Morning Update: Ottawa bypasses Ontario’s rules for drug-consumption sites; Freeland to hold talks with U.S. on Canadians detained in China

Cities and harm-reduction groups will be able to apply directly to Health Canada to open supervised-consumption sites

With the overdose crisis showing no signs of letting up, the federal government is circumventing Ontario’s new restrictions on supervised drug-consumption sites (for subscribers). Only two of the 10 areas in Ontario with the highest number of opioid-related deaths have sites, and the Ford government announced in October that it would place a cap on the number of sites province-wide at 21.

“I think that we have to recognize and we have to be very clear with Canadians: Supervised-consumption sites save lives," Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said. “We as a federal government want to ensure that we remove all barriers, cut the red tape.”

New overdose data: More than 2,000 people across Canada died as a result of opioids from January to June of this year, a slight increase over the same period in 2017. The problem is most acute in small cities: Prince George, B.C., Medicine Hat, Alta., and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., are among the communities with the highest opioid-related hospitalization rates. One reason is a lack of access to methadone or suboxone, which are used to treat addiction. Lower employment rates and higher poverty are also often linked to a higher risk of use.

Chrystia Freeland will hold talks with the U.S. on the two Canadians detained in China

The Foreign Affairs Minister and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will sit down today with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis. China has confirmed that entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig are being held on suspicion of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security” of the country.

Beijing has retaliated against Canada despite the fact that police forces in Vancouver arrested Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. officials, who want her extradited on fraud charges related to sanctions against Iran. It’s not known whether Freeland will raise concerns about Donald Trump’s suggestion that he might use Meng as a bargaining chip in the U.S.-China trade war.

A ceasefire has been reached in Yemen’s besieged port city of Hodeidah

Open this photo in gallery A girl walks near her house destroyed in an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec. 13, 2018. (Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters) MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI/Reuters

It’s the first significant breakthrough in peace efforts since fighting began years ago in a conflict that has sent Yemen to the brink of famine (for subscribers). The UN is set to play a leading role in the port, which will help enable the delivery of food for the 12 million citizens who are severely malnourished. The Iranian-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed forces are set to withdraw within days; further negotiations will take place in late January.

The news came as the U.S. Senate – in a largely symbolic move – voted to end U.S. military support for the Saudis in Yemen. The Senate also delivered a second rebuke to Trump as Republicans joined Democrats in backing a resolution that blames Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump has said he wants Washington to stand by the Saudi government.

Pot dispensaries: What’s happening in Vancouver and Toronto

A B.C. judge has given the go-ahead for the City of Vancouver to proceed with an injunction to immediately shut down 28 or more cannabis stores that were previously disqualified from getting a business licence (for subscribers). Vancouver was right to begin restricting the number of shops as they began popping up in increasing numbers over the past few years. Many of the stores weren’t handed a licence because they operate within 300 metres of one another or a school or community centre.

In Ontario, the government is initially limiting the number of cannabis stores to 25 when they are allowed to start operating legally April 1 (for subscribers). Supply shortages are being blamed for the measure. A lottery will be conducted in January to determine who will hold those first licences. The province had expected to license up to 1,000 retailers.

Toronto police are investigating two new incidents at St. Michael’s College

That brings the total number of cases Toronto Police’s Sex Crimes Unit is investigating at the all-boys Toronto private school to eight. St. Michael’s also revealed that new information has prompted it to cancel next year’s football seasons for its junior and varsity teams. The varsity basketball season has also been axed. The hockey program, which has long seen players go on to the National Hockey League, will carry on. The interim school president said there have so far been no incidents of misconduct connected to the hockey teams.

French police killed the suspect in a Christmas market attack after a two-day manhunt

Authorities believe 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt was the man behind a rampage near a Strasbourg market that left three people dead. Chekatt was born in France and had a long history of convictions for crimes including robberies. He had been on a watch list of potential extremists.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks tumble

Stocks worldwide tumbled on Friday after weak economic data from China and Europe fanned concerns of a global economic slowdown and left investors fretting over the wider impact of a still-unresolved Sino-U.S. trade dispute. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.8 and 1 per cent by about 7 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down. The Canadian dollar was below 75 US cents, and the pound was sinking over Brexit worries.

