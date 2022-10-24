Good morning,

A Toronto-based Indigenous non-profit may be forced to scrap its plans to build Ontario’s first Indigenous healing lodge because of funding shortfalls, a potential setback to the government’s pledge to expand the country’s network of Indigenous-run correctional facilities.

Thunder Woman Healing Lodge Society says it’s $2-million short of what’s needed for the construction of a seven-storey residential complex that would house female federal inmates. Though it has raised roughly $20-million, spiralling construction costs have pushed the project’s budget far higher than anticipated.

The groups says it has asked Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., a Crown corporation, to help make up the shortfall, with little success.

Healing lodges help reduce Indigenous overincarceration. Why has Canada allowed them to wither?

Patti Pettigrew, founder and executive director of the Thunder Woman Healing Lodge Society, says it has approached Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., its primary funder, to help make up the shortfall. It's been met with little success.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Johnson won’t run for Conservative leadership

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson took himself out of contention for the Conservative leadership race, likely paving the way for his ex-cabinet minister and arch-rival Rishi Sunak to become prime minister.

Johnson said he had lined up the support of 102 legislators, but that he had failed to persuade either Sunak, or the other contender Penny Mordaunt, to come together “in the national interest.”

Opinion: Liz Truss’s legacy of ruin will have global economic consequences

Ukrainians in Kharkiv suburb living in bombed-out homes in act of defiance against Russia

It’s hard to imagine anyone living in the building at 80 Natalii Uzhvii St. in the Kharkiv suburb of North Saltivka: Many of the windows of the nine-storey apartment block are shattered or boarded up and its roof has been blown apart by Russian shelling.

And yet on a rainy Sunday morning, 78-year-old Liudmyla Yermolaieva stood outside smoking a cigarette and warmly greeting anyone who passed by. Since the war started, she’s been living alone in her unit and intends to stay put, even as winter approaches and the building has no running water, no heat and almost no electricity. “This is my house, my district. Why should I leave?” she said defiantly.

Russia could use ‘dirty bomb’ pretext to escalate Ukraine war, Western countries say

As prospect of recession looms, Republicans warn of shift in support for Ukraine

Opinion: The lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis are more relevant now than at any time over the past 60 years

Bank of Canada expected to deliver another large rate hike as it continues inflation battle

Canada’s central bank is expected to announce another oversized interest rate increase Wednesday, as officials remain more concerned about not acting enough to tamp down inflation than doing too much and triggering a recession.

Markets are pricing in a high probability that Governor Tiff Macklem will announce another 75-basis-point rate increase this week, although some forecasters argue that a smaller 50-basis-point move is more likely.

David Parkinson: Inflation dips, but Tiff Macklem’s tune remains the same – even if we can’t hear it quite yet

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Xi Jinping secures third term: The Chinese President unveiled a new top leadership packed with loyalists and no women, as the ruling Communist Party’s national congress concluded with Xi securing a third term as leader. Xi will remain leader for at least another five years.

Mediation sessions scheduled for Star owners: NordStar partners Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove aim to complete the difficult task of splitting up their company’s assets, which includes the Toronto Star, during two mediation sessions scheduled for this week, two sources familiar with the matter say.

Canada’s border agency launches full review after listing wrong company in $1.2-million ArriveCan contract: After acknowledging it had inaccurate information, the agency says it will conduct a review of its list of companies that received federal funding to work on the app.

What you need to know about municipal elections in Ontario: Voters in all 444 of Ontario’s municipalities head to the polls Monday to choose their local leaders and school-board trustees.

Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime wins European Open: The Montreal native beat Sebastian Korda of the United States to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title.

Morning markets

Markets look for Fed clues: The U.S. dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to rise against the yen on Monday, while European markets got a lift from hopes that U.S. interest rates could rise more slowly than previously thought. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.40 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.36 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 6.36 per cent. New York futures were in the red. The Canadian dollar was weaker at 72.77 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Privacy is central to human well-being, democracy and a vibrant economy. So why won’t the Trudeau government take it seriously?

“The desire to leave most surveillance unregulated is why the federal government refuses to designate privacy as a fundamental human right. This is particularly ironic given that Canada is a signatory to numerous conventions that have declared privacy a fundamental human right, including the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, making Canada a country that respects a higher standard of privacy abroad than at home. What is needed is the inclusion of privacy as a human right in the body of this legislation that gives this human right legal effect.” – Jim Balsillie

In the face of moral challenges, journalists need help

“Twenty years ago, when data began to emerge on the mental health of journalists engaged in conflict-related work, news organizations were slow to wake up to the importance of PTSD, substance abuse, an array of anxiety disorders and major depression. To be sure, the majority of journalists will never get such disabling conditions, but the substantial minority who do can be brought down very hard by them.” – Anthony Feinstein

Today’s editorial cartoon

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Brain fatigue can ruin your day. Here are seven ways to give your head a break

Making decisions can take more effort if your brain is tired, says neuroscientist Olav Krigolson, who, along with a team of researchers, lived for a week in the Mars simulation habitat in Hawaii. They observed “what happens if you do 16-hour workdays, and what happens to decisions.” Not surprisingly, the ability to make a decision “breaks down, slowly but surely.”

But taking mini-breaks, getting a full night’s sleep and leaving important life choices until the morning can help you go easy on your weary brain, experts advise.

Moment in time: Pumpkins in popular culture

Installations that are part of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors photographed during a media preview at the Art Gallery of Ontario, on Feb 26, 2018.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, it’s pumpkins.

Taken as a cultural icon, the pumpkin has had a curiously high profile. Yayoi Kusama’s famous work, All the Eternal Love I Have for Pumpkins, captured by Fred Lum in 2018, is a tribute to the gourd that the 93-year-old artist sees as an emblem of comfort and stability. A staple of Indigenous people of North America, it was embraced by settlers, who exported it to fairy tale in the form of Cinderella’s coach, and then to the dinner table in the form of pie. In the 19th century, it came to signify abolitionist causes through its connection to Yankee farmsteads. Then came jack-o’-lanterns, which gave rise to the Great Pumpkin in Peanuts, the entity Linus faithfully waits for but which is never seen. More recently, the introduction of the pumpkin spice latte in 2003 caused a huge upsurge in visibility. Gourd most infinite and sublime, just as Kusama foretold. Lisan Jutras

Subscribers and registered users of globeandmail.com can dig deeper into our News Photo Archive at tgam.ca/newsphotoarchive

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.