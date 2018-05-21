Morning Update: Ontario elections watchdog reviewing PC candidate campaigns; royal wedding recap

Good morning,

Ontario’s elections watchdog is probing whether PC candidates used stolen personal data

Elections Ontario announced the review following Simmer Sandhu’s resignation last week as the Progressive Conservative candidate in Brampton East. Sandhu’s exit came just after his former employer, the company that operates the 407 toll highway, reported an “internal theft” of 60,000 customers’ names and addresses.

The review also comes after the Liberals and NDP called for a police investigation into questionable PC candidate nomination practices. A Globe investigation found nomination contests during former PC leader Patrick Brown’s tenure included allegations of ballot-box stuffing, ineligible voters and fake party memberships. In a Hamilton race, The Globe found, a printer was secretly churning out fake identity papers. PC Leader Doug Ford said any questions about the “mess” he inherited should be directed to Brown.

Reducing pilot hours could hurt service to northern communities, a transport group says

The new federal regulations could leave airline crews stranded in remote locations with no place to stay and no hangars to park their planes in cold weather, the Air Transport Association of Canada says. The group says Ottawa’s plans should be put on hold until there is more consultation. The regulatory changes will require 26-per-cent more pilots in an industry already dealing with shortages, it argues.

The Jets have been eliminated from the NHL playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights beat Winnipeg 2-1 yesterday to win the Western Conference showdown in five games. The Jets started off strong with a Game 1 win, but after that they couldn’t manage to get into the win column. The Golden Knights will continue their improbable playoff run with the chance to win the Stanley Cup in their very first season as an NHL franchise. They will play either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Washington Capitals (Tampa can advance to the final with a win tonight).

Recapping the royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, but it was an American bishop who managed to steal much of the spotlight. The Most Rev. Michael Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, used his sermon to make note of the power of love “in any form or experience of it” – an apparent critique of the Church of England’s ban on gay marriage. That was just one part of the ceremony that broke with tradition: Markle was the first royal bride to walk partway down the aisle on her own; she also didn’t vow to “obey” her husband in the vows. The couple put off their honeymoon for now, and will make their first public appearance as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tomorrow. Go here for a full recap of the wedding festivities.

Stocks, U.S. dollar rise on China-U.S. trade news

Stocks and the U.S. dollar rose Monday after the U.S.-China trade war was declared “on hold”, while in Europe Italy’s borrowing costs climbed and the Milan bourse retreated as two anti-establishment parties got closer to power. Wall Street was set to open higher, with U.S. S&P mini futures up 0.6 per cent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 per cent. In Asia, markets advanced with Japan’s Nikkei finishing up 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.68 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.66 per cent. Markets in Canada are closed Monday for Victoria Day.

Take more vacation, you workaholics

“... I wonder if the greatest threat to the vacation isn’t a more existential fear – the fear that the world, and specifically our jobs, will carry on without us when we’re gone. It’s not news that many people continue to work during their holidays, unable or unwilling to cut the cord to the office. The need to stay connected is often not imposed from outside – your boss tells you to go, have a good time, your co-worker says she’ll cover for you – but from inside. What are we without our work? Our status is measured in busyness, real or contrived. And if the office can carry on without us, what does that say about our worth?” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Give pediatric cancer sufferers the help they need

“Her necklace has 650 beads, one for each medical procedure she has been through. Helena Kirk of Toronto was diagnosed with leukemia at age three and endured 841 days of chemotherapy to beat it. Now a 12-year-old possessed of uncommon courage and grace, she is working to ensure others have a chance at hearing the news she received four years ago: remission. … A group of cancer organizations, doctors and advocates – including Ms. Kirk – is seeking $15-million to help ensure Canadian children who don’t live within easy travel of the main cancer-research centres (Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver) can get the help they need without ruinous expense. This should be a quick and simple choice. Surely Ottawa can find a way to muster what amounts to a rounding error in the grand scheme of public finance.” – Globe editorial

Why don’t people want free money? The uncertainty around universal basic income

“There is a remarkable lack of enthusiasm for free money. A recent poll asked people in the work force to rank their preferences: a higher minimum wage; legally enforced profit-sharing by employers; direct government subsidies to wages; and a universal basic income (UBI). Most of them put UBI in last place. That’s not really surprising. People who cannot imagine a different economic environment are naturally reluctant to break the link between work and compensation. But if we are moving toward a future where work is not available for half the population, preferences may change.” – Gwynne Dyer, author of Growing Pains: The Future of Democracy (and Work)

Six ‘bad’ foods that deserve a place in your diet

Potatoes are often dismissed as a starchy food with low nutritional value. But a baked russet potato, for example, is a solid source of potassium, fibre and protein. And if you think bananas are disproportionately packed with sugar, think again: they’re comparable to pears or apples. Go here to read about the benefits of cashews, pasta, eggs and shrimp.

