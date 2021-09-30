Morning Update: Ottawa loses Federal Court challenge around public services for Indigenous children

Good morning,

Ottawa’s request for a judicial review of two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings concerning First Nations children has been rejected, a decision released on the eve of the first federal National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that could leave the federal government liable for billions of dollars in compensation.

In 2019, the tribunal found that Ottawa had willfully and recklessly discriminated against Indigenous children on reserve by failing to provide funding for child and family services. It also ordered in its ruling that the government must provide up to $40,000 to First Nations children who were unnecessarily taken into care on or after Jan. 1, 2006. It added that its orders also cover parents or grandparents and children denied essential services.

Federal Court Justice Paul Favel said in his ruling yesterday that the federal government had not succeeded in establishing that the compensation decision by the rights tribunal was unreasonable.

Open this photo in gallery Clothes and shoes represent victims of the residential school system ahead of an event on the eve of Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honouring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, their families and communities on Parliament Hill, Sept. 29, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Wage gap between male, female equity partners at top law firm averages $371,596

At Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, men at the equity partner level made an average of $371,596 more each year than the women at that tier, amounting to a 25-per-cent pay gap.

Moreover, confidential compensation records that were produced earlier this year and viewed by The Globe and Mail show that just 29 per cent of the firm’s 195 equity partners were women. (Equity partners buy an ownership stake in the firm and are paid a share of the profits.)

The pay and representation gaps at Blakes are nearly identical to those at the firm Cassels Brock & Blackwell. When The Globe reported Cassels’ statistics earlier this year as part of the continuing Power Gap series – an exploration of where women stand in the modern work force – it was the first indication of the extent of gender disparities at Bay Street law firms.

Internet regulation bills listed as early priorities for Liberals’ agenda

Pushing ahead with contentious plans to overhaul Canada’s internet rules in areas like broadcasting, curbing online hate speech and requiring Google and Facebook to support Canadian news organizations are set to be early priorities for the re-elected Liberal government.

The Liberal platform included more than 100 promises at a projected cost of $78-billion over five years, but 10 pledges came with the added commitment to act on them within 100 days. Three of those 10 involve legislation related to how Canadians use the internet. Debates on these bills are certain to raise fundamental questions about the appropriate role for government in regulating what happens online.

Also: Trudeau promises another gender-balanced cabinet, but parity in the House is still far off

Beirut blast survivors protest against suspension of investigation: Hundreds of protesters, including survivors and families of the victims of last year’s Beirut port explosion, demonstrated in the capital yesterday against the recent suspension of the investigation into the devastating blast. The delay in the probe is the latest hurdle frustrating and angering many in strife-torn Lebanon in the wake of a catastrophe that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

All MPs should be vaccinated, Bloc Leader says: MPs should return quickly, in person, to Parliament after last week’s federal election, but only if they are fully vaccinated, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says. They shouldn’t be allowed to come back if they’re not, Blanchet told a news conference in Ottawa yesterday. “I do think we have to go back to working normally.”

Job postings requiring vaccinations increase: Job hunters are facing a new hurdle when applying for positions as an increasing number of employers insist they reveal whether or not they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Loggers, protesters remain in Fairy Creek: Hours after a B.C. court ruling lifted the injunction against old-growth logging blockades in Fairy Creek, the RCMP withdrew most of its officers, leaving protesters and loggers to continue their year-long battle alone.

Canadian bitcoin-mining firms reap benefits of China’s crackdown: China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading – particularly over the past six months – has driven cryptocurrency-related business out of the country and into Canada, industry experts say.

Greenback remains buoyant: The U.S. dollar hovered below the previous session’s one-year highs on Thursday on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten policy in coming months, while Asian shares were headed for their worst quarter since the pandemic hit. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.54 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.04 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.36 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.58 US cents.

John Ibbitson: “Now that Meng Wanzhou and the two Michaels are back home, Canada can lay out a comprehensive approach to relations with China, as part of a broader strategy of engaging with Indo-Pacific countries. Or can we?”

Rita Trichur: “Let’s get down to brass tacks. It would be utterly irresponsible for the Liberal government to fulfill these promises. Not only would they inflate home prices by stoking demand from financially stretched borrowers, they would intensify consumer debt loads, increase taxpayer exposure to the housing market and add more risk to the financial system.”

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

10 fall recipes starring squash, the season’s staple ingredient

As fall arrives so do many great vegetables, such as squash. These recipes don’t banish squash to side-dish status, instead making this versatile vegetable the main course in curry, chili and more.

Open this photo in gallery This busy illustrated front page from the Illustrated Police News, dated October 6, 1888, is a relatively restrained example of contemporary media coverage concerning the near-simultaneous murders of Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes in the Whitechapel district of London, England, Sept. 30, 1888. British Library / Bridgeman Images

Two London murders are attributed to Jack the Ripper

Elizabeth Stride’s body was found in the Whitechapel district of London at 1 a.m. on this day in 1888. She is believed to be Jack the Ripper’s third victim. The body of the killer’s presumed fourth victim – Catherine Eddowes, whose throat was slashed like all the Ripper’s victims – was discovered less than one hour later. Eddowes’s murder produced the only clue left behind by the killer: a piece of her apron, covered in blood, was found inside a doorway to a nearby residential building. Other than that, there is only mystery. The Ripper may have killed almost a dozen women, but only five victims are taken to be canon, all of them murdered between Aug. 31 and Nov. 9, 1888. The killer was never caught. Even his name is problematic. After his second victim was discovered, someone claiming to be the killer sent newspapers a letter signed “Jack The Ripper,” giving a moniker to one of the most notorious serial killers in history. But the letter is believed to be a hoax – perhaps written by journalists to stoke interest in the story. Dave McGinn

