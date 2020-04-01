Morning Update: Ontario, Quebec, B.C. begin setting up makeshift hospitals

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Ontario, Quebec and B.C. have begun setting up makeshift hospitals to expand the number of available beds in anticipation of an influx of patients with COVID-19.
In British Columbia, Vancouver’s waterfront Convention Centre will be equipped to house 270 patients. In Quebec, the government has earmarked 4,000 hotel rooms that could be pressed into service under its public health emergency laws. And in Ontario, the government is giving hospitals the go-ahead to temporarily lease space in other buildings, including hotels and retirement homes.
Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, west of Toronto, is building a temporary pandemic unit to accommodate patients who need treatment for COVID-19. A spokeswoman said the community hospital has four patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and one suspected case.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country. By Tuesday evening, 8,591 Canadians had been infected with the disease and 101 had died.
Much-needed medical supplies
Canadians are using their expertise to produce much-needed medical supplies for the health care workers fighting COVID-19. Tinkerers have come together in a group called Project Northern Lights, an effort to design, build and deliver everything from masks to portable intensive care units. While governments move to boost the production of essential medical supplies, stories of need have inspired many to step up and help any way they can.
Pinecrest Nursing Home
Three more residents of the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., have died, bringing to 12 the total number of seniors presumed to have died of COVID-19.
The 65-bed Pinecrest home is the site of one of the worst known outbreaks of the coronavirus in Canada. Twenty-four workers had tested positive as of Monday.
Economic help from Ottawa
Government officials continue to work on tailored aid for the energy sector and other specific industries, but senior officials say final announcements are not expected this week.
Senior federal sources say the immediate focus of officials working on the economic response to COVID-19 is on hammering out the details on providing billions of dollars of emergency funds and wage subsidies to support the unemployed and protect jobs, including an announcement Wednesday.
Ontario extends school closings
Ontario students will receive report cards at the end of the academic year even as the government extended school closings until May and hinted that they could be shuttered for longer in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce introduced a new “teacher-led learning” plan that lays out student expectations. The plan sets standards for different grade levels, ranging from five hours of work a week for kindergarten to Grade 6 students, and three hours of work per course a week for students in semestered high schools.
Toronto cancels Pride, other events, through end of June
Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the blanket cancellation of major events through to the end of June, encompassing all city-led events, as well as all events for which city permits have to be issued.
Chief among the cancellations is Toronto’s late June weekend of Pride parades, a three-day celebration that has become a huge crowd magnet and local economic boost.
The U.S.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,800 Tuesday, eclipsing China’s official count, as hard-hit New York rushed to bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead.
An emergency stockpile of medical equipment maintained by the U.S. government has nearly run out of protective gear.
The United States now leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 188,000 infections and 3,873 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Public health experts projected that the number of U.S. deaths could range from 100,000 to 240,000 even if Americans continue to stay home and limit contact with others.
On the ground in Africa
Geoffrey York reports from South Africa, which has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than any other African country. South Africa announced this week that the virus had spread into several of its poorest communities: the townships of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, on the edge of Cape Town, along with Soweto and Alexandra townships in Johannesburg.
The African continent faces a huge test: Can it contain the virus in overcrowded settlements where water and sanitation are scarce?
In conflict zones
Families living in war-torn countries don’t have the luxury of self-isolating at home, social distancing, or even washing their hands with soap. At the hospitals that are still functioning in Yemen, Syria and Gaza, ventilators and even beds are scarce.
More than 15 million families bracing for the pandemic across these regions have access to fewer than 1,700 ventilators and beds. As of March 29, Syria had reported nine cases of COVID-19 and one death, and Gaza confirmed 10. Yemen has yet to declare any cases. However, experts say testing capacity in conflict zones is limited.
OPINION
Wear a face mask if you feel it’s necessary, but know it won’t necessarily help
André Picard: “The downside of a mask is that it can actually lead you to touch your face more often, as you adjust it and pull it on and off to eat.”
