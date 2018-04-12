Morning Update: Ottawa pledges to meet Kinder Morgan deadline; Bruce McArthur facing seventh murder charge

Good morning,

Ottawa is pledging to meet Kinder Morgan’s deadline for Trans Mountain

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Kinder Morgan’s May 31 deadline is “a reasonable one to work with” to ensure construction goes ahead this summer. But besides saying Ottawa would consider financial, legal and regulatory measures, Morneau wouldn’t provide any specifics after his meeting with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley yesterday. Notley has raised the prospect of her province buying the pipeline project outright in order to ensure it gets built. The B.C. government says it’s committed to sticking to a looming court challenge aimed at restricting the flow of oil-sands bitumen through the province. Kinder Morgan’s conditions include no further legal challenges and protections for shareholders.

Mark Zuckerberg: The regulation of the internet economy is ‘inevitable’

In his second day of testimony before the U.S. Congress, the Facebook CEO acknowledged that “there will need to be some regulation,” but just what that ends up looking like remains up for debate. Zuckerberg offered few ideas, and urged lawmakers to tread lightly. He also dodged questions about Facebook’s business model, which has been under heightened scrutiny after the misuse of user data by the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The controversy over data collection has led to a debate about online privacy, an area that politicians have until now been wary of regulating.

The death toll in the Humboldt crash has increased to 16

The Broncos’ athletic trainer, 24-year-old Dayna Brons, has died. She had been in critical condition and was in a medically induced coma.

Also on the Humboldt front, more than $9-million has been raised through the GoFundMe fundraising campaign, while organ donation registrations have soared across the country. Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet had insisted on signing his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Since his death, his organs have helped save up to six people. And the spikes in registrations since Friday are staggering: 2,800 in B.C., 3,000 in Manitoba and 1,500 in Ontario. That’s compared with a usual average of no more than 50 per day.

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing a seventh charge of first-degree murder

Toronto police filed a new charge over the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who disappeared in late 2010. And police believe there is at least one more victim, as they continue their investigation into a string of disappearances from Toronto’s Gay Village. Investigators are preparing to search 75 properties linked to McArthur as well as reopening 15 cold cases.

Faizi was living with his wife and their two daughters when he went missing. His wife, Kareema, filed for divorce in 2012, after hearing from investigators who “felt that he had abandoned his family and did not want to be found.” She believed that until last week.

NHL playoffs: Jets kick things off with a win; Leafs get ready for Bruins

The 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild, thanks to a late goal by defenceman Joe Morrow, put the Jets up 1-0 in the first-round series. It’s the first playoff win for the franchise since they relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, meanwhile, begin their postseason against the Bruins in Boston tonight. They’ll be looking to put on a stronger showing than last year, when they fell to the Washington Capitals in the first round.

The former chief of staff for Dalton McGuinty was sentenced to four months in jail

David Livingston, who worked for former Ontario premier McGuinty, was sentenced for his role in the gas-plant scandal. Besides the jail term, Livingston was handed one year of probation and a community-service requirement. In January, he was found guilty of destroying government records and using deception to obtain access to computer hard drivers in the premier’s office. Livingston was working for McGuinty at a time when the Ontario government was dealing with the fallout over a decision to pull out of power-plant projects before the 2011 election. He plans to appeal the sentence.

Investors cautious

Global stocks edged down further on Thursday as anxious investors stayed wary of risky assets, seeking protection against a threatened clash between Western powers and Russia in Syria. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.9 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were little changed by about 5:40 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 down slightly. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 79.37 US cents. Oil markets edged back from highs last reached in late 2014 as ample supplies weighed, but prices were underpinned by worries over military escalation in Syria and trade tensions between the United States and China.

Can excessive marijuana use lead to psychosis?

“Yes, smoking pot can trigger psychosis. But, no, smoking a few joints is not the equivalent of a ‘get out of jail free’ card. That’s what we should retain from the case of Mark Phillips, who received a light sentence in an assault case after the court accepted the argument that the 37-year-old was suffering from “marijuana-induced psychosis.’ … First, we need to understand what psychosis is - a mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality. (It is not the same as hallucinations.) Psychosis is quite rare – fewer than three in 100 people will experience a psychotic episode in their lifetime. People who smoke or otherwise consume cannabis, especially in significant quantities, have a higher incidence. But correlation is not the same as causation.” – André Picard

Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood picks its latest opponent: a daycare

“Spare a thought, dear reader, for the poor inhabitants of Cabbagetown. At first glance, they might seem to have it pretty good. They live in a historic corner of Toronto where the streets are lined with charming red-brick Victorian houses. They have a lovely park with a little farm in it. They have an annual festival where neighbours gather and children laugh. And yet, they are far from content. Every now and then, they rouse themselves into a positive fury at some threat to their treasured way of life. The last time they took up the torch and the pitchfork, it was over the design of a splash pad for kids. The colour of an awning was a “flagrant violation” of the neighbourhood’s heritage character. Now, it’s over a daycare. Yes, you read that right: a daycare.” – Marcus Gee (for subscribers)

Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and the absolute reign of women in rap

“Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj rule the game at a spectacular time for women in rap. North Carolina’s Rapsody had two nominations at the most recent Grammys, while veteran Jean Grae released a brainy sixth album last month. Indie up-and-comers include everyone from mouthy lesbian Young M.A to local Torontonians Sydanie and The Sorority. This might seem like the moment female emcees have been waiting for, a much deserved ascendance of talented queens. To dub this a moment, though, is to obscure both the long history of women in hip hop and the continued existence of stubborn barriers. While women’s current success is enjoyable, a male-dominated establishment continues to hoard resources and stability.” – Denise Balkissoon

In praise of fish sauce, and why your salad dressing will be better with it



Fish sauce is a go-to in Vietnamese cooking, and there are many variations that can be applied to your cooking, salads included. Go here for a recipe for Vietnamese-style smoked fish and pomelo salad.

Victory for sniper Henry Norwest at Vimy



April 12, 1917: Wars are often won by good men doing terrible things. In a war of novel horrors and seemingly endless terrible things, Métis marksman Henry Louis Norwest of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., distinguished himself as a sniper, often remaining perfectly still for hours in the no-man’s land of trench warfare, waiting to pick off enemy soldiers who made the mistake of lifting their heads or venturing out onto open ground. He would eventually amass 115 kills. The former rodeo performer was also part of the Canadian Corps assault on Vimy Ridge, the psychologically and symbolically pivotal battle that began on April 9, 1917. But it was his role three days later in the taking of the Pimple, a position on the ridge dotted with well-placed machine-gun nests, that earned him a Military Medal. His citation said he showed “great bravery, skill and initiative in sniping the enemy after the capture of the Pimple. By his activity he saved a great number of our men’s lives.” Less than three months before the end of the war, on Aug. 18, 1918, Norwest took aim at another sniper near Fouquescourt Crucifix Corner. But the German was also targeting him. Both fired and killed each other. – Massimo Commanducci



