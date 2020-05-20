Morning Update: Ontario’s Ford government announces probe into long-term care crisis

Good morning,

Ford government announces probe of long-term care crisis

The Ontario government plans to set up a non-partisan, independent commission to examine the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on residents and health care workers in the province’s long-term care homes, but critics say the move falls short and are calling for a full-scale public inquiry.

The government will launch the commission in September, and finalize details over the next several months on the scope of the review and who will participate.

Ontario to keep all schools closed through the end of June

Ontario is keeping all schools in the province closed until the end of the school year in June and boosting summer learning programs.

“One thing I will never do is take unnecessary risk when it comes to our children,” Premier Doug Ford said yesterday.

Schools in the province have been closed to in-class instruction since March break. Daycares will remain closed for the time being and will be gradually reopened as part of the government’s Stage 2 plan, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said.

Ford said if public-health measures continue to improve, his government will allow summer day camps to open with strict guidelines in July and August. Overnight camps will not be permitted.

Hybrid Parliament ready to launch, House officials say in previously confidential report

The House of Commons administration says it is ready and able to implement a British-style “hybrid” Parliament that allows regular in-person sittings to resume with some MPs participating by video on screens placed inside the Chamber.

In a previously confidential report that has since been made public, the public servants responsible for running the House of Commons say weeks of research and testing have allowed them to reproduce a version of the British Parliament’s temporary system.

Canada-U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the partial closure of the border for another 30 days to protect citizens in both countries against the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau backs WHO but says ‘real questions’ about China persist

Canada will continue to support the World Health Organization even as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to cancel his country’s membership in the UN agency. While voicing this support, the Prime Minister adds that Ottawa will ask hard questions about China’s relationship with the global public-health body.

The pressure’s on for Trudeau to use COVID-19 relief to fight climate change. But how?

A frenzy is under way to determine just how – and how much – the federal government’s strategy for economic recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown will be shaped by its climate change agenda.

As the Liberals sort through their green-stimulus options in the months to come, they will have to make enormous decisions quickly. This will be its last opportunity to spend big money on the transition to a low-carbon future that was central to the mandate Prime Minister Justice Trudeau won from voters last year. The Prime Minister is increasingly framing green stimulus not just as a moral responsibility, but also a necessity for economic competitiveness during a period of restraint that undoubtedly will be required after massive deficits accumulated during the pandemic response.

Nova Scotia gunman was stockpiling weapons and ammunition before mass shooting, police told

The gunman responsible for the worst mass shooting in Canadian history was stockpiling gasoline, weapons and ammunition, and had boasted about knowing how to get rid of bodies, according to an unsealed court document released yesterday by a judge in Nova Scotia.

The document describes 52-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman as an abusive, paranoid and controlling “psychopath” and “sociopath,” according to statements given to the RCMP by those people who knew him. He disliked the police and kept cases of ammunition locked inside a warehouse at his seaside cottage – a property he set on fire the night his rampage began, according to the document.

The document also revealed the suggestion that police knew soon after arriving in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18 that the gunman had escaped in a mock police vehicle. That information came from a neighbour who had driven to the scene when he spotted a fire and told police he was shot at by a man driving a vehicle he thought was a real police car.

The neighbour said he rolled his window down when the fake police car pulled alongside him – and ducked when a man he identified as the gunman fired into his vehicle. He later found a bullet lodged under his shirt while he was waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Police, however, didn’t alert the public that the killer had a convincing-looking RCMP vehicle until the next morning, sharing for the first time that the gunman might be driving a vehicle that looked like an RCMP cruiser and wearing what appeared to be an RCMP uniform.

Police lay first terrorism charge for case involving misogyny

A 17-year-old has been charged with terrorism in connection with the February slaying of a woman at an erotic massage parlour in Toronto – a killing that police now say was motivated by the “incel” ideology, which is rooted in the hatred of women.

