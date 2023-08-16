Good morning,

The federal government said it will not be legislating legal fees after a law firm in Western Canada raised concerns about “unfair and unreasonable” fees that it says some rival firms are charging First Nations involved in claims against the government.

In June, two lawyers from MLT Aikins wrote to then-Crown-Indigenous relations minister Marc Miller asking him to introduce federal legislation to prevent lawyers from charging First Nations “legal fees that in our view are out of proportion with typical market rates in other areas of law.”

A spokeswoman from the minister’s office told The Globe and Mail in a statement that lawyer fees are not regulated by the federal government and any involvement could be seen as a conflict of interest.

Open this photo in gallery: Syrelle, a dancer from the Stoney Nation in Morley Alberta, at the Siksika Blackfoot pow wow in Siksika, Alberta on July 1, 2023.The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Canada’s inflation rate ticks up to 3.3 per cent in July, raising odds of September rate hike

Canada’s inflation rate climbed to 3.3 per cent in July, raising the odds of another interest rate hike in September by the Bank of Canada.

Inflation dropped over the past year, largely because of a decline in gasoline prices, but food, shelter and mortgage-service costs continue to keep inflation above the central bank’s target range of 2 per cent.

The July inflation numbers come at a crucial point for the Bank of Canada, which is trying to determine whether its rate hikes have done enough to slow the economy and bring inflation under control.

B.C. seafood producers, conservation groups wary of marine heat wave

Seafood producers and conservation groups in British Columbia are warning that a coming marine heat wave could keep the ocean warmer than usual into next year and affect local aquaculture.

The phenomenon has warmed some parts of the Pacific as much as 5 C above normal, and a looming El Niño means warmer waters could continue into next spring.

Warmer ocean temperatures have wreaked havoc on many sockeye salmon stocks by reducing nutrient supply and leading to huge changes in the food web. Sockeye salmon returns plummeted, with the knock-on effects lasting for years.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

A look at the charges against Donald Trump: Former U.S. president Donald Trump was charged in Georgia on Monday over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump is the only former president to ever be indicted and now faces 91 charges. Here’s a look at the charges and the potential implications for his 2024 presidential bid.

Excess mortality on the rise in Canada: COVID-19 case counts are down dramatically from a year ago and hospitalizations are around their lowest point since December, 2021, but excess mortality is on the rise according to data that show it is about 15 per cent to 20 per cent higher this year than it was in 2020 and 2021. Excess mortality, also known as excess deaths, is a calculation of how many more deaths occur than are predicted based on demographic factors.

Ralph Lauren Canada faces labour probe: Ralph Lauren Canada is the subject of a federal probe after the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise launched an investigation into whether the fashion retailer is selling products made with Uyghur forced labour in China.

Wildfires continue to spread across Northwest Territories: Time is running out to evacuate Hay River, a small town in Northwest Territories, as wildfires continue to spread, blocking highway access, and flames and smoke threaten safe air transport, the town’s mayor said yesterday. Roughly 500 people in Hay River have yet to leave as downed internet and cellular connections are making it harder to get messages to residents.

Ontario man sells collectable card for millions: When makers of the hugely popular card game Magic: The Gathering announced that they would produce one, and only one, card featuring the Ring of Sauron from Lord of the Rings, collectors knew that card would mean a fortune for whoever found it. Brook Trafton now has that fortune after finding the card in a box of Lord of the Rings cards he brought in a Toronto store. He sold the card to rapper, and collector, Post Malone for US$2-million.

Morning markets

World stocks struggle: Global stocks slipped on Wednesday as more disappointing Chinese economic data and the absence of meaningful stimulus from Beijing continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.02 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.46 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.36 per cent. New York futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was up at 74.16 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Don Iveson: “Canadians don’t need a lesson in constitutional responsibilities, nor do they need scapegoats or lessons in history. What they need are places to live ... Too many people are waiting, including municipal officials across the country, who are ready to act. The time for historic federal leadership is now.”

Editorial: “For 2½ years, the federal Liberals have studied, considered, consulted on – and perhaps even seriously pondered – the creation of a foreign-agent registry. What they have not done, however, is take a single concrete step toward enacting legislation, even as the evidence of China’s meddling has piled up.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

What does the jump in inflation mean for food prices

Canada’s inflation rate recorded a slowdown in grocery inflation, but Canadians continue to see price increases at the supermarket. What’s the reason behind the higher costs, and how will it affect your grocery bill? Here’s what you need to know.

Moment in time: Aug. 16, 1979

Open this photo in gallery: RCMP pallbearers carry the body of former prime minister John Diefenbaker into Christ Church Cathedral for funeral services in Ottawa, August 19, 1979.DOUD BALL/The Canadian Press

Former prime minister John Diefenbaker dies

In August, 1979, John Diefenbaker made his last trip home to Saskatchewan. The 83-year-old former Progressive Conservative national leader and prime minister died in Ottawa, just months after winning a seat in his 13th consecutive federal election. Mr. Diefenbaker’s body lay in state on Parliament Hill before travelling by special train across the country, first to Prince Albert, Sