The federal government will earmark $40-billion in its fall economic statement to compensate First Nations children and families for the failures of Canada’s child welfare system and to pay for long-term reform, in the hopes of settling the matter out of court before the end of the year.

The $40-billion pledge is a result of a multi-year court battle over a pair of findings by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. The two rulings determined that the federal government had discriminated against Indigenous children by unnecessarily taking them into foster care, and by subjecting them to unfair delays in access to public services.

Bank of Canada renews 2-per-cent inflation target, emphasizes maximum employment

The federal government has directed the Bank of Canada to put more emphasis on full employment as it aims to keep inflation low and stable. It is the most significant change to the central bank’s mandate in three decades, and reflects evolving ideas about the nature of the economy and monetary policy.

The central bank’s primary objective when setting interest rates remains stabilizing the value of the Canadian dollar by aiming to keep inflation around 2 per cent, within a range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. But the bank’s new framework for targeting inflation also directs it “to actively seek the maximum sustainable level of employment when conditions warrant.”

Anand apologizes to survivors of military sexual misconduct, says Ottawa ‘failed’ to protect them

Defence Minister Anita Anand apologized yesterday to people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, saying countless lives have been harmed as a result of both government inaction and systemic failure.

Anand said the government has failed to dedicate enough time, money and personnel to dealing with sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender-based discrimination in the military.

The apology is a key part of the federal government’s $600-million settlement agreement with current and former service members in several overlapping class-action sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Tam stresses need to control Omicron variant: The country’s top doctor says Canada is about to experience a major surge in COVID-19 cases and that health officials need to step up the use of rapid antigen tests, booster shots and other public-health tools in order to prevent closings, lockdowns and overwhelmed hospitals.

Canada willing to ‘align’ EV incentives with U.S., Trudeau says: Canada would be willing to “align” its own electric-vehicle incentives with those south of the border if the United States were to ensure Canadian-built cars and trucks would be eligible for U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed tax-credit scheme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

Trudeau won’t rule out challenge to Quebec secularism law: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday he was not ruling out federal intervention in a legal challenge to Quebec’s secularism law, after an elementary school teacher was recently reassigned because she wears a Muslim head scarf.

Tornadoes wreak havoc on U.S. Midwest: Residents of Kentucky counties where tornadoes killed dozens of people could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned yesterday, as the toll of damage and deaths came into clearer focus in five states slammed by the swarm of twisters.

Traders monitor Omicron spread: European shares rose on Tuesday, bucking the weakness in Asia and on Wall Street, as investors looked beyond the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and sought to buy any dip in stock prices ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.33 per cent while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.05 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.33 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading 78.05 US cents.

Five luxury winter adventures in Canada, from Whistler to Fogo Island

From tracking polar bears to snowmobiling under the stars, reward yourself this winter with an adrenalin rush and memories to last a lifetime. Whether you like high-octane thrills or something a bit tamer, consider these once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

MOMENT IN TIME: DECEMBER 14, 1993

Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie Philadelphia.TriStar Pictures

Premiere of Philadelphia

Prior to the evening that Jonathan Demme’s legal drama premiered, Hollywood’s acknowledgment of the HIV/AIDS crisis amounted to the HBO TV movie And the Band Played On. While that cable broadcast was warmly received, it was Demme’s big-budget film, starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, two of the movie industry’s most bankable actors, that garnered international headlines. Hanks, searching for more serious roles after a string of megasuccessful romantic comedies, played closeted Philadelphia lawyer Andrew Beckett, who is fired from his firm after his co-workers learn of his AIDS diagnosis. Washington, coming off his starring role in Malcolm X, plays the homophobic lawyer hired to push Beckett’s wrongful dismissal lawsuit. The film was an instant hit, becoming the 12th highest-grossing film of 1993 and racking up two Academy Awards: one for Hanks, and one for Bruce Springsteen’s original song Streets of Philadelphia. Still, the film was not as boundary-breaking as it was once conceived: In an interview two years after the film’s release, Hanks said that romantic scenes between him and co-star Antonio Banderas, who played Beckett’s partner Miguel, were cut from the final edit. Barry Hertz

