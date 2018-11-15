Morning Update: Ontario lays out pot-shop guidelines; May’s government in turmoil as key Brexit Secretary quits

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Ontario has revealed guidelines for cannabis retail shops

Story continues below advertisement

Stores will be allowed to open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and must be located at least 150 metres away from a school (for subscribers, who can also go here to see how that school rule compares with other parts of the country). But there’s still a lack of clarity on who will be able to open up locations beginning on April 1: Retailers will be allowed to operate as many as 75 stores each, but the province has yet to specify whether businesses owned in part by licensed growers can open more than one (that’s the limit laid out in a law that took effect on Oct. 17). And while the province will start accepting retail applications on Dec. 17, municipalities have until Jan. 22 to opt out of allowing marijuana shops.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

May’s government in turmoil as two ministers quit over deal with EU, including key Brexit Secretary

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is in turmoil after two ministers quit in opposition to her Brexit deal, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab. Mr. Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey resigned Thursday, a day after Ms. May won Cabinet approval for the draft agreement with the European Union. Two junior ministers also resigned. “I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign,” Raab said. May’s plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom, he said.

A caravan of Central American migrants arrived at the U.S border

Hundreds of people reached Tijuana yesterday, getting their first sight of the increased U.S. military presence at the border. The group got off buses and made their way to a shelter on the Mexican side while doctors checked on those battling colds and other ailments. American officers carrying machine guns could be seen standing near border agents next to the recently installed wire atop a stretch of the barrier. The caravans became a major part of Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric in the leadup to the midterm elections. The main caravan is still more than 1,000 kilometres away from the border.

The rejection of Calgary’s Olympic bid means no money for planned affordable housing

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said now that billions of dollars in federal and provincial funds are off the table, planned construction of 1,800 affordable housing units is in question. Also in jeopardy is the city’s long-awaited plan for a fieldhouse with running tracks and other facilities, with some councillors saying they don’t expect it to go forward in an era of austerity. Nenshi, who supported the Olympic bid, said Ottawa’s decision to delay its funding announcement until two weeks before the plebiscite may have contributed to the No result.

Here’s the view from Gary Mason: “Maybe the Olympics would have been the catalyst to ignite economic activity in Calgary, but maybe not, too. Unemployment is at 8 per cent. Roughly 25 per cent of downtown offices sit vacant. Oil prices in the province are at historic lows. There is no immediate end in sight to the pain the city is experiencing. But Calgarians are a practical lot. They are generally allergic to flimflam, and I think many felt that with this bid they were being asked to support a deeply flawed plan that didn’t add up in the end.” (for subscribers)

The forced sterilization of Indigenous women is a ‘gross violation of human rights,' AFN Chief Perry Bellegarde says

The Assembly of First Nations head called for the immediate end to the practice, which was brought to light again this week by a Canadian senator. Sterilization involves tubal ligations, the severing, burning or tying of the fallopian tubes that carry eggs from the ovaries to the uterus. An Indigenous law firm is currently planning to raise the issue in tandem with Amnesty International Canada at a United Nations committee next week. The firm is also leading a proposed class-action suit against health regions across Saskatchewan, along with the federal and Saskatchewan governments. Reports have also indicated that women have been urged to undergo the procedure in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and the territories.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

With its 89th homicide victim of the year, Toronto matched an all-time high set in 1991

The death of 22-year-old Yohannes Brhanu in a late-night shooting yesterday marked the 89th homicide in Toronto this year. The last time that total was reached was in 1991, which police attribute to a gang war that was being waged across the city. But what’s happening today is less clear, police say. A major concern is “people just shooting and killing the first person they see in a rival neighbourhood, whether it’s a rival gang member or not,” Toronto Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga said.

Some shootings have taken place in high-traffic downtown areas during busy times, in turn prompting calls for stronger rules to address gun violence. Mayor John Tory wants to see a ban on handguns and assault weapons, which is currently being considered by the federal government.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

The pound tumbled and the rest of Europe’s share markets groaned on Thursday, after a long-awaited Brexit agreement was thrown into chaos as Britain’s chief negotiator for the deal quit just 12 hours after it had been unveiled. Another minister also resigned. Asia was mixed as Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was flat, while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down, though little changed. The Canadian dollar was still at just about 75.5 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

What has Germany really learned – and remembered – from Kristallnacht?

