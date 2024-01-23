Good morning,

In an effort to ease the pressure that foreign students are putting on housing and health care, the federal government imposed an immediate cap on the number of international study visas that it issues and temporarily froze the application system for foreign undergraduate students across much of the country.

Economists largely welcomed the move because they say the economy can no longer absorb the growing number of newcomers . However, the policy will put pressure on the bottom lines of universities and colleges that rely on international student fees.

In his announcement yesterday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller unveiled three interconnected changes that he said will stop the growth in the foreign study visa program and squeeze out the private colleges that the minister says have been churning out foreign graduates like “puppy mills” and providing a subpar education.

Open this photo in gallery: Students and pedestrians are photographed walking along Gould St. on the Toronto Metropolitan University campus on Jan. 22, 2024.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Making peace with Russia now would be surrender, Nobel Peace Prize winner says

Oleksandra Matviichuk is a Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize laureate who believes now is not the time for her country to seek peace.

Some Western allies have spoken of a negotiated settlement between Kyiv and Moscow that would see Russia retain some or all the territories it has captured in exchange for a halt in the fighting. The idea seems to be gaining traction among Ukrainians as well as opinion polls show support for negotiation rose to 19 per cent from 10 per cent between May and December of last year.

However, Matviichuk says that any deal that leaves Russian troops occupying Ukrainian land is no peace at all, saying that she learned through a decade of dealing with human-rights cases in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine that life in those regions was anything but peaceful.

Ontario hospital faces slow climb to safe storage of health records after cyberattack

Bluewater Health is taking steps to modernize its aging technology for storing and sharing patients’ electronic health records after it and four other Southwestern Ontario hospitals were hit with a massive cyberattack in October.

The Sarnia-based hospital announced on Jan. 10 that it has selected Oracle Cerner, a large U.S.-based health-records vendor, to build its new patient-records system. The upgraded system will not be up and running until the end of this year.

Bluewater is the only hospital that had its electronic medical records stolen and is lagging behind the other four hospitals in getting back online. The breach forced the hospitals to cancel thousands of diagnostic tests and send cancer patients to other health care centres in London, Toronto and Detroit.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Transit strike snarls Vancouver: More than a quarter of a million Metro Vancouver residents scrambled to figure out a way to get to work yesterday after transit supervisors started a two-day strike over stalled contract talks with the operator of the region’s public bus system, Coast Mountain Bus Company. Roads heading into Vancouver were jam-packed, customers had to wait 30 minutes for taxi rides and Uber fares were triple the normal price, creating more of a headache for commuters.

Families of Gaza hostages storm Israel’s parliament: Dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas stormed a committee meeting in Israel’s parliament yesterday, demanding a deal to secure the release of their loved ones. The development showed the increasing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has insisted to the Israeli public that pursuing the devastating offensive in Gaza is the only way to bring the hostages home.

Canada withdraws troops from Niger: The Canadian Armed Forces have withdrawn their last remaining soldiers from Niger, a spokesperson for the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command confirmed to The Globe and Mail yesterday. Ottawa suspended its bilateral development aid and began to reconsider its relationship with the impoverished country after the military seized power in a putsch on July 26.

Forcillo testifies at coroner’s inquest: James Forcillo, the former Toronto police constable who shot and killed Sammy Yatim and was later convicted of attempted murder, testified at an inquest into the teen’s death yesterday that he was “a bit of a magnet” for use-of-force incidents, but that there was “nothing sinister” about it because he just worked in a busy division.

Director Norman Jewison dead at 97: Canadian film director Norman Jewison died yesterday at the age of 97. Jewison was best known for his many acclaimed films, including In the Heat of the Night, The Thomas Crown Affair and Jesus Christ Superstar. Jewison was instrumental in building the Canadian film industry because he believed fervently that Canadians should be able to tell their own stories without having to join the exodus to Hollywood.

Our weekend feature about boomers who are contending with the surprising reality of senior years without grandchildren generated a lot of discussion - so much so that we’re holding a live Q&A with writer Zosia Bielski today, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. ET. Submit a question in the comments here and join us then to see what others are asking.

Morning markets

Markets mixed: Global stocks neared one-month highs on Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, bolstering the yen, while Chinese equity investors took little heart from speculation of a huge government rescue package. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.22 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.08 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.63 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was modestly higher at 74.23 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “It will be tough for a government that seems to have been in a stupor ever since the COVID-19 crisis faded to convince voters that it has the energy and ideas required to do the job for another term. The Liberals have a year and a half to accomplish that.”

David Shribman: “The challenger has the muscle of an incumbent. The incumbent has the profile of the challenger. The President is all but arguing that the campaign is about a political figure who no longer is president. That former president is arguing he should still be president. Both campaigns say the issue is the survival of democracy, and blame the other for its peril. There’s never been a New Hampshire primary like this.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, Jan. 23, 2024.Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

The five best exercises for surviving winter, according to experts

Along with unbearably cold temperatures, Canadian winters bring many chores, including shovelling snow. Over 30 per cent of Canadians say that shovelling causes back and joint pain, according to the Association des chiropraticiens du Québec. Luckily, there are some easy-to-practice exercises you can do at home to improve your mobility, flexibility and strength that will help prevent these common wintertime injuries.

Moment in time: Jan. 23, 2020

Open this photo in gallery: People walk past the closed Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.The Canadian Press

China locks down the city of Wuhan

Just three weeks after formally recognizing the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, Chinese officials were facing a nightmare scenario. Confirmed cases had reached 517 and were climbing at an alarming rate with 17 dead and many more severely ill. Celebrations of the Lunar Year meant that thousands were travelling to be with family members, potentially carrying the virus well beyond the outbreak’s epicentre in Wuhan, a city of 11 million. At 2 a.m. local time the city’s residents were alerted on their phones that the airport, railway and mass transit would be shuttered by 10 that morning. Wuhan was to be cut off from the rest of China and the world, marking the start of a 76-day lockdown that one World Health Organization representative called “unprecedented in public health history.” Restrictions were soon tightened as authorities enforced rigid isolation measures. By then it was too late to stop the coronavirus from becoming a global pandemic. Studies later showed that the measures had succeeded in slowing the spread, buying time for other jurisdictions, but at a significant cost to the mental and physical health of the population. Ivan Semeniuk

Enjoy today's horoscopes. Solve today's puzzles. Read today's Letters to the Editor.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.