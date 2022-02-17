Good morning,

Protesters were ordered by police to leave Ottawa’s downtown core immediately or face consequences including arrest, vehicle seizure or having their licences revoked. But on the 20th day of demonstrations against pandemic restrictions, many say they have no intention of going anywhere.

In a flyer handed out to demonstrators yesterday, police said they needed to clear the area and that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in doing so would be committing a criminal offence.

“The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close,” the flyer said. “That is mischief under the Criminal Code.”

A man confronts a police officer handing out a notice telling demonstrators in downtown Ottawa to leave the area, February 16, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Bank of Canada may need to be ‘forceful’ in face of high inflation, deputy governor says

The Bank of Canada may have to be “forceful” in pushing back against high inflation, deputy governor Timothy Lane said in a speech yesterday that aimed to explain the central bank’s forecasting errors over the past two years and set the stage for a rapid rise in interest rates.

With the rate of inflation at a 30-year high, the bank ended its last emergency monetary policy measure in January and signalled it expects to start raising its key interest rate shortly.

In a rare moment of indiscretion for a central banker, Mr. Lane appeared to suggest the bank had already decided to increase rates on March 2, its next policy announcement date – underscoring what most economists already consider inevitable.

Ukraine exposes its vulnerabilities with day of unity, show of strength

With President Volodymyr Zelensky looking on, 500 Ukrainian soldiers pummelled a vast field with rounds fired from Soviet-era tanks and new weaponry donated by Western countries.

The mock defence exercise against an invasion was held yesterday just 85 kilometres from the Belarusian border, which Ukraine has eyed warily for signs of a real incursion by the Russian troops massed there and on its border with Russia – about 150,000 in total.

But that display, which included anti-tank and air-defence systems delivered in recent weeks from the U.S., Lithuania and elsewhere, also brought to light Ukraine’s vulnerabilities and insecurities.

Gold medal for Canadian women’s hockey team: The team’s 3-2 victory over the U.S. in Beijing shows how ‘creating a culture’ pays off. The Olympic gold-medal game gave Marie-Philip Poulin more achievements to celebrate, but it was defence that won the day – and a special bond between players.

B.C. orders review of its own housing agency: The B.C. government has ordered an internal review of its own housing agency, The Globe and Mail has learned, while the province’s Auditor-General is conducting two separate audits – all as BC Housing’s budget has exploded and the way it funds its non-profit partners has come under increased scrutiny.

Use of anti-psychotics increased in B.C. care homes: The use of anti-psychotic medications in B.C.’s long-term care facilities spiked during the first year of the pandemic as residents were heavily restricted in their ability to enjoy regular daily routines, B.C.’s senior’s advocate has found.

Researchers find potential to create universal type O blood organs for transplants: A new study from Canadian researchers is providing hope for potential organ transplant recipients, especially those who have rare blood types or other physical factors that increase their time on waitlists.

Ontario scraps plan to lower hydro bills: A new report says that the government of Ontario does not intend to fulfill an election promise to reduce electricity bills. During the 2018 election campaign, Doug Ford pledged to cut bills by 12 per cent, but the report found that hydro bills rose 4.3 per cent under the current Progressive Conservative government, and will increase an additional 2 per cent annually between now and 2040.

Global stocks fell on Thursday as investors took flight after Russian-backed separatists accused Ukraine government forces of opening fire, while traders sought safety in government bonds and oil clawed back some of its heavy early losses. In Europe, the Euro STOXX slipped 0.2% while Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%. Strong corporate earnings in Europe helped keep the losses in check. Wall Street futures pointed to a lower open, although in Asia MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares eked out a 0.15% rise. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.74 US cents.

John Ibbitson: “The Conservative Party will soon announce the rules for the coming leadership race. The party would be wise to follow an old idea of Stephen Harper’s: Let any Canadian who wants to cast a ballot for leader join the party for free.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Non-registered savings plans: What are they and do employees even want them?

As the labour shortage puts more negotiating power in potential hires’ hands, employers are increasingly bulking up their employee perks, including adding more savings opportunities, such as group tax-free savings accounts. But some are also offering a lesser-known option: non-registered savings plans.

MOMENT IN TIME: FEBRUARY 17, 1936

Billy Zane in The Phantom (1996).Paramount Pictures

The Phantom, first comic superhero, published

Ever since his debut in the pages of Action Comics in June, 1938, Superman has laid claim to being the first true superhero. But of his many pulp predecessors — Doc Savage, the Shadow, Mandrake the Magician —none make a greater claim for establishing the genre’s template than the Phantom. Making his first appearance on this day in 1936, “The Ghost Who Walks” wore an iconic costume — a skin-tight purple bodysuit, black mask, gun belt and skull ring — had a secret identity, a love interest who needed to be rescued from dastardly foes and a secret hideout known as Skull Cave, located in the fictional Bangalla, Africa. Created by Lee Falk, the Phantom had no superpowers, but trained in many forms of combat, and carrying two .45 pistols, he fought crime around the world, leaving a permanent mark on every villain he punched with his skull ring. Despite his many appearances in comics, radio, television and film, including the 1996 movie adaption starring Billy Zane (pictured above), the Phantom has always been relegated to the pantheon’s B-list. Brooding in Skull Cave, perhaps the greatest injustice the Phantom has ever faced is that he has never received the wider recognition he deserves. Dave McGinn