Last week, Germany memorialized the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht – ‘the night of broken glass’ – during which 1,400 synagogues and innumerable Jewish businesses throughout the country were vandalized. … On the anniversary last week, Ms. Merkel delivered a powerful address in a reconstructed synagogue in Berlin. She decried the ‘worrying’ rise of anti-Semitism in her country. She called for the safeguarding of protective institutions and the liberal values that underpin them. And she asked the seminal question we once thought we had answers to, but has since become ambiguous: ‘What did we really learn from the Shoah, this rupture of civilization?’” – Erna Paris, author of Long Shadows: Truth, Lies and History

Hearts can change: The fragile redemption of Axl Rose

“These are incredibly strange times, and if you still aren’t convinced, consider this: Axl Rose has been lecturing the President of the United States about climate change. … Many Guns N’ Roses songs are undeniable jams, and much of Axl’s history is undeniably gross. It would be easy to assume he’d be a Trump supporter: His 1988 song One in a Million has vicious lyrics targeting immigrants, black people and gay men, right in line with the President’s agenda. The band’s catalogue is full of misogyny, too, and it’s impossible to put space between the musician and his lyrics. … It’s a past that would be hard to redeem, but oh, I want to believe. The roster of artists whose shady politics or blemished personal lives make it hard to enjoy their work grows endlessly, which is exhausting. Axl, at least, seems to have gotten smarter.” – Denise Balkissoon

When Harry Met Barry: A first-timer’s journey into the Harry Potter cinematic universe

“For whatever reason, Rowling’s novels bypassed me. And so when the cinematic adaptations started rolling out in the early aughts, I let those slip through my fingers, too. Nothing more than silly kids' movies, I shouted to no one in particular, and I was a burgeoning cineaste! Good riddance from this Muggle! … But now it’s been 17 years since the first Harry Potter film was released, and the season’s most anticipated new movie is this weekend’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – a sequel to a prequel to an eight-part megafranchise, whose story makes absolutely no sense unless you’ve seen the 21½ hours of content that came before. After years of using one excuse or another to avoid watching and reviewing the films, now it was finally time to put my childish thoughts away, and remedy a gaping cultural blind spot.” – Barry Hertz

LIVING BETTER

First Person: Why I refuse to have the internet in my home

It might sound impossible. But Pasquale Casullo has managed to pull it off. Here’s an excerpt from the essay: “Confession: My home is internet-less, by choice. And it is bliss. I have neither a modem nor a data plan for my cellular phone, which makes it easy to disconnect. Just as dipping into a piping-hot bubble-bath requires a strong constitution, so does going without home WiFi. But, once in, it is a soothing, relaxing experience. I am a 31-year-old writer – not, as you may be thinking, a curmudgeon fearful of technology. I take pleasure in explaining, ‘I’d rather spend that money on gin than a telecom service contract.’”

MOMENT IN TIME

Miller Reese Hutchison patents the electric hearing aid

Open this photo in gallery (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Keystone/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Nov. 15, 1901: Miller Reese Hutchison had always wanted to help a friend who lost his hearing after a bout of scarlet fever. The key came with Alexander Graham Bell’s invention of the telephone in 1876. Earlier hearing aids, such as ear “trumpets,” were rudimentary things, but Bell’s invention provided a model for how to alter the volume and frequency of acoustic signals. Hutchinson’s invention, dubbed the Akouphone, was patented on Nov. 15, 1901. It consisted of a receiver, similar to that of a telephone, which was held to the ear, and a battery pack roughly the size of a portable radio. It proved a hit with Princess Alexandra of Denmark, who had had impaired hearing since infancy. She was so pleased with it that she invited Hutchinson to the coronation of her husband, Edward VII, when he was crowned King of the United Kingdom in 1902. She used the device throughout the ceremony, and presented Hutchinson with a medal afterward. Hutchinson would go on to patent other inventions, including one for a car horn that, ironically, made a sound so loud that one U.S. federal judge called it “harsh, raucous and diabolical.” – Dave McGinn

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.