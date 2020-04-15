Morning Update: Ontario and Quebec overhaul how long-term care homes are staffed

Good morning,

Ontario, Quebec overhaul how long-term care homes are staffed

Ontario issued an emergency order banning employees from working in more than one long-term care home ahead of an “action plan” that Premier Doug Ford will release today, topping up salaries for part-time workers and deploying hospital care teams to help manage outbreaks.

In Quebec, to mitigate chronic staff shortages, François Legault’s government is calling for volunteers with a medical background to help out in homes, and will allow relatives who were already recognized caregivers to return to long-term care centres.

Meanwhile, Ottawa and the provinces are in discussions about reopening the Canadian economy in phases, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said current restrictions will likely be in place for weeks.

Trudeau also said announcements are coming this week to address situations in which businesses and individuals don’t qualify for the previously touted federal support programs.

As well, Trudeau announced that Ottawa will provide nearly $130-million for northern communities dealing with COVID-19, including $72-million in transfers to the territorial governments.

Governments across the country are imposing fire bans and other measures to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect crews during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta announced a fire ban that covers most of the province, as well as restrictions on off-road vehicle use, the hiring of more firefighters and more money for prevention programs. Ontario previously announced a ban on outdoor fires through its entire fire region, while British Columbia is banning fires larger than an average campfire.

A family places a sign reading "Protect our seniors" outside Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 12, 2020.

Trump vs WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, blaming the international body for “mismanaging” the response to the coronavirus pandemic as he faces mounting criticism of his own slow response to the outbreak.

Trump said that he would withhold between US$400-million and US$500-million worth in payments, in the middle of the health crisis, as he accused the WHO of being too close to China.

How Greece used rapid response to keep its virus deaths low

Despite having one of Europe’s oldest populations, a frail health care system and little financial firepower, Greece has so far been spared the disasters that have hit Italy, Spain, Britain and other European countries. As of yesterday, it had recorded 2,170 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths. Two countries of comparable size, Belgium and Netherlands, had recorded 4,167 and 2,945 deaths, respectively.

Bolstered by political and popular support, the Greek government led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis listened to its scientists and moved much faster than most other countries to lock down the economy. Eric Reguly reports.

Crunch time on the vegetable farm

The next few weeks are make-or-break for Canadian crops, and labourers from overseas are starting at a disadvantage because of quarantine measures. Kathryn Blaze Baum and Tavia Grant report on what’s at stake for them, their employers and our food supply.

Leggings and PJs: how comfy stay-at-home clothes are a bright spot among retailers’ woes

There’s one bright spot among the negative sales figures facing many retailers: leisure wear such as leggings, comfortable tops and PJs. Many retailers are seeing a surge in orders for comfortable clothing as people are urged to stay inside. In the past week alone, Uniqlo Canada Inc. has seen online sales of lounge wear and athleisure clothing grow by 200 per cent, with some items selling out.

Trudeau and Scheer forced to defend family trips amid coronavirus travel restrictions

Despite a weeks-long restriction on non-essential travel in Canada, in addition to advisories asking people to stay away from their cottages, Prime Minister Trudeau travelled from Ottawa into Quebec during the weekend to meet up with his family at their official country residence of Harrington Lake.

Meanwhile, Andrew Scheer travelled with his five children and spouse on a government jet from their home in Regina to Ottawa.

Former Liberal justice minister urges sanctions against Chinese officials who covered up early COVID-19 outbreak

Irwin Cotler is blaming the Chinese government for the scale and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he believes transmission of the novel coronavirus could have been dramatically reduced if China had acted earlier.

Cotler is urging Canada to impose Magnitsky-style sanctions on Chinese officials who mistreated or silenced whistleblowers.

Global shares dip as dire warnings for global economy weigh: Global markets dipped into the red on Wednesday as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage done during the coronavirus panemdic even as some countries try to reopen for business. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 2.19 per cent just after 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 2.18 per cent and 1.95 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei finished down 0.45 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.19 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.34 US cents.

Trump may have cause to complain about media bias, but it won’t help him in the end

Lawrence Martin: “He’s shamelessly playing the role of disinformation king and, as evidenced by his Monday performance, effective at it.”

The Bank of Canada’s vast experiment in printing money may not end well

Konrad Yakabuski: “It is critically important that Canadians understand that what their central bank is doing right now amounts to a vast experiment in printing money that has never been attempted before in this country.”

How Canada gave a pandemic the key to the country’s nursing homes

Editorial: “Seniors’ facilities are a gift to any infectious disease, with residents sharing common areas and sometimes even bedrooms. They are also filled with people burdened with underlying health problems that can increase the risk of death from a seasonal flu, let alone from COVID-19.”

Journalist and author Fareed Zakaria discusses coronavirus and the future of global affairs at the Munk Dialogues, tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Submit questions here.

Brian Gable

Canada’s new source for medical equipment: 3-D printers

With many medical professionals short on personal protective equipment, help is coming from an unlikely corner: architects and educators, who are using digital fabrication tools such as 3-D printers to build the necessary gear from scratch. Alex Bozikovic reports.

Hot Docs announces 2020 lineup, but with a twist

A few weeks after announcing it would postpone its 2020 festival to a date yet to be determined, Hot Docs has revealed the 238 films and projects it still plans to bring to the big screen. At some point in time. Barry Hertz reports.

The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia in concert at the Kingswood Music Theatre in Vaughan, Ontario, June 30, 1987. Originally published July 2, 1987.

More than eight months after he died at the age of 53, and two weeks after a portion of his ashes were spread in India’s Ganges river, the rest of Jerry Garcia’s cremated remains were set free off a yacht and onto the waters beneath San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Garcia had been the inimitable lead guitarist and gentle-voiced singer of the Grateful Dead. It was on the streets of San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighbourhood where the band created its folk-based, LSD-drenched psychedelia at the height of the tie-dyed hippie times. At the low-key ceremony attended by friends, family and band members, poems were read, flowers were tossed into the water and the dead musician’s ashes were scooped from a plastic bag. Garcia had died in his sleep of severe arteriosclerosis on Aug. 7, 1995, at a California rehabilitation clinic called Serenity Knolls. He had last performed on July 9, 1995, at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The Dead’s last song that night was Box of Rain, with its closing-line elegy: “Such a long, long time to be gone, and a short time to be there." – Brad Wheeler

