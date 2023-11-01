Good morning,

Ottawa has rejected calls for more carbon-pricing concessions, saying its carveout aimed at improving the affordability of home heating oil won’t be extended to households who use other fuels to heat their homes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top ministers on the file tried yesterday to shut down growing calls for changes to his government’s signature climate policy. Premiers in several provinces have criticized the changes unveiled last week, arguing that Ottawa should bring in more exemptions. They say applying a carveout just to home heating oil is unfair and creates a two-tier system.

The federal government’s move has united political parties on both sides of the spectrum, with both federal and provincial conservatives and New Democrats accusing Trudeau of regional favouritism. Heating oil is disproportionately used in Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have their only rural stronghold.

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with reporters as he makes his way to Question Period, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

No Canadians among first departure of foreign nationals from Gaza Strip

Authorities in Israel and Egypt gave permission for dozens of badly injured Palestinians to leave Wednesday through the southern Rafah crossing into Egypt. They also authorized the departure of roughly 500 foreign passport-holders.

However, Canadians were not given permission to leave Wednesday; no U.S. or United Kingdom citizens appear on the list, either. Canada appears to have been left off because local authorities prioritized countries with smaller numbers of people in Gaza.

A total of 451 Canadians have registered with the Canadian government to say that they are in the West Bank and Gaza. Nearly all of those are in Gaza itself. Their departure has been a key priority for the government of Canada.

IT staffing firms accused of misconduct said they didn’t know documents contained errors

Two information-technology staffing companies accused of misconduct in their federal contracting told MPs yesterday that they take responsibility for submitting false work records to the government, but they had simply passed on documents provided by their subcontractor and didn’t know about the errors.

Members of Parliament on the government-operations committee heard from executives of Dalian Enterprises Inc. and Coradix Technology Consulting.

It was the first time the two companies have commented since The Globe and Mail first reported on Oct. 4 that Montreal software company Botler, which had performed contract work for the Canada Border Services Agency in 2020 and 2021, had raised allegations of misconduct with the agency.

‘The board might implode’: Inside the Banff Centre’s CEO succession battle

The former chair of the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity’s board of governors disregarded the institution’s governance processes and “undermined the effective functioning of the board” in a dispute over the search for a new CEO, an independent investigation found.

The Globe and Mail obtained a copy of a March report by conflict-resolution specialist Jay Spark. The probe was initiated by the chair of the board’s human-resources committee after then-chief executive Janice Price filed a complaint alleging “bullying and harassment” by then-chair of the board Adam Waterous during communications about succession plans last November.

The Banff Centre is one of Canada’s pre-eminent arts-training institutions. More than 100,000 artists, musicians and authors have walked through its doors over the past 90 years, from Salman Rushdie to Oscar Peterson to Sarah McLachlan, while many of the country’s and the world’s best up-and-coming artists take advantage of its training facilities and residencies to hone their crafts.

Also on our radar

Canadian economy stalls: Canada is on the brink of a mild recession as the economy has stalled in recent months and interest rates weigh on growth. With two consecutive quarters of declining GDP, the country has fallen into what some economists call a “technical recession.”

Immigration plan includes small Canadian towns: Immigration Minister Marc Miller unveiled a plan yesterday to set Canada’s immigration system in line with the country’s needs, with changes that include a program to encourage newcomers to settle in small towns, francophone communities, rural areas and the North.

Avdiivka assault turning into bloody battle: One of the biggest battles of the Ukraine war, in Avdiivka, Donetsk, is under way and is said to be turning into the next Bakhmut, with horrendous losses on both sides. British intelligence has found the Russians are taking their biggest casualties of the year in the town, with the equivalent of an entire Russian brigade already lost.

Experts gather for AI safety summit in London: Government, industry and academic representatives from around the world will gather at Britain’s Bletchley Park today for the world’s first AI Safety Summit, where they will discuss the opportunities and risks of AI, and what steps can be taken to address the challenges.

Morning markets

Markets await Fed: Subdued stocks inched higher on Wednesday ahead of a policy decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day, while the yen was stuck near one-year lows against the U.S. dollar as Tokyo ramped up intervention warnings. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.11 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 2.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.06 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was lower at 72.01 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Konrad Yakabuski: “No one can begrudge UAW members in the United States and their Unifor counterparts in Canada, who also achieved rich pay increases at Ford and Stellantis factories here, what is by all accounts owed to them ... Still, the new contracts will significantly raise production costs just as the Detroit Three face the daunting challenge of transitioning to electric vehicles amid stiff competition.”

Craig Alexander: “While Canada needs to pursue policies to improve growth in domestic living standards, it needs to be mindful that the international slowing of real income per capita growth could lead to greater geopolitical risks that, in turn, might create additional economic risks that Canada must navigate or respond to.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Higher intakes of red meat tied to greater risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds

New research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health provides strong evidence that higher intakes of red meat – just two servings a week – increases the risk of type 2 diabetes later in life. Here’s a breakdown of the study and its findings.

Moment in time: Nov. 1, 1967

Open this photo in gallery: Paul Newman in a scene from Cool Hand Luke.Bettmann/Getty Images

Cool Hand Luke released

“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” Though this sounds like a modern-day crisis-management team memo, these are the drawled words from a heartless prison warden in South Florida, in a movie set in the early 1950s. It was Cool Hand Luke – released on this day in 1967 – and the ominous phrase was spoken by actor Strother Martin to rebellious inmate Luke Jackson, played by Paul Newman. Luke is serving two years in prison for decapitating parking meters. But Southern justice is hot and harsh and we see how far a nonconformist is willing to go to test that justice. Mr. Newman – with those piercing blue eyes blazing – confronts fellow inmates to earn respect (his bluff in a card game earned him the nickname Cool Hand Luke) and then pushes back against prison bosses as he yearns for freedom. The movie was nominated for four Oscars, including best actor for Mr. Newman and best supporting actor for George Kennedy, who won. Both a critical and box-office success, it propelled Mr. Newman into the stratosphere as a top Hollywood draw. It’s often ranked among the top 50 films in history. Philip King

