance by the 21-year-old Alabaman on this day in 1935 would come to be known as “the greatest 45 minutes in sport.” At the Berlin Olympics a year later, the Black athlete upended Adolf Hitler’s theories of Aryan supremacy by winning four gold medals. Ian Morfitt

