Morning Update: Ottawa condemns violence against Indigenous fishermen in lobster dispute

Mi’kmaq fishermen have vowed to keep fishing despite recent attacks against them for launching their own fishery outside of the federally regulated season.

Nova Scotia witnessed a week of violence in which mobs ransacked two local lobster pounds, vehicles were torched and a fish plant burned to the ground. Leaders from Sipekne’katik First Nation say they’re trying to keep their own people from retaliating.

The dispute prompted an emergency debate in the House of Commons last night, where Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said his government pledged to ensure the Mi’kmaq’s constitutionally recognized rights are upheld.

Open this photo in gallery Mi'kmaq lobster fisher Andrew Robinson, left, guides a boat away from the wharf before leaving to check traps in Saulnierville, N.S. on Monday, October 19, 2020 where members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation are exercising their treaty right to earn a moderate livelihood fishing lobster. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Delays in COVID-19 testing results putting long-term care homes at greater risk

Long-term care homes across the country say they are having trouble identifying infected residents and staff, and controlling the spread of the virus, because of delays in testing programs.

The problem is most acute in Ontario where homes with outbreaks have quadrupled to 86 over the past month and 58 residents have died, and in Quebec, which is dealing with 39 outbreaks.

Health care experts say fast turnaround of test results is crucial to preventing and managing outbreaks in long-term care homes, but multiple health regions across the country are missing target turnaround times for test results.

Charity coalition says it has concerns about secrecy at WE Charity

Cooperation Canada, a coalition of 90 charities and development agencies, says reports about WE Charity’s activities are “deeply concerning” and could damage the public trust that Canadian charities need for their international work. The coalition also noted that WE Charity has refused to sign its code of ethics.

WE Charity, co-founded by Craig and Marc Kielburger, is the subject of several federal reviews and parliamentary scrutiny after it was awarded a now-cancelled government contract.

Last week, a Kenyan state regulatory agency announced that it would be examining “regulatory and governance matters” at WE Charity’s affiliate in Kenya because of new information that it says has come to light.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Chinese envoy overstepped with threat to Canadians in Hong Kong, Freeland says: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has denounced China’s ambassador to Canada for threatening Canadians living in Hong Kong, saying comments made by Cong Peiwu “are not in any way in keeping with the spirit of appropriate diplomatic relations.” Beijing, in turn, defended the diplomat’s comments and accused Ottawa of promoting “anti-China voices.”

Alberta grants property tax holiday to oil producers: Oil producers in Alberta will get a three-year property tax vacation on new wells and pipelines, the province announced yesterday. However, rural municipalities say producers still owe them about $173-million in taxes and the provincial government hasn’t done enough to help them get that money.

Backlash grows after Ontario advises against trick-or-treating on Halloween: Some infectious-disease experts in Ontario are criticizing the province’s recommendation that children in the COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel and York regions not go trick-or-treating on Halloween. They say the advice from provincial health officials is confusing, especially because trick-or-treating can take place outdoors with face coverings and physical distancing.

Queen’s to remove Sir John A. Macdonald’s name from law school building: Queen’s University said it will be removing Sir John A. Macdonald’s name from their law school building in response to public demands and community consultation. Macdonald was a dominant figure of Confederation, but his legacy is also tied to many policies that were devastating to First Nations peoples.

Also, the town of Asbestos, Que., has voted to change its name. Long associated with the carcinogenic substance that was produced there for more than a century, the town will be known as Val-des-Sources.

MORNING MARKETS

European stocks firm after shaky start: European stocks recovered from early losses, following a bearish Asian session where investors adjusted their risk exposure before the U.S. election. Record COVID-19 cases in Europe also weighed on sentiment. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.17 per cent. France’s CAC 40 added 0.43 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.35 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.11 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.91 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Cathal Kelly: “The easy argument here is that scruffy little Tampa is better for baseball than the pashas in Los Angeles. Shouldn’t we celebrate the team that MacGyvers its way to competence? Aren’t we bound by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to root for the underdog? And maybe we should be. To a point. That point is a hard line that allows for one Tampa Bay Rays in baseball, and no more.”

Jill Earthy: “As organizations are rethinking the types of resources necessary to invest in female entrepreneurs post-COVID, programs and training supports are a good place to start .... Let’s also redesign the institutions and cultures that perpetuate the unequal treatment of women, people of colour and all equity-seeking communities in the economy and beyond. This includes redefining what entrepreneurial success looks like, and how we measure it.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Nine new Canadian albums to listen to right now

Brad Wheeler highlights nine stand-out musical offerings from Canada’s indie-music scene that are perfect for a pandemic shutdown.

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 20, 1968

Open this photo in gallery Aristotle Onassis stands with his new wife Jacqueline Kennedy after their marriage in the tiny chapel on the Island of Scorpios in Greece on Oct. 20, 1968. Jackie and Aristotle are seen aboard the yacht "Christina." AP Photo

Jackie Kennedy marries Aristotle Onassis

The world did not take kindly to the Queen of Camelot marrying a foreigner. “The gods are weeping,” declared The Washington Post, the day after Jacqueline Kennedy married flamboyant Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. “America has lost a saint,” a German newspaper said. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis knew her remarriage – five years after U.S. president John F. Kennedy was assassinated – would shake the establishment to its core, but the 39-year-old was determined to create a new life for herself and two children, Caroline and John. The candlelight ceremony took place in a tiny chapel on the private Greek island of Skorpios in front of close family and friends. She wore a beige chiffon Valentino dress. After, they drank pink Champagne on Onassis’s yacht, Christina, while it sailed the Ionian Sea. They were married almost seven years when, in 1975, Onassis died of respiratory failure. At 45, Jackie O was a widow again. Gayle MacDonald

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.