The province must investigate how the Ford government hired Ontario’s new top cop

“On Monday, Ron Taverner is scheduled to be installed as Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police. That must not happen. If Ontario Premier Doug Ford has any respect for the integrity of the justice system, he will put this appointment on hold and give an investigation time to clear the air. As for Toronto Police Superintendent Taverner, if he wants to preserve his reputation as a police officer of more than 50 years, he will decline to be sworn in. To do otherwise would destroy public trust in the independence of the OPP.” – Globe editorial

China’s Great Leap Backward on climate change

“It wasn’t long ago that China was being hailed as the world’s great hope for solving our climate crisis. Unless the planet’s biggest polluter signed off on doing something about the environmental emergency that confronts us, it was thought, reducing carbon emissions to the levels required was seen as virtually impossible. And there were promising signs the People’s Republic was finally ready to be that climate champion. … Alas, the praise seems to have been a tad premature. As it turns out, the country’s Communist leadership has slammed the brakes on its plans to fight climate change.” – Gary Mason

Water is priceless, but not free: How much should it cost?

“No Canadian pays for water – not citizens, farmers or industry. Under NAFTA first – and now the USMCA – if the government starts selling water, it becomes an exportable product, which is widely recognized as a very bad idea. What does cost money is the use of water infrastructure: things such as pipes, testing and labour. Large industrial users are charged more than residents for the privilege, but the amount collected from commercial water bottlers in Ontario has long been criticized as ridiculously low. Until 2017, the administrative fee was just $3.71 for every million litres. The provincial government now charges $503.71 for that amount. For many living in the Grand River watershed, there’s no acceptable price for extraction by Nestlé, the most controversial water profiteer in the province, if not the world.” – Denise Balkissoon

Three films out this week (full reviews for subscribers)

Johanna Schneller on Ben is Back: “Right out of the gate, it was obvious that Lucas Hedges, now 22, is the real deal, one of those actors who convey an inner life, seemingly without effort. … Ben is Back is an interesting twist on the usual addiction drama – it’s not the downfall, it’s will [Hedges’s character] stay clean? – and it works. If you’re not invested, you’re not watching.” (3.5 stars)

Kate Taylor on Mary Poppins Returns: “Few stars under contract to the Mouse could ever risk creating a character as dry, disapproving and self-satisfied as the original Mary Poppins, but where Julie Andrews was all sunshine and light, Emily Blunt is charmingly crisp and superior. Her winning performance makes this new nanny a keeper.” (3 stars)

Barry Hertz on The Mule: “A crusty screed against many facets of modern life – the internet, smartphones, insurance companies, pecans – but kinda ho-hum on the subject of drug violence, Clint Eastwood’s The Mule is one of the more confounding films of the year.” (2 stars)

Yoko’s worldwide vigil for John Lennon

Open this photo in gallery (Gary Stewart/AP) Gary Stewart/AP

Dec. 14, 1980: For five days, they had mourned alone, millions of fans stunned by the murder of John Lennon. On Sunday afternoon, at the request of his widow, Yoko Ono, they gathered in dozens of cities around the world to honour his life: At 6 a.m. in Sydney, Australia, fans watched a tape of an old Beatles concert; in Liverpool, 30,000 descended on a town square for a seven-hour concert; 5,000 convened at Ottawa’s Peace Tower; a few hundred at Toronto’s El Mocambo club temporarily put down their drinking glasses. In New York, an estimated 100,000 fans huddled by the Central Park bandshell, which had been outfitted with garlands of flowers and a portrait of Lennon in his New York T-shirt, to listen to recorded classical music and Beatles songs. Just before 2 p.m. ET, Lennon’s old anti-war tune Give Peace a Chance floated through the speaker stacks and the crowd belted it out like an anthem. And then silence, broken only by the quiet crying of fans: for John and Yoko; for their own dashed dreams of peace. Stirring to life after 10 minutes, they sang Lennon’s utopian Imagine – “the song,” according to one news report, “more triumphant than sad.” – Simon Houpt

