Morning Update: O’Toole, Trudeau trade barbs as election campaign hits home stretch

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole unleashed a lengthy attack on Justin Trudeau yesterday, portraying the Liberal Leader as entitled and selfish. Trudeau, meanwhile, accused O’Toole and the Tories of being beholden to the gun lobby and the anti-vaccination movement.

The attacks from both leaders marked a turn to negative campaigning, with just one week remaining before the Sept. 20 vote.

Polls suggest the race between the Liberals and Conservatives is statistically tied. Both party leaders are positioning themselves as being the most capable of helping the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open this photo in gallery Canada's opposition Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole continues his election campaign tour in Carp, Ontario, Canada September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Federal leaders vow crackdown on hospital protests

The Liberals and the NDP are pledging to crack down on anyone who blocks access to health care facilities, following another wave of protests outside Canadian hospitals in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to making it a criminal offence to obstruct access to buildings that provide health care, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal Party would ensure that people who intimidate health care workers or patients accessing care would face criminal penalties.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a similar promise. He said his party would make it a federal offence to harass or obstruct someone accessing medical care, and would also institute tough new penalties for assaulting health care workers.

But experts say police already have the powers they need to arrest and charge people in these circumstances.

Justin Trudeau’s book was republished by a Chinese state-owned company after he became Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau’s Canadian publisher struck a deal in the first year after the Liberal government took office for a Chinese state-owned publishing house to republish the Prime Minister’s memoir, Common Ground, for Chinese readers under a new title: The Legend Continues.

The Chinese translation, with a title alluding to Trudeau as Prime Minister following in the footsteps of his father, Pierre, who first launched relations with Communist-led China, came in 2016, as Beijing was coaxing Canada to deepen its relationship with China in ways such as a free-trade deal.

Former senior foreign policy and security advisers to the Prime Minister say they were not consulted on this arrangement, and would have advised Trudeau to reject a deal with a publisher that reports to the local Chinese Communist Party.

Western University reels as student dies from assault: The University of Western Ontario is reeling after a first-year student died of his injuries following an early-morning assault and police opened a separate investigation into social-media reports of young women being drugged and subject to sexual violence at a university residence.

Afghan boy reunited with his father in Toronto: A four-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his father in Toronto after spending more than two weeks stranded alone in an orphanage in Qatar following his harrowing escape from Kabul’s airport.

Federal officials change tactics as lobster fishing fight heats up: Federal fisheries officers have been removed from the water in a part of Nova Scotia where a Mi’kmaq fleet is harvesting lobster outside the commercial season, just days after the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations slammed the federal government for “harassment and intimidation.”

OSC says rule reforms not meant to stop sale of third-party mutual funds: Ontario’s securities watchdog says new regulations that will soon require advisers to have deeper knowledge of the funds they recommend to clients should not have prompted banks to halt the sale of third-party investment funds.

Global markets remain cautious: World share markets barely moved and the U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S inflation data for more clues on the health of the world’s largest economy and when the Federal Reserve could start to taper stimulus. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.17 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.54 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 1.21 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.04 US cents.

Jody Wilson-Raybould: “In the lead-up to the [Prime Minister’s] speech, there were what seemed like endless efforts between the PMO, my office and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett’s office to develop comprehensive materials addressing hard issues and questions that would be asked about the framework and what it meant. For weeks on end these went back and forth in cycles. All they ultimately revealed was that the government did not have a clear understanding of what the recognition and implementation of Indigenous rights meant, and had no intention of following through.”

John Doyle: “Moonshine has some of that and it has even more. Too much more. There is, literally, too much going on. It’s like there are several series packed into one, and some of those involved aren’t quite sure which one they’re starring in.”

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Do you need to up your intake of fruits and vegetables?

If you’re like most Canadians, you don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables. Canada’s food guide, updated in 2019, recommends building one half of your meals with these nutritional powerhouses. Yet only three out of 10 Canadians achieve this healthy eating goal on a daily basis. If you feel your daily diet is short on fruits and vegetables, consider these strategies to help you increase your intake.

Open this photo in gallery The reconstructed bust of Italian poet Dante Alighieri is seen next to an archive etching at a campus of the University of Bologna in Ravenna, Italy, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Marco Bucco Marco Bucco/Reuters

Italian poet Dante Alighieri dies

As a poet, philosopher, theologian and statesman, Dante Alighieri had a lot to reconcile. Exiled from his beloved Florence – the victim of an internecine conflict between the White and Black factions of his political party, the Guelphs – he set off on a spiritual journey that would become The Divine Comedy, an epic poem that is strangely both redemptive and unforgiving. It sees its narrator make his way to God, but not before he settles old scores in Hell. Dante populates the first of the Commedia’s three parts, Inferno, with many of his political foes, including a few popes. But, heartbreakingly, the author’s devotion to reason and theological integrity has him place friends and mentors there as well. Still, the poem’s influence cannot be overstated. Written in the vernacular, instead of Latin, it helped establish the Tuscan dialect as the lingua franca of Italy. Its damned pontiffs and ideas concerning the power of the state challenged the primacy of the Church. And with its references to ancient Greek and Roman philosophers and statesmen – alas, all stuck in limbo, Hell’s antechamber – it lit an interest in classical art and literature that would become the Renaissance. Dante finished it shortly before his death, his journey – and his revenge – complete. Massimo Commanducci