The charges mark the first time that a misogynistic crime has been formally acknowledged by police as terrorism in Canada – a positive signal for advocates who have long been calling for the recognition of violence against women as terrorism.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Reitmans gets creditor protection as pandemic takes toll on business

Canadian apparel retailer Reitmans Canada Ltd. announced yesterday that it had received an initial order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act allowing it to undergo restructuring. The company will be evaluating all aspects of the business, including its store footprint, which comprises 576 stores under the banners Reitmans, Penningtons, RW & Co., Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity.

Doctors across Canada seeing a drop in number of routine child vaccinations

Some parents appear to be avoiding routine vaccinations over fears that going to a health care facility could increase the risk of contracting COVID-19. This is fuelling concerns it could lead to an increase in preventable diseases. In other cases, some doctors are choosing to postpone or cancel routine vaccinations because of clinic closings or because they don’t have enough personal protective equipment to see patients safely, according to infectious disease experts.

Facebook to pay $9-million penalty for misleading Canadians about user privacy

The social media giant reached a settlement with Canada’s Competition Bureau after it investigated Facebook’s practices between August, 2012, and June, 2018, and found the company gave users the impression that they could control who had access to their personal information by adjusting their privacy settings. However, the bureau said developers of certain third-party applications, in fact, did have access to users’ information as well as data about their friends.

Facebook has also agreed to pay $500,000 for the costs of the bureau’s investigation and not to make false or misleading representations about the disclosure of personal information and users’ control over it on the website or its associated messaging service. The bureau and Facebook signed a consent agreement that is binding on the company for 10 years.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters: European stocks slipped lower on Wednesday and gold gained as a skeptical press report undermined some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concern about obstacles to a recovery from the pandemic returned. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.04 per cent just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX fell 0.09 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.65 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.79 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.05 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.83 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

We can be clear-eyed on China, without being dumb-headed

Andrew Coyne: "We do not have to choose between these two false alternatives: appeasement or mercantilism. "

Trump’s rolling purge of critics knows no bounds

Lawrence Martin: “Such is the lurid scale of malfeasance in this administration that the firings barely made the front pages. By Trumpian standards, they’re not even scandalettes.”

After campaigning on safety and stability, Joe Biden makes a left turn

David Shribman: Biden “is doing what no presidential candidate of modern times ever has attempted: reversing that pattern by leaning left after running a centrist caucus and primary campaign.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

The Painter and the Thief is the best documentary of the year, if you could fairly call it a documentary

Barry Hertz reviews The Painter and the Thief, possibly the best documentary of the year, if it could be fairly called a documentary. Benjamin Ree’s film is a mesmerizing, and potentially transgressive, investigation into just how far the documentary form can be torn apart and put back together – and whether the audience should accept such a wild reconfiguration.

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 20, 1506

Open this photo in gallery A view of the statue of Cristobal Colon (Christopher Columbus) in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna Paul Hanna/Reuters

In fourteen-hundred ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue. It was a courageous thing to do … That’s a little rhyme that people of a certain age learned when they were taught that Christopher Columbus discovered the Americas. Such hogwash. The North American and South American continents had been on their own since tectonic plates shifted about 200 million years previously; their inhabitants had been there for thousands and thousands of years; and Vikings were in Newfoundland 600 years earlier. What Columbus – an Italian explorer – really did on his four transatlantic voyages on behalf of Spain was open the New World for colonization and conquest. In his day, he was known for his ability to speak Latin, Portuguese and Castilian, for his skills as a seaman and navigator, for his determination, magnetism and endurance. We now know there was a darker and crueller side. Columbus – a man of deeply held Catholic beliefs – enslaved and subjugated Indigenous people, particularly when he was viceroy and governor of the Indies. But he never achieved wealth or high status, and the latter years of his life were plagued with gout, flu, arthritis and likely venereal disease. He died in Valladolid, Spain, on this day in 1506. He was 54 or 55. – Philip King

