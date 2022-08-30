Good morning,

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is reviewing new safety protocols for cabinet ministers and other members of Parliament, after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was aggressively harassed last week in Alberta.

Shortly after Mendicino made his comments yesterday, the RCMP confirmed that Mounties are investigating the Alberta incident. The force “takes threats against public officials seriously,” spokesperson Robin Percival said in a statement.

A video of the incident that circulated online over the weekend showed an unidentified man at the front desk of the city hall in Grande Prairie, Alta. Freeland was in the building on Friday to meet with the city’s mayor. When she appeared in the lobby, the man approached her and launched into an expletive-filled rant, at one point calling her a traitor who should leave the province.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters before heading to Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 23, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ottawa urged to label alcohol after report links moderate use to increased health risks

Drinking three beers a week increases your risk of developing breast or colon cancer, while sipping a daily glass of wine can make you more likely to develop heart disease and increases your chance of having a stroke, according to a new report highlighting the health risks of even moderate alcohol consumption.

The report, published yesterday by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, examined several studies and said they show strong links between moderate-to-heavy alcohol use and some fatal illnesses, including cardiovascular disease and a number of cancers.

The centre, which advises Parliament on how to deal with addiction, also recommends mandatory labelling of alcoholic beverages that would indicate portion sizes for safe consumption.

Ukraine’s ban on adult men leaving the country faces growing legal challenges

Ukraine’s ban on adult men leaving the country so they will be available for military service is facing growing criticism and legal challenges as the war drags on and the country’s economy falters.

Several petitions have been launched calling on the government to overturn the measure, and a group of lawyers has filed lawsuits arguing that it violates the constitution. One lawyer has also asked the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to push Kyiv to drop the rule.

“No other country does this,” said Alexander Gumirov, who sent a letter to Ms. Bachelet asking her to intervene. “Not even Russia who kills us. Now we ended up in the situation that we are fighting in the country for liberty and we are less liberal than the country which is attacking us.”

The UN commission has yet to respond to the letter but has urged Ukraine to show compassion to those seeking to flee.

Also on our radar

Rogers outage will weigh on Shaw takeover hearings, Ottawa says: Canada’s Competition Tribunal expanded the scope of its hearings into Rogers Communications Inc.’s planned takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. yesterday by including the Rogers outage that shut down services countrywide in July.

Bell Canada risks damaging its brand amid LaFlamme backlash: The Bell brand was already taking a beating before the company dismissed Canada’s favourite news anchor and set fire to its public image. The fact that Mirko Bibic, chief executive of Bell Canada parent BCE Inc., is now personally involved in restoring the company’s reputation shows it sees risks to all its businesses.

Focus for immigration department shifts to student visas: Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says his department has shifted its focus toward tackling backlogs in student visa applications, as many students who have been accepted to attend Canadian universities and colleges this semester wait nervously for their immigration approvals.

Airport backlogs improving, minister says: Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra yesterday called the delays passengers face at airports “frustratingly unacceptable” but said the bottlenecks are improving. Alghabra said airlines must follow the rules and provide refunds and compensation for eligible passengers if the flights are delayed or cancelled, a service problem highlighted by passengers forced to spend the night sleeping on the floor of a terminal after a delay.

Could removing best-before dates help reduce food inflation?: A trend to remove “best before” dates from food packaging has the potential to not only reduce food waste but also grocery bills, according to one global food consultancy firm.

Morning markets

Shares crept up slightly and bonds held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited the next round of likely gloomy inflation data while also juggling concerns about Europe’s energy crisis, a looming recession and more rate hikes. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.29 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.37 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.05 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

André Picard: “The sun has set on Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table .... this a blow for good science communication, and a victory for bureaucracy, political spin, and the let’s-pretend-COVID-is-over mindset.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

The Globe and Mail

Living better

Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests

Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don’t, according to a large study. Scientists from the U.S. National Cancer Institute asked about the tea habits of nearly a half million adults in the United Kingdom, then followed them for up to 14 years. Higher tea intake – two or more cups daily – was linked to a modest benefit: a 9 to 13 per cent lower risk of death from any cause vs. non-tea drinkers.

Moment in time: Aug. 30, 1972

New Democratic MLA Rosemary Brown standing beside portrait of Agnes Macphail, Canada's first woman member of Parliament, in Vancouver, February 21, 1975.Handout

Rosemary Brown, first Black woman elected to a Canadian provincial legislature

When she arrived in Canada as a young Jamaican university student in 1951, Rosemary Brown was immediately confronted by a country rife with racism and sexism. It was this double-headed prejudice that led Brown to spend much of her life fighting for a more equal Canada. “To be Black and female in a society which is both racist and sexist is to be in the unique position of having nowhere to go but up!” she once quipped. And up she rose, making history along the way. After years as a social worker and activist in Vancouver, she became the first Black woman elected to a provincial legislature in Canada on this day in 1972. As an NDP MLA in downtown Vancouver, she fought gender-based discrimination, worked to remove sexist language in school curriculum and pushed for better social services. In 1975, Brown made history once again when she campaigned to become the leader of the federal NDP, making her the first woman of colour to run for leadership of a national political party. Though the bid was unsuccessful, Brown – a pioneer of intersectionality before the phrase was coined – remained in B.C.’s legislature for another 11 years. Ben Mussett

