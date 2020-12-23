Morning Update: Ontario shutdown won’t stop COVID-19 spread in workplaces, health experts say

Good morning,

As Ontario prepares to lock down on Boxing Day, concern is growing about outbreaks in workplaces which have been deemed essential such as warehouses, distribution centres, food processing plants and factories.

The province and most local health units will not disclose the names of companies with outbreaks and many large employers – such as Amazon and Costco – won’t say how many workers have contracted the virus. That lack of transparency makes it difficult to respond to the outbreaks, health experts say.

Workplaces account for more than a quarter of current outbreaks in the province, according to Ontario government data. That is more than schools, hospitals or retirement homes.

Open this photo in gallery Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 26, 2018. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

From sunny ways to icy reception: How the Liberals are handling issues involving Big Tech firms

More than three years ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Google CEO Eric Schmidt came together to announce and celebrate the Sidewalk Labs project on Toronto’s waterfront.

Since then, however, the federal government’s relationship with Big Tech has changed drastically – from gradually distancing itself from tech giants accused of massive-scale data collection and outsized market power to actively working to curb these companies’ power in Canada.

Ottawa’s more aggressive push seems to have the support of Canadians as public distrust of tech companies is rising around the world. Here are six hot-button issues Ottawa is tackling, or likely will soon.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

China takes shot at Germany’s UN envoy after plea to free two Michaels: Germany’s UN ambassador, during his last scheduled United Nations Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China’s deputy UN envoy to respond: “Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance.”

Ottawa slammed for seeking judicial review on Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision: The federal government faced criticism yesterday from a First Nations advocate and the NDP for seeking a judicial review of a decision from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on expanding services to non-status First Nations children living off reserve.

Canadian snowbirds over 70 could receive vaccine in Florida within weeks: Canadians who spend the winter in Florida could receive COVID-19 immunizations sooner down south than they would at home after Governor Ron DeSantis said the state would prioritize older people over younger essential workers.

Hotel operators face a deeper crisis as lockdowns turn a very bad year worse: Hotel operators are bracing for another devastating lockdown after suffering through months of ultralow occupancy rates during the pandemic. Impending restrictions on travelling within Ontario are the latest blow to hotels that have lost most of their guests.

In Lowry, VanVleet, Siakam and Anunoby, the Toronto Raptors have a core they can rely on: As the 2020-2021 NBA season kicks off, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Toronto Raptors, but that’s what often makes them so intriguing. Despite some major roster changes, the team says its identity is unchanged.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks ticked up on Wednesday, as a last-minute intervention by President Donald Trump dampened positive sentiment over a U.S. stimulus deal, while the pound rose on the possibility of a Brexit agreement. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.81 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.86 per cent. New York futures were modestly positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.70 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial Board: “Maybe, though, the holiday we’re getting is the holiday we needed. And not just for public health reasons, or because there’s a curve that needs flattening under the weight of public sacrifice.”

Rob Carrick: “With our aging demographic, providing a decent level of phone service in all market conditions is a must. It’s not a mere hassle when it takes two hours or more to make contact with your online broker to set up an RRIF withdrawal. Call it a failure of customer service.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Travel news: Embrace winter with these outdoor activities across Canada

From Niagara Falls’s Winter Festival of Lights to Montebello’s Parc Omega, the season brings an array of options for the cold months.

MOMENT IN TIME: DEC. 23, 1983

Open this photo in gallery Jeanne Sauve, Governor-General of Canada, c. 1984. Handout

Canada’s first female governor-general is appointed

When Jeanne Mathilde Sauvé (née Benoît) was a young girl, her father took her to Parliament Hill and showed her the sculpture of Agnes Macphail, Canada’s first female member of Parliament. “You could become a member of Parliament some day if you wanted to,” he said. Little did her father know that those early words of encouragement would set Sauvé on a course that included an impressive list of “firsts,” including as this country’s first female Speaker of the House of Commons and its first governor-general. Sauvé, who was born in Saskatchewan, started her career as a journalist and political commentator before becoming the first Quebec woman to be elected to the federal cabinet in the early 1970s. Her smarts and grace endeared her to then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau, who said at her investiture as governor-general: “It is right and proper that her Majesty should finally have a woman representative here. We are gathered today to celebrate a remarkable person, but also a welcome evolution of our society.” Her appointment upended 116 years of tradition. Since Sauvé completed her term in 1990, three women have followed in her footsteps, Adrienne Clarkson, Michaëlle Jean and Julie Payette. Sauvé died in January, 1993. Gayle MacDonald

