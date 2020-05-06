Morning Update: Ottawa offers agricultural aid package; Canadian at the centre of a thwarted coup in Venezuela

Good morning,

Ottawa offers agricultural aid package

One day after Cargill Ltd. reopened its High River, Alta., beef slaughterhouse after a two-week closing, Ottawa announced that it is providing $77-million in funding to help slaughterhouses and other food producers outfit their employees with protective gear and adapt their plants to facilitate physical distancing. The plant is the site of Canada’s single largest COVID-19 outbreak; nearly half of the facility’s 2,000 workers have tested positive in recent weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Unions representing workers and inspectors say the approach is misguided, advocating instead for a temporary shutdown of plants hit with COVID-19.

The country’s second-largest outbreak is at another Alberta slaughterhouse, JBS Canada’s facility in Brooks, which has 487 cases and has cut its processing capacity in half. Together, the slaughterhouses account for roughly 70 per cent of the country’s beef production.

The $77-million is part of a wider $252-million package announced yesterday, which includes support for hog and cattle producers who are facing rising costs associated with having to keep their animals longer because of decreased processing capacity.

Doug Ford lashes out at Ontario’s medical officers over lagging COVID-19 testing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is putting blame on many local public-health officials for lagging behind on COVID-19 testing as the province struggles to keep up with its promised pace.

A day after boasting of a high testing rate in the province, Ford changed course as the daily testing numbers fell from a high of 17,000 on May 1 to little more than 10,500.

Ford accused 17 of the 34 medical officers of health of failing to perform enough tests, telling them to “start picking up your socks” and expressing disappointment in them.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec long-term care workers share horror stories of pandemic working conditions

Weary from the hardships of dealing with COVID-19, a dozen Quebec health care workers gathered on a video call Monday and shared their horror stories with reporters.

It was the latest display of frustration by Quebec medical staffers who in past weeks have gone on social media to vent about working in unsafe conditions and the trauma of dealing with so many deaths.

Outbreaks in dialysis units expose difficult juggling act for hospitals

Outbreaks of COVID-19 at several hospitals in Ontario and Quebec have sickened dozens of people undergoing dialysis and cancer therapy, highlighting the growing challenge facilities face in protecting vulnerable outpatients who have no choice but to come in for life-saving treatments.

The big park: An economy in lockdown requires far fewer planes and ships, forcing owners to figure out where to store them

Story continues below advertisement

By bringing much of the global economy to a grinding halt, the COVID-19 crisis has sidelined countless vehicles – and not just the car in your neighbour’s driveway. Planes and ocean-going vessels have begun migrating from the world’s busiest airports and harbours to remote locations where the workhorses of the global economy go to rest, or die. Matthew McClearn reports.

Canadian MPs’ effort to summon WHO adviser comes under fire in China

A parliamentary committee’s decision to formally summon Bruce Aylward, a key World Health Organization adviser after the global body declined to let him testify is being attacked in China as an effort to find a scapegoat for COVID-19.

The Global Times, a nationalist newspaper run by China’s ruling Communist Party, called the Commons committee’s vote a bad-faith exercise.

The WHO faces questions about its relationship with China, and whether the organization properly notified and prepared the world for the coronavirus. Dr. Aylward earlier this year headed a WHO team that went to China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the pandemic, and praised China’s response, saying in February: “If I had COVID-19, I’d want to be treated in China.”

Story continues below advertisement

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canadian at the centre of a thwarted coup in Venezuela

Before fighting with the Green Berets in Iraq and Afghanistan, 43-year-old Jordan Goudreau hailed from Canada. Now an American, Goudreau retired from the U.S. military a few years ago to run a Florida-based business called Silvercorp USA, marketed as a security contractor.

Goudreau showed up on social media on the weekend saying he regretted he was unable to join two American cohorts who had just been captured trying to infiltrate Venezuela by boat.

Trump denies U.S. role after Venezuela claims Americans detained in failed beach raid

Story continues below advertisement

The American president says the U.S. government wasn’t involved in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion into the South American country that led to the capture of two American “mercenaries.”

