Morning Update: Ottawa invokes cabinet confidentiality in withholding foreign interference documents

Ottawa is facing pushback from Justice Marie-Josée Hogue for citing cabinet confidentiality in redacting records provided to the public inquiry investigating interference by China and other hostile states.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc had initially promised that the Commission into Foreign Interference would have full access to secret documents, including “all relevant cabinet documents” even if some of that sensitive information can’t be made available to Canadians.

But a dispute has arisen after the government invoked cabinet confidence to redact some cabinet records and to deny the inquiry access to an unknown number of documents.

Open this photo in gallery: A woman walks past the the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council building in the parliamentary precinct in downtown Ottawa, Tuesday, June, 30, 2020.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Trudeau resists MPs’ calls to recognize Palestinian state now

The federal government is resisting calls from within the Liberal caucus and from the New Democratic Party to follow Norway, Ireland and Spain in immediately recognizing a Palestinian state.

Those three countries announced yesterday that they would grant recognition to a Palestinian state next week and said they hoped other Western countries would do so as well.

Challenged by NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson to “take a stand,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is “prepared to recognize the state of Palestine at the right time – not necessarily as the last step along the path.”

British Prime Minister calls snap election for July 4

Hoping to take advantage of signs that the economy is strengthening, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called an election for July 4. The move by Sunak is a surprising one given that his Conservatives trail the Labour Party by as much as 20 percentage points in most opinion polls.

The resurgent Reform UK party, founded by arch-conservative Nigel Farage, has also been polling at around 12 per cent, and could split the right-wing vote and take away Conservative votes in marginal ridings.

Sunak, who became Prime Minister in October, 2022, will also have to convince voters that the Conservatives deserve re-election even though the party has been in government for 14 years and has gone through four leaders since 2019.

Also on our radar

Regulator orders TD to overhaul risk controls: Canada’s banking regulator has ordered Toronto-Dominion Bank to repair the nerve centre for its risk controls as the bank works to resolve money-laundering investigations that have angered American officials and halted its plans for expansion in the United States.

Former Canadian CEO’s texts reveal accusations about U.K. Post Office scandal: Canadian businesswoman Moya Greene, who ran Britain’s Royal Mail for nearly a decade, has accused a senior executive of knowing about a scandal that has shaken Britain’s post office, according to text messages released at a public inquiry on Wednesday. The scandal saw the wrongful pursuit of criminal cases against 900 branch managers of Royal Mail.

Teresa Resch set to be president of WNBA’s new Toronto team: Teresa Resch, the former Toronto Raptors executive who Masai Ujiri considered his “right arm” and Larry Tanenbaum says inspires with passion will lead the Women’s National Basketball Association’s 14th club, a team set to tip off in Toronto in 2026.

Euclid project gives more valuable clues about dark energy: Photos taken by the Euclid satellite and released by the European Space Agency today capture distant galaxies and illustrate the forces that create and shape them. But the key message to emerge this week is that Euclid is performing at the level necessary to fulfill its primary objective: shedding light on the nature of dark energy.

Open this photo in gallery: This breathtaking image taken by the Euclid satellite features Messier 78, a vibrant star nursery enveloped in interstellar dust.Supplied

Morning markets

Global shares edged up after results from AI poster-child Nvidia ignited a rally across tech stocks, although the prospect that interest rates could stay higher for longer than many had expected tempered some investor optimism.

The MSCI All-World index edged into positive territory, helped by a rally in European stocks, where technology shares outperformed the broader STOXX 600, which rose 0.2 per cent.

In early trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.04 per cent, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.24 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.15 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.26 per cent higher at 39,103.22, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.7 per cent to 18,868.71.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.14 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “The Liberals need to keep in mind two imperatives in sorting out economic migration policy: the needs of Canadians come first – and magical thinking won’t get the country’s economy back on track.”

Lawrence Martin: “In recent months, cabinet ministers, MPs and businesspeople have been sent down to build ties with Republicans influential with their leader and clue them in on how much the health of their economy depends on Canadian trade. That should be obvious. We’ve been their most important trading partner for eons. But one should never underestimate the ignorance level of American lawmakers when it comes to what is going on in this country on trade and everything else.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

How the personal-residence exemption can help minimize taxes on capital gains

With the proposed changes to the capital-gains inclusion rate, ordinary property owners may find themselves hit by a bigger tax bill. Tim Cestnick outlines three tests property owners must pass to avoid paying out more to the taxman.

Moment in time: May 23, 1980

Open this photo in gallery: Jack Nicholson in a scene from the film 'The Shining', 1980.Archive Photos/Getty Images

The Shining is released

Heeeere’s … a masterpiece? Given The Shining’s stellar reputation today among both horror aficionados and fans of master filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, it might be surprising to learn that the film endured a mixed reception upon release. Not only did author Stephen King dismiss the adaptation of his novel – holding a grudge for so long that he ended up producing his own three-episode miniseries version in 1997 – but most critics also pounced on the Jack Nicholson-starring thriller. Such trade publications as Variety dismissed it, Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel were underwhelmed, and the film ended up becoming the only one of Mr. Kubrick’s last nine films to receive not a single nomination from either the Academy Awards or the Golden Globes. (Instead, it became the director’s only film to score a Razzie Award nomination, for Worst Director.) Yet the film’s legacy has endured, even inspiring an entire documentary (Rodney Ascher’s 2012 film Room 237) that posited Mr. Kubrick’s work was filled with hidden clues that pointed to proving the long-held rumour that the director had helped NASA fake the moon landing. Barry Hertz

