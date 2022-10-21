Good morning,

Ottawa police should have heeded OPP intelligence reports on convoy’s plans, inquiry hears

A senior commander from the Ottawa police says the force should have given more weight to intelligence reports that suggested convoy protesters intended to remain in the capital for a long period of time.

Acting Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson testified before the Emergencies Act inquiry that the service planned for a standard protest, even as they were aware large numbers of trucks and other vehicles were bound for Ottawa at the end of January. At the time, intelligence reports had already suggested that the protest would last longer than just one weekend.

The police force operated without any concrete plan for more than a week after the start of the protest, according to her testimony and evidence presented at the inquiry.

Campbell Clark: There’s no doubt now about the Ottawa police failure with convoy protests

There’s no doubt now about the Ottawa police failure with convoy protests Public hearings on use of Emergencies Act: What to know about the commission and what’s happened so far

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Tech company listed on $1.2-million ArriveCan contract never worked on the app, CEO says

A Canadian tech CEO says it was news to him when he read in The Globe and Mail that his company, ThinkOn Inc., was listed as the sixth-ranked company in terms of federal outsourcing contracts related to developing and maintaining the ArriveCan app.

Craig McLellan said he has no idea why his company is listed as a recipient of a $1.2-million ArriveCan contract. He is calling on the Canada Border Services Agency to issue a correction.

Vote for new British Conservative leader looms after Truss’s resignation

Liz Truss is stepping down after a brief, chaotic tenure marked by economic and political turmoil, becoming the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history and the third Conservative Leader to be pushed out by Tory MPs in three years.

Truss said Thursday that she will resign as leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and as Prime Minister once her successor is chosen, which could be as early as next week.

Political turmoil in Britain hits pocket books of Canadians, including ministers

Opinion: Liz Truss leaves in disgrace, while Britain is left to despair

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

BC NDP to acclaim new leader: Former attorney-general David Eby will be acclaimed as leader on Friday after his only opponent was disqualified by the BC NDP, clearing the way for a speedy transition as the province’s next premier.

Hispanic Americans have been among Democrats’ most reliable voters. That may soon change: As key November midterm elections loom, there are signs of change in a key Hispanic area of the country that may spell trouble for the Joe Biden White House.

Canada may be unprepared for arrival of new COVID variants, experts say: As cold and flu season approaches, Canada’s health system may be unable to cope with the spread of new COVID-19 variants that are adept at evading immunity from vaccines and prior infections, health experts warn.

Ontario students’ math scores falling short of provincial standard: The province’s Education Minister is vowing to deploy math teams to underperforming school boards after the latest standardized test results showed that fewer than half of Ontario’s Grade 6 students are meeting the province’s standard in math.

Former Hedley frontman sentenced: Jacob Hoggard was ordered to serve five years in prison for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman, an offence the presiding Ontario judge said involved “gratuitous degradation” and “gratuitous violence.”

Morning markets

World shares slide: U.S. Treasury yields held near multiyear highs on Friday, with markets seeing no let-up in tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the dollar to stay strong, particularly against the embattled Japanese yen. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.06 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.69 per cent and 1.64 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.43 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.42 per cent. New York futures were in the red. The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.35 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

The homelessness crisis demands compassion, not fear

“There has to be a compassionate way to house and help people that does not involve simply seizing their stuff and moving them along to some other street corner or park. I want to live in a safe city that not only protects those of us lucky enough to be housed, but takes care of everyone else, too.” Marsha Lederman

The world needs less Elon Musk

“Is Mr. Musk oblivious to the curtailment of human rights in Hong Kong? Is he more concerned about protecting his investments in mainland China, where half of all Tesla cars are made? Has he been speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping? One thing is clear: Mr. Musk must be reined in, and the only entity capable is the U.S. government.” - Michael Byers

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Smartphone apps have transformed travel – but don’t forget to look up

Google Maps has freed tourists from the shame of standing on a street corner staring at a paper map. Now, many of us are able to wander off the beaten path knowing it’s easier to retrace your steps. Restaurant reviews on familiar sites, such as Google Maps, Yelp and Tripadvisor, can help you avoid tourist traps and point you to underrated eateries. Still, as useful as these apps are, veteran traveller Sarah Efron says sometimes it’s good to ditch the phone and go analogue.

Moment in time: Oct. 21, 1929

Henry Ford Museum opens in Dearborn, Mich.

Museum visitors climb aboard the city bus that Rosa Parks was arrested on 50 years ago in Alabama at Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., Oct. 25, 2005.REBECCA COOK/Reuters

Like a lot of rich people, industrialist Henry Ford liked to buy things. A lot of things. He bought artifacts, machinery, historical buildings – anything that, to him, represented the rapid change in the United States from rural agrarianism to urbanism and industrialization. He bought so much stuff that by the late 1920s, the founder of the Ford Motor Company was the biggest collector of Americana in the world. Ford had such a huge collection that he built a small town on a large plot of land near his car-assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich., to display it all. A courthouse, school, town hall, houses, blacksmith shops, everything found a home. And everything had an educational purpose, because Ford believed in learning by doing. On this day in 1929, on the 50th anniversary of Thomas Edison’s invention of the lightbulb, Ford debuted Greenfield Village, dedicated it to his friend Edison. Today, the Henry Ford Museum holds one of the world’s most encompassing collections – 26 million artifacts spread over 110 hectares. Exhibits include the theatre chair Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in, the Cleveland bus Rosa Parks rode in, the first Ford Mustang convertible, almost anything that showcases U.S. history, culture and progress. Philip King

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.