Nova Scotia communities memorialize the 22 shooting victims

As the cards fade and flowers wilt at roadside memorials for the victims of the worst gun massacre in Canadian history, families and community members are painting benches and adding pictures, flowers and other mementos and finding long-lasting ways to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Manitoba court first to confirm date for holding trials again

Manitoba’s Court of Queen’s Bench is asking lawyers and the public to keep physical distancing in mind, as it becomes the first court to confirm a date for holding trials again, in cases that are not considered emergencies.

With the exception of jury trials, which will remain suspended, all previously scheduled trials in criminal, civil, family and child-protection cases will go ahead from May 26, the court said in a notice to the profession.

Story continues below advertisement

MORNING MARKETS

World shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters

Global shares struggled on Wednesday as mixed earnings, doubts about the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and simmering U.S.-China tensions cast a pall over markets. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.53 per cent before 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.02 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.30 per cent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.13 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.63 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading above 71 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

What if the Conservatives and Liberals are both right about guns?

Editorial: “The only thing the two parties agree on is the need to crack down on gun smuggling from the United States. But neither has a policy on gun violence that could be called complete.”

Canada’s ‘gun ban’ is not what the government says it is

Robyn Urback: “The government has decided to make a big splash on an arbitrary measure that has incited legal gun owners, yet still preserves the legal status of semi-automatics and also doesn’t touch the guns involved in the majority of crimes involving firearms in Canada.”

After the tech-lash: new digital policy priorities in the post-pandemic world

Michael Geist: “Companies that only months ago were regarded as a threat are now integral to the delivery of medical equipment, critical to the continuing function of workplaces in a work-from-home world, and the platforms for online education for millions of students.” Michael Geist holds the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law at the University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law.

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Garden centres race to open to help customers and salvage their busiest season

For weeks, countless garden centres and nurseries across Canada have been operating with a skeleton work force. They scrambled to keep up with online or phoned-in orders from customers.

In mid-April, the governments in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec eased up on the COVID-19-mandated closings of nurseries, greenhouses, garden centres and farmers’ markets by declaring them essential services, allowing them to open for business provided physical distancing measures were in place. In Nova Scotia, businesses had never been mandated to close, with most greenhouses and nurseries operating with the same stringent safety protocols as grocery stores.

Ontario still lags behind. Last week, the government announced garden centres and nurseries could offer curbside pick up and delivery – something many were already doing. The industry is lobbying hard to be given the same cautious green light other provinces have allowed.

Toronto’s Hot Docs going online-only for 2020 festival

Rather than cancel this year’s festivities, North America’s largest documentary film festival is choosing the all-digital route.

From May 28 through June 6, Hot Docs will make 135 feature, mid-length and short titles – about 56 per cent of the 238 productions originally announced in its 2020 programming last month – available online for $9 a film ($8 for Hot Docs members). The films will be geoblocked to Ontario audiences only and will have only a limited number of tickets for each screening, sold on a first-come, first-stream basis on HotDocs.ca starting May 26.

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 6, 1856

Open this photo in gallery In this photo released by the Sigmund Freud Museum in Vienna former Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud is pictured in 1931. Austria and the world will be celebrating Sigmund Freud's 150th birthday on Saturday May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Sigmund Freud Museum) SIGMUND FREUD MUSEUM/SIGMUND FREUD MUSEUM via AP

Sigismund Schlomo Freud was on born on this day in 1856 in the Austrian Empire, and was the first son from his father’s third marriage. Sigmund became the founder of psychoanalysis, a clinical method for treating disorders such as anxiety and depression through a “free association” dialogue between patient and psychoanalyst. He focused on the impact of childhood experiences and the unconscious, and created terms such as Oedipus complex, and explored the relationship between the id, ego and superego. He wrote celebrated books including The Interpretation of Dreams and Civilization and its Discontents. During his life, he attracted many wealthy patrons, followers and admirers, including Carl Jung, Salvador Dali and Virginia Woolf. Freud’s approach continues to be controversial as many challenged its science and therapeutic success, while others felt it hindered feminism while inspiring such works as The Second Sex and The Feminine Mystique. What cannot be denied is the impact Freud’s work had on society in line with other major thinkers of his era: Darwin, Marx and Einstein. Freud was a heavy cigar smoker and proponent of cocaine as an analgesic. Suffering from mouth cancer, he died at the age of 83 in 1939 shortly after fleeing to London to escape the Nazis. – Graeme Harris