No more incremental measures. We need to enact tomorrow’s policies today
Robyn Urback: “The provincial lists of ‘essential’ businesses should be whittled down to true essential businesses. Condo construction should be put on hold. No one needs to be shopping for new laminate flooring right now.”
In the face of coronavirus reality – and his own vanity – Donald Trump blinks
Gary Mason: “Before our eyes, Mr. Trump has morphed from virus denier, to a president who has adopted wartime rhetoric in an effort to rally his country behind him in its collective fight against a mortal, invisible enemy.”
Save Grandma or save the economy? It depends
Andrew Coyne: “We are trying to stave off a calamity, to prevent a truly catastrophic loss of life. The ‘cure’ is admittedly blunt, and costly in the short-run. But it is working.”
RESOURCE CENTRE
- Explainer: What you need to know about coronavirus
- Latest developments in Canada and around the world
- André Picard answers reader questions
- How to practise social distancing
- Cleaning tips
- What essentials to buy
- How to self-isolate
- How to apply for EI, other financial relief
- Employment law questions answered
- Essential businesses listed by province
Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We want to hear your story. E-mail: tips@globeandmail.com
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
MORNING MARKETS
World markets fell on Wednesday as the coronavirus threat ensured an ugly start to the second quarter for equities and commodities. Traders headed for the safety of government bonds, the dollar and gold as evidence continued to mount that the virus was sending the global economy into a deep recession.
Tokyo’s Nikkei slumped 4.5 per cent to 18,065.41, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.2 per cent to end at 23,085.79. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 slipped 3.6 per cent to 4,241.02 , Germany’s DAX shed 2.9 per cent to 9,648.42 and Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 3.9 per cent to 5,450.63.
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Joel Plaskett to give virtual performance on The Globe website
On Thursday, join Joel Plaskett and The Globe and Mail for an exclusive Facebook Live performance from his studio in Halifax. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET.
How the travel industry is keeping tourists engaged while waiting to welcome them again
While the timing of a return to traditional travel marketing is still up in the air, dependent on regional safety assessments and local travel infrastructure, travel stakeholders are unveiling a number of virtual experiences. Discover Puerto Rico, for instance, is hosting salsa lessons, a cocktail-making class and a cooking demonstration. Visit Florida has posted a list of feature films set in the state, including The Truman Show (in Seaside) and Scarface (in Miami).
Libro is now in Canada and booksellers are taking advantage
A Seattle-based company is offering readers a way to get their audio-book fix while still supporting their go-to local shops.
Boasting a catalogue of 150,000 titles, Libro.fm partners with independent book sellers across North America and splits the profit of each monthly subscription fee with your store of choice. Though most of Libro’s partner bookstores are American, 78 Canadian book stores have signed on so far.
For $14.99 a month, you get one audio book, with discounts on additional books.
MOMENT IN TIME
If you’ve ever pondered why the classic eight-hole Dr. Martens boot is called the 1460, wonder no more. The number marks the date – 1/4/1960 – the legendary footwear was first produced in England, at a factory in the village of Wollaston. Owner Bill Griggs had licensed the design from its German creator, Klaus Marten, but added a few touches of his own, including the now-famous yellow stitching. Originally marketed as a durable work boot, Doc Martens – or DMs, or just Docs – went on to become a true fashion icon. Pete Townshend of the Who was the first celebrity to popularize the boots, sporting them in the 1960s as a nod to his working-class upbringing – and because the air-cushioned “Bouncing Soles” made them ideal for lively performances. In the ensuing decades, 1460s became a hit with skinheads, punks, goths and grunge musicians and their fans in the 1990s. While black is the most popular colour, that first pair was bright cherry red. Today, hundreds of models and colours are available. And while most are made in Asia, the Griggs factory on Cobbs Lane still produces about 50 pairs of extra special Docs a day. – Domini Clark
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.