Morning Update: Ottawa lays out plan to fight pandemic, revitalize economy in Throne Speech

In a rare televised address after the Throne Speech, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his new policy agenda and challenged criticism that his government is spending too much, saying "low interest rates mean we can afford it. And, in fact, doing less would end up costing far more.”

The agenda unveiled in the Throne Speech largely falls into two categories: how the government plans to deal with the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic over the coming months, and how it plans to rejuvenate the economy as the crisis begins to ease.

However, the largely negative reactions from the opposition parties and provincial premiers means Trudeau’s minority government will need to negotiate with the opposition if it hopes to survive a confidence vote on the speech.

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Gov.Gen Julie Payette, not shown, along with Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, during the Speech from the Throne at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Canadian connection to riot suppression in Belarus

Crowd-control instruments have become a common sight in the streets of Belarus. Giant dark-blue armour-clad vehicles, mounted with powerful water cannons, are being used by riot police in the country to help in the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

What’s less well-known is the Canadian connection behind these machines. Belarussian journalists have identified the vehicles as Predator riot-control vehicles, manufactured by Streit Group, a company first established in Ontario in the 1990s. Streit has already been cited by United Nations panels for violating arms embargoes and selling armoured vehicles to war-torn countries such as South Sudan and Libya.

The company seems to be out of the reach of the Canadian government’s arms-control rules because it manufactures products in the United Arab Emirates.

U of T medical school to receive $250-million ‘shot in the arm’: A $250-million gift to the University of Toronto’s faculty of medicine by James and Louise Temerty, the largest donation ever to a Canadian university, will provide funding for a new centre for artificial intelligence in health care, scholarships for under-represented students and money to foster collaboration and attract research talent.

As COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario and Quebec, hospitals are bracing for the second wave: Hospitals in Ontario and Quebec are feeling renewed pressure as the number of people being admitted with COVID-19 has surged 44 per cent over the past seven days. “The trend line of the last week is very, very worrying,” Anthony Dale, president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said. Along with Ontario and Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia are dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Alberta opioid deaths doubled as physical-distancing rules put in place: The number of deaths related to opioid overdoses in Alberta doubled in the three months after physical distancing-rules reduced traffic at supervised consumption sites. Alberta counted 301 deaths tied to opioid overdoses in April, May, and June, according a report released Wednesday, more than double the 148 opioid-related deaths in the first three months of 2020.

Focusing on TSX-only IPO pays off for Nuvei, CEO says: Montreal online payments processing company Nuvei Corp. dropped plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange after realizing that it could garner enough investor interest by staying home and listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The move by Nuvei is a big win for the TSX, which has already seen tech issuers raise more equity in 2020 – well over $4.5-billion - than in any year since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares slide as economic recovery hopes fade: Global shares slid and the U.S. dollar rose on Thursday on investor concern about another economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.56 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.28 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.11 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.82 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.60 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Robyn Urback: “Indeed, the Prime Minister had to have known that it takes more than an impressive résumé, about which Ms. Payette can certainly boast, to properly serve as Canada’s governor-general. That to fill the role properly is to maintain a certain deference to tradition and protocol, to embrace the public spotlight, to use discretion only for when it is specifically called – such as, for example, when a government loses the confidence of the House and the Prime Minister requests the dissolution of Parliament. He must have understood that the role was not about using that discretion to ad-lib during a Throne Speech, or to poke fun at people who believe in creationism, or to try to escape her RCMP detail.”

John Doyle: “As one former employee told BuzzFeed, ‘Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our trauma, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her.’ Among other reckonings that are unfolding, there’s one devoted to phony-baloney apologies. About time, too.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Six art exhibitions to check out (safely) at Ontario galleries right now

As art galleries begin to reopen across the country, visitors are being asked to maintain distance from one another and treat each other with the same safety usually reserved for paintings and sculptures. Here are six amazing fall exhibitions that remind us of art’s potential to move us without the means of physical contact.

MOMENT IN TIME: SEPTEMBER 24, 1968

Open this photo in gallery American newsmen Mike Wallace (1918-2012) and Harry Reasoner (1923 - 1991), the co-anchors of the bi-weekly television newsmagazine '60 Minutes,' 1968. Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

60 Minutes makes debut

Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick … Just the sound of that Aristo stopwatch can send chills into the hearts of the high and mighty. It is the snicking of the first few seconds of CBS TV’s weekly newsmagazine show, 60 Minutes, which made its debut on this day in 1968, and it signifies that a skewering is ahead. Or an unravelling of a complex news story, or an examination of a life. 60 Minutes – created by Don Hewitt and somewhat resembling the format of CTV’s even-older W5 – is the longest-running prime-time show on U.S. television. After bouncing around to eight time slots, it has anchored CBS’s Sunday night lineup since 1975. The telecast, which has used the stopwatch theme almost since its inception, usually has two or three long-form news stories and one lighter piece, perhaps a profile or a human-interest tale. Every major figure on the world stage has been interviewed or chronicled on 60 Minutes by the likes of Mike Wallace, Morley Safer, Ed Bradley, Diane Sawyer and Scott Pelley. The award-winning broadcast is uncompromising, lively and still popular, consistently among the top 20 programs in the Nielsen ratings. Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick. Philip King

