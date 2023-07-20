Good morning,

The union representing B.C. port workers rescinded its strike notice for this weekend late Wednesday, averting another work stoppage even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office directed federal ministers to pursue all available options to ensure cargo will move steadily.

Union leaders issued a 72-hour strike notice scheduled to take effect on Saturday. Trudeau convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the labour impasse between B.C. port workers and their employers. He met with the Incident Response Group, federal ministers who gather in the event of a national crisis or incidents with major implications for Canada.

Despite the union rescinding the 72-hour notice, many organizations, including the Business Council of Canada and an array of politicians, have urged the federal Liberal government to recall Parliament to introduce back-to-work legislation. Parliament is currently on a summer recess until September.

Hundreds of Quebec prison inmates freed by mistake since 2015, documents show

More than 200 inmates, some of whom were incarcerated for violent offences, have been freed early from Quebec provincial jails by mistake in the past eight years.

Incident reports obtained by The Globe and Mail show that corrections staff, as well as court clerks and police, mixed up inmates, miscalculated sentence lengths and miscommunicated with each other, errors that led to the premature release of 175 people between January, 2015, and January, 2022. In addition to those cases, 29 others were released before they should have been, between April, 2022, and March, 2023, Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Louise Quintin said.

The Globe has previously reported that hundreds of people were illegally jailed for days to months in Quebec over the past decade because of administrative errors.

Russia targets port city of Odesa in ‘hellish’ attacks, damaging agricultural infrastructure

Russia bombarded the port city of Odesa for a second consecutive day Wednesday, damaging agricultural infrastructure in the region, including a terminal partially owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The Kremlin announced Monday that it was ending a year-old pact that allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural products through a Russian naval blockade. Odesa was the main centre of operations for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal the United Nations credited with bringing 33 million tonnes of corn, wheat and other grains to market, lowering world food prices by 20 per cent.

Late Wednesday, Russia’s Defence Ministry further increased the tension with a warning that, as of midnight Moscow time, “all ships proceeding to Ukrainian ports in Black Sea waters will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo.” Ukraine had previously suggested that it would ask grain carriers to continue shipments, even though Russia had withdrawn its guarantee of safe passage.

Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian rescuers work at a destroyed administrative building after a missile strike in the centre of Odesa on July 20.OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP/Getty Images

Christine Sinclair: She is among Canada’s greatest athletes in history, and possibly its most dominant. Christine Sinclair has adapted her technique as she’s got older, all while remaining on top of her game.

Military helicopter crash: The families of six Canadian Armed Forces members who died after their helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece three years ago have filed a lawsuit against the aircraft’s American manufacturer, accusing the company of gross negligence and a reckless disregard for safety.

Surrey policing: British Columbia has ordered Surrey to transition away from the RCMP to a municipal police force, in a precedent-setting decision by the province’s Solicitor-General after five years of debate.

Stanford president resigns: A Canadian researcher has stepped down as president of Stanford University after a panel found evidence of data manipulation in his papers and substandard practices in a laboratory under his control.

Donald Trump’s third indictment: This time the former president is potentially looking at charges involving his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. David Shribman digs into what this means and what the potential consequences are.

Markets await central bank meetings: World share markets shuffled sideways on Thursday as investors looked ahead to a clutch of key central bank meetings next week and disappointing earnings from Netflix and Tesla weighed on Wall Street futures.

Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.13 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.13 per cent. New York futures were mixed.

The Canadian dollar was higher at 76.16 US cents.

The robots are coming for us, and the actors – true to form – are fighting back

“But these creatives are on the front lines of a fight many of us are going to face in our own jobs, if we haven’t already. The robots are coming for us, and the actors – true to form – are fighting back, along with the real villain: corporate greed.” - Marsha Lederman

Macron’s post-riots reset will not fix a broken France

“The shuffle is being billed by the Élysée as a postriots reset for Mr. Macron and his government. But it is more likely to represent business as usual for a President who increasingly risks becoming a lame duck.” - Konrad Yakabuski

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

Tips for being a consummate cottage host

It’s cottage season, which means cottage hosting season. The key to hosting is eliminating stress. The cottage, after all, is a place where everyone should feel relaxed. Hosting isn’t easy, though, so to ensure it goes smoothly you’ll need to plan ahead. Gayle MacDonald guides you through how to do it, from what to do before your guests come, to making a back-up plan for those rainy days inside.

Moment in time: July 20, 1971

Sandra Oh, Canadian actress, is born

Open this photo in gallery: Actress Sandra Oh during her interview for “Lunch with Jan Wong” in a Toronto restaurant on October 16, 1998.Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

This country produces a wealth of film and television stars, but there are only a handful who decide to frequently come back home after finding Hollywood success. One such example is Sandra Oh, the daughter of South Korean immigrants who was born on this day in Nepean, Ont. After catching the theatre bug early in her youth, the charismatic Ms. Oh caught the eyes of Canada’s most respected directors. Mina Shum’s drama, Double Happiness, led to Don McKellar’s apocalyptic comedy, Last Night, and then Francois Girard’s The Red Violin. All the while she was making waves down south in HBO’s Arliss, and a wealth of other network television. Soon she would become a genuine TV sensation thanks to ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Ms. Oh has now found a new niche in expanding the diversity of animated storytelling, having lent her voice to everything from Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, to Netflix’s Over the Moon, to the Canadian indie animated film, Window Horses. And of course, last year’s Turning Red. “We are entering a new phase – not an end point but a constant point on the line of history and growth – that is opening up for diverse storytelling of all kinds,” Ms. Oh once told The Globe and Mail. Barry Hertz

