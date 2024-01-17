Good morning,

In an effort to protect cutting-edge science and advanced technology developed in Canada, the federal government yesterday unveiled strict new national security rules that would prevent research from ending up in the hands of China, Russia and Iran.

The reforms would ban federal granting agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation from funding sensitive technology research at any university, laboratory and research institution that co-operates with military, national defence or state security bodies of countries posing a risk to Canada.

The Globe and Mail reported last year that Canadian universities had for years collaborated with a top Chinese army scientific institution on hundreds of advanced-technology research projects, generating knowledge that could help drive China’s defence sector in high-tech industries.

Open this photo in gallery: Chinese researchers test the supercomputer Tianhe No.1 at the National University of Defense Technology in Changsha, Hunan province, China, Oct. 27, 2009.He shuyuan/Reuters

Inflation heats up in December, posing a challenge for the Bank of Canada

Inflation is proving to be a tough opponent for the Bank of Canada as Statistics Canada reported yesterday that the Consumer Price Index rose at an annual pace of 3.4 per cent last month, up from 3.1 per cent in November.

Housing costs continue to be one of the main sources of financial strain. Rents are generating lots of inflationary pressure, as people – including a surge of international students and other temporary residents – compete for units in short supply.

The development complicates matters for the Bank of Canada, which is considering when to lower interest rates. While bank economists were somewhat alarmed by the upturn in core inflation, they left their forecasts unchanged. Most expect rate cuts to start in April or June.

Pension giant OMERS puts LifeLabs, Canada’s biggest medical testing company, up for sale

One of the country’s largest pension plans, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, has put LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services up for sale after building the business over 17 years, according to multiple sources.

OMERS has invested more than $2.5-billion in LifeLabs, Canada’s biggest medical testing company, and sources say the asset manager is asking for a premium valuation on the business, well above the capital OMERS has put into acquisitions.

Three of the sources said the sale has drawn multiple bidders, with two health care companies emerging as the leading contenders.

Also on our radar

Woman killed in front of school in domestic incident: A woman was stabbed to death outside a Calgary elementary school yesterday, in what police say was a targeted domestic homicide. The suspect, who was facing a restraining order and wanted on warrants, was found dead nearby a few hours later after an apparent suicide.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley resigns: Rachel Notley, who overturned 43 years of conservative rule in Alberta when her New Democratic Party won the 2015 provincial election, said yesterday that she will resign as head of the party, but that she will continue to serve as the MLA for the riding of Edmonton-Strathcona.

Israel, Hamas agree to medication deal: Qatar and France have brokered a deal with Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to deliver urgent medication to about 45 Israeli hostages held by the group in Gaza in return for humanitarian and medical aid for the most vulnerable civilians.

Daughter of woman believed buried in landfill files human-rights complaints: The daughter of an Indigenous woman whose remains police believe are buried at a Winnipeg-area landfill has filed two human-rights complaints, one against Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party over election ads opposing a search of the dumping ground and another against the current NDP government over its inaction to allocate funding.

Nova Scotia struggles to harness Bay of Fundy power: Nova Scotia has tried many projects to generate electricity using the Bay of Fundy’s tidal power. But another project failure last year has led experts to raise doubts about whether tidal power could ever be a viable, cost-effective option.

Morning markets

Markets rattled: World stocks fell on Wednesday as markets grappled with a central bank push back against interest rate cut expectations and signs of a patchy economic recovery for China. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.56 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 1 per cent and 1.13 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.40 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 3.71 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was weaker at 73.96 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Konrad Yakabuski: “Reducing immigration numbers will not be easy. Businesses and postsecondary institutions will bellyache and the Liberals risk alienating some progressive and ethnic voters. Paradoxically, it could cause short-term economic pain by temporarily reducing domestic consumption. But cutting immigration is no longer an option that [Immigration Minister Marc] Miller can just ‘consider.’ It must be his top priority.”

Editorial: “Canadians can look at the mess in the U.S. and be relieved that our democracy has not come to a similar breaking point. But no country should ever assume that it is immune from the kinds of forces at work in an America that is defined by Mr. Trump’s noxious politics. A democracy requires vigilance to remain healthy, and vigilance requires looking in the mirror with an honest eye.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, Jan. 17, 2024.Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Trying to keep the weight off long-term? Here’s the best low-carb diet

Many studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of a low-carbohydrate diet for short-term weight loss. But a new study led by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health show that not all low-carb diets are created equal when it comes to keeping the pounds off long-term.

Moment in time: Jan. 17, 1912

Open this photo in gallery: The five men from the 1912 Scott Expedition to the South Pole are seen in this 1912 file photo not long before they died on their way back from their trek.The Associated Press

Explorer Robert Falcon Scott reaches the South Pole

The first decade of the past century was the end of an era of great exploration, and the last spot on Earth not yet reached, Antarctica’s South Pole, was the holy grail. British naval captain Robert Falcon Scott’s motivation: “To reach the South Pole, and to secure for the British Empire the honour of this achievement.” On this day in 1912, after two months of overland hardship on the final push, Scott (shown at the centre of the photo above), with Lawrence Oates, Henry (Bridie) Bowers, chief scientist Edward Wilson and Edgar Evans reached the pole. But Roald Amundsen, a Norwegian explorer, had beaten them to it. Scott found Amundsen’s tent, some supplies, a letter to the king of Norway and a note that said Amundsen and four others had reached the spot on Dec. 14, 1911. Scott was devastated. He wrote in his diary, “the worst has happened … all the day dreams must go … Great God! This is an awful place.” The five British adventurers all died on the months-long journey back to the safety of their ship. But their shipmates left a permanent memorial – a cross that bore their names and a quote from Tennyson: “To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.” Philip King

