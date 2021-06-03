Morning Update: Ottawa pledges funds to locate unmarked Indigenous graves at residential schools

Good morning,

Facing a national outpouring of grief and anger over the long-ignored deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools, the federal government said it will distribute $27-milllion to help communities locate and identify those lost.

During the same announcement, government ministers asked Roman Catholics to demand a papal apology for the church’s role in the schools and release all records on those it operated. Hours later, the Archbishop of Vancouver, J. Michael Miller, apologized for the devastation wrought by Catholic-run schools. In a statement, he vowed to be fully transparent with any records under his control and offer technological and mental-health support to find and honour students who died.

The federal funds will go to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation for its work on the National Residential School Student Death Register and help Indigenous communities research missing children, hire archeological search companies and commemorate the dead.

Open this photo in gallery People listen to speakers after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, during a vigil in Vancouver, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Inquiry into Joyce Echaquan’s death ends after three weeks of grim and heartbreaking testimony

The Quebec coroner conducting the inquest into the hospital death of Joyce Echaquan, the Indigenous woman ridiculed by staff and then neglected as she died, has ended her inquiry with a promise to be unflinching in her final report.

Géhane Kamel, the coroner presiding over the inquest, said she hopes the report will form the “foundation of a new social pact that will bring us to say, ‘Never again.’ ”

After three weeks of testimony, the inquest has exposed in grim detail Echaquan’s racist and neglectful hospital treatment, and the insecurity of her fellow Atikamekw and other Indigenous people when facing the medical system.

Opposition votes to demand federal government reveal why two scientists were fired from virus lab

Opposition MPs outvoted the Liberal minority government yesterday in an attempt to obtain details on why two federal scientists were fired from Canada’s highest security infectious-disease laboratory.

The two scientists were dismissed in January from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg after their security clearances were revoked in July, 2019, and the RCMP were called in to investigate.

Xiangguo Qiu, former head of a key program at the lab, and her biologist husband, Keding Cheng, have been the focus of parliamentary debate for weeks as opposition MPs have sought information on the reasons why the two were fired. In addition, the debate has centred on shipments of two powerful viruses to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in March, 2019, that were overseen by Qiu.

Canada not ready to join international COVID-19 vaccine-sharing campaign: A new pledge of more than 50 million doses has boosted a campaign by a dozen high-income countries to share their vaccine stocks with poorer countries, but the federal government says it is still too early for Canada to contribute any of its doses.

Mounties to launch body to investigate misconduct allegations: The RCMP is launching a new independent body this month that will have the power to investigate complaints of sexual misconduct and harassment within the national police force and recommend discipline.

Push to legalize single-game sports betting in Canada faces resistance in the Senate: With billions of dollars at stake – both for governments and the pro sports industry at large – parliamentarians are under pressure to pass a bill that will legalize betting on a single sports match before their summer break. But some senators are expressing reservations.

Ontario’s financial regulator puts struggling PACE credit union up for sale, sources say: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario has launched a process to explore a sale or merger of troubled PACE Savings and Credit Union, inviting other credit unions to signal their interest in merging by the end of this month, sources said.

Trudeau and Freeland blast Air Canada over executive bonuses: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said bonuses Air Canada paid to executives while the company was negotiating a government bailout are “completely unacceptable” and the airline owes Canadians an explanation.

World stocks clung close to record highs this morning as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session.

In Europe, the broad Euro STOXX index was 0.2% down, drifting away from record highs scaled on Tuesday, with Britain’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.7%, while Germany’s DAX and the French CAC 40 were both down 0.2%. There was a similar pullback in Asia, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shedding 0.2% after reaching three-month highs yesterday.

In early morning trading, the Canadian dollar, which has been further bolstered by rising oil prices, has gained more than 12% against the yen.

Konrad Yakabuski: “Ms. Freeland has painted an at-best misleading picture of Canada’s true debt profile. Comparing apples to apples, we were not top of class in the G7 before COVID-19; Germany was. And we are on track to emerge from the pandemic with one of the highest gross-debt-to-GDP ratios in the developed world. There is no way for Ms. Freeland to sugarcoat that fact.”

Editorial Board: “Before the pandemic, Ottawa’s big concern was the high cost of internet and wireless service. “Affordability” was the mantra. There was a push to lower prices by opening up networks to competition. But the incumbents said that would hinder their ability to invest in 5G wireless and rural internet. The threat of a stalled build-out of high-speed infrastructure to rural and remote communities was a message sent to Ottawa. Ottawa heard it – loud and clear.”

Ten dishes from start to finish in under an hour

Many of us have had enough cooking. Nevertheless, the need continues. If you’re on the lookout for easy, interesting meals that don’t take too much time or energy, these 10 suggestions should help. Pair some of these dishes with a salad or carb, while others are complete meals.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 3, 1939

Open this photo in gallery King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on platform of Royal Train, May-June 1939. ​The 1939 royal tour by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth was the first time a reigning Canadian monarch had stepped foot in this country. Library and Archives Canada

A Royal visit to Melville, Sask.

In the spring of 1939, King George VI, with Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mum) at his side, became the first reigning British monarch to visit Canada. Their landmark tour featured a cross-country trip to the Pacific Coast and back – on the Canadian Pacific railway line going west, the Canadian National returning east. Huge crowds gathered wherever they stopped, if only to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. No one, though, could have imagined their June 3 reception in Melville in east-central Saskatchewan. Families in cars and trucks arrived all day in the community, even coming from Manitoba and the northern United States. Special trains brought groups from nearby towns and villages. Ten thousand school children were given the day off to be there. A huge sign, “Welcome to Their Majesties,” was painted on the side of a grain elevator. When the royal train finally pulled into the Melville station shortly after 10 p.m., a deafening roar erupted. Queen Elizabeth asked that a spotlight be passed over the crowd. An estimated 60,000 people were on hand – a far cry from the town’s official population of 4,000. For that one day, Melville was the largest city in Saskatchewan. Bill Waiser

