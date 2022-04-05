Good morning,

The federal government is allowing Canadian employers to hire significantly more temporary foreign workers as part of changes to its immigration rules, a move aimed at easing labour shortages that have aggravated businesses during the recovery from the pandemic.

Ottawa announced changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program on Monday that will ultimately increase the number of TFWs allowed into Canada, both in low- and high-wage jobs. The changes will also streamline the application process for employers.

The loosened restrictions deliver a boon to businesses just days before the release of the 2022 federal budget, which corporate Canada will be watching closely for measures aimed at growing Canada’s economy after two years of market gyrations and massive public spending.

Temporary foreign workers from Mexico plant strawberries on a farm in Mirabel, Que., Wednesday, May 6, 2020.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Ukrainians near Kyiv deal with the carnage of what Russia left behind

Ivan Volodymyrovych has only had a few nights of quiet sleep since Russian forces fled, taking with them the artillery and rocket launchers that had for weeks brought the thunder of war to this rural area east of Kyiv, in a failed attempt by invading soldiers to batter their way into the capital.

But here, like elsewhere, the sudden calm has only brought new light to the toll of a Russian invasion that has left behind tortured bodies and deadly fields. Soon after the Russian forces left, a Ukrainian ordnance team identified 17 munitions in a single square kilometre of fields operated by company Agro-Region, where Volodymyrovych works as a farm manager.

The ordnance experts cleared away most of the munitions on the Agro-Region lands, allowing tractors to quickly get to work. A week ago, the idea of sowing crops here seemed laughable, with a raging conflict that has killed many thousands and raised anxieties about looming food shortages. The swift tilling and fertilization of fields east of Kyiv is a testament to the strength of Ukraine’s continued resolve, even as the Russian retreat has revealed new atrocities – in particular against civilians living in western suburbs of Kyiv, where dead women have been found naked and men have been discovered with hands tied and heads shot from the back.

Contract extension for problem-plagued Phoenix pay system boosts price tag beyond $650-million

The federal government will pay IBM an additional $106-million for a one-year extension to the company’s contract work on the troubled Phoenix pay system, bringing the total cost of Ottawa’s Phoenix-related outsourcing with the U.S.-based tech giant to more than $650-million.

The initial contract, from 2011, had already been extended multiple times and was set to expire on March 31 of this year. Records show the federal Public Works department recently approved the new one-year contract, which will take effect this month.

Phoenix, a computerized platform that handles payroll for federal employees, was created under the previous Conservative government. The current Liberal government launched the system in 2016. A scathing report from the Auditor General in 2017 found that, at times, more than half of public servants were dealing with errors in their pay that resulted from Phoenix-related malfunctions.

Climate report shows reducing emissions possible: Solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change are available across almost all spheres of human activity, a landmark UN report has found. But a key question is whether the limited progress achieved to date can be scaled up quickly enough to relieve a warming planet still largely powered by fossil fuels.

BoC survey signals pressure to move aggressively on rate hikes: Canadians are increasingly worried that consumer prices will keep shooting up while wages stagnate, a sign that inflation expectations are becoming unmoored from the Bank of Canada’s target, which may force it to move aggressively to raise interest rates. According to the central bank’s latest survey of consumer expectations, published yesterday, consumers think the rate of inflation will be about 5 per cent next year and about 4.6 per cent in two years.

Ottawa considers definition of ‘fully vaccinated’: The federal government will consider whether to include booster shots in the next version of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its workers, the Treasury Board said as it reviews the rules. While the review could deem the mandate is no longer necessary, the government could also opt to expand it to encourage more members of the public service to get a booster shot.

Canada’s big six banks almost came together to help Black entrepreneurs: The Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund started with a vision: bring government and financial institutions together to provide a pool of money that would help Black business owners, who disproportionately face systemic barriers to accessing capital. But just days before the launch of the program, the banks all walked away and the millions of dollars they had supposedly committed to the fund never arrived.

Traders were back on Russia sanctions watch today with oil, inflation-sensitive bond yields and stocks all edging higher ahead of expected new measures from the West in coming days. Europe saw the STOXX 600 index nudge 0.3 per cent higher as oil, industrial, tech and insurance stocks all made ground. In midday trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 was 0.18 per cent lower, Germany’s DAX was flat and France’s CAC was down 0.75 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei also closed up 2 per cent, while China and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday. Brent crude futures gained 1.7 per cent to US$109.35 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.6 per cent.

Editorial: “Yes, the recent spike in gas prices has been tough on many Canadians. But prices are signals, and the economy works best when people pick up on them. The message oil prices are sending is: You can save money by driving less, or driving more efficiently, or not driving at all.”

Illustration by Brian Gable

Five reasons you should not buy a house until you’re 30 at least

A great stage of life for getting into the housing market is 30 and older. Soaring prices have created a fear of missing out on home ownership, which in turn creates a sense of urgency about getting in the real estate market as soon as possible. But Rob Carrick believes waiting until your 30s offers some strong advantages for both your life and finances. Here are five of them.

Senator Willie AdamsSenate of Canada

Willie Adams becomes the first Inuk in the Senate

Willie Adams became the first senator from the Northwest Territories and the first Inuk to sit in Parliament, filling a Senate seat that had sat empty since being created in 1975. Adams, a former member of the Northwest Territories Legislature and a former councillor in Rankin Inlet, argued at the time that the Inuit could not continue relying on the federal government and instead had to be given more control over their lives. “In the future, we can run our own communities,” he said shortly after his appointment was announced. He brought that view to several high-profile issues, making waves in 1995 when he broke ranks with his Liberal colleagues and voted against Bill C-68, which established the long-gun registry, because it would negatively affect the Inuit’s subsistence hunting. He condemned the Senate’s support for the bill as proof it was “not concerned about Aboriginal rights” and resigned from the standing committee on Aboriginal peoples. He pushed for an independent territory until Nunavut was created in 1999 and made history again as the first senator of the new territory. Andrea Sakiyama Kennedy

