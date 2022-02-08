Good morning,

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is appealing to the federal and provincial governments to send nearly 2,000 additional police officers to “quell the insurrection” that local police have not managed to curb, as the trucker protest against pandemic restrictions continues to occupy the city’s centre.

Watson, who declared a state of emergency on Sunday, wrote to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday requesting more resources “on an urgent basis” to deal with the protest.

He also requested supporting resources, such as cyber investigative capacity, digital and social media forensics and financial forensics.

Read more:

Members of the Ottawa Fire Services remove propane tanks used by protesters camped out at the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.Spencer Colby/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Ottawa warns Canadians to leave Ukraine over fears of Russian invasion

Ottawa is urgently telling Canadians to immediately leave Ukraine in the anticipation of a Russian invasion.

An advisory was issued to Canadians registered with the department of Global Affairs, telling them to get out of the country on the first available flight and to avoid travel to Ukraine. A senior government official confirmed Global Affairs sent the e-mail advisory, which warned that consular services could become severely limited and that they should leave “while commercial means are available.”

The Global Affairs’ e-mail advisory, obtained by The Globe, warned that consular services could become severely limited and that Canadians should leave “while commercial means are available.”

U.S. President Joe Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

Now cancer-free, Canada’s Max Parrot takes Olympic gold with run of a lifetime in snowboard slopestyle

After winning Canada’s first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, snowboarder Max Parrot thought about where he had been exactly three years earlier – in a hospital bed undergoing chemotherapy.

The 27-year-old from Bromont, Que., was wrapped in a Canadian flag and beaming boyishly as he excitedly relived the run of a lifetime that earned him Olympic gold in men’s slopestyle – an upgrade from his silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, writes The Globe’s Rachel Brady. Just as vividly, Parrot also recalled how 12 rounds of chemotherapy had drained his body while in treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I almost wanted to quit because it was so hard to get to the next morning. And to be standing here three years later and winning gold, that is completely crazy,” he said.

Read more:

Daily Olympic guide: Canada women’s hockey team beats Team USA; Crawford finishes sixth in men’s super-G

At the Olympics, China’s digital yuan is off to a less-than-golden start

Cathal Kelly: Complaining at the Olympics? That’s nothing new. What’s changed is our perspective

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Navalny aide urges West to sanction Putin’s assets preemptively: Leonid Volkov, the chief of staff to jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, is urging the West to impose fresh sanctions without delay to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “act of blackmail” in threatening Ukraine. Washington has warned Russia of heavier sanctions if Putin invades Ukraine.

Western University to introduce mandatory sexual-violence education: All incoming students at Western will have to complete online training in gender-based and sexual violence before they arrive on campus, as part of an initiative to address a toxic culture that prompted students to walk out last fall.

Digital culture fails to pay artists, says new UNESCO report: Creative industries around the world shed 10 million jobs in 2020, a UNESCO report estimates, with artists’ incomes collapsing even as digital consumption has risen. While it’s never been easier to access culture digitally, the report notes, it’s become harder for artists to be compensated for their work.

Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past ‘partygate’: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hired new senior aides to try to restore his flagging authority after weeks of turmoil over several lockdown-breaching government parties.

MORNING MARKETS

Strong profits from oil giant BP helped lift European stocks on Tuesday, while the euro was pegged back as the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, tried to rein in interest rate hike expectations. Wall Street futures were pointing to a rebound later too, after a fall on Monday when Meta, the firm formerly known as Facebook, had suffered another 5% whacking. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.76 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Pierre Poilievre riding the populist wave that began as a protest against vaccine mandates

“Canada’s politics are becoming increasingly defined by the issue of vaccine mandates. Political parties are being reshaped by it, the streets of Ottawa are seized with it. And no one knows how this ends.” - John Ibbitson

Why we need graphic Holocaust narratives like Maus

“Despite the protestations of the McMinn County School Board, it is not survivors’ voices or bodies that are offensive, but the fact that they were subjugated to this unimaginable degree of degradation and dehumanization. That’s why we won’t change a word of our survivors’ stories or tweak an artistically rendered image to avoid being censored or banned: Doing otherwise would deny history and desecrate truth.” - Natalie Fingerhut

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Artists and designers create more sustainable fashion through customization

With mounting pressure to slow fashion’s impact on the environment, there’s been a proliferation of sustainable brands that promise to provide consumers an alternative to fast fashion.

A new crop of microbrands suggests that the future of more environmentally conscious closets is rooted in fashion’s past: custom-made pieces produced with a singular wearer in mind.

MOMENT IN TIME: Feb. 8, 1986

Debi Thomas wins at U.S. figure skating championship

Debi Thomas, 18-year-old Stanford University student, is seen during her title-winning performance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Uniondale, N.Y., on Feb. 8, 1986.Richard Drew/The Canadian Press

Debi Thomas almost didn’t even go to the U.S. figure skating championships. She’d been so disappointed in her chemistry mark at Stanford, where she was a pre-med student, she’d torn up her application for the competition. But she wanted to prove she could be both a student and a skater, so she’d reconsidered. And that afternoon at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., as she landed five triple jumps, and the roar of the crowd grew thunderous, Thomas’s expression moved from steely to elated. She played down the significance of her victory, which made her the first Black skater to win a national singles championships. After all, she herself hadn’t needed a role model: “It was like, ‘O.K., I want to be a doctor, and I want to be a skater, and I’m going to,’ " she later told Time magazine “I didn’t think I had to see a Black woman do this to believe it’s possible.” Still, after she won the World Championships that year, fan mail poured in, including from young Black women who declared her an inspiration. For that, she acknowledged, “I have to be glad.” Simon Houpt

Subscribers and registered users of globeandmail.com can dig deeper into our News Photo Archive at tgam.ca/newsphotoarchive

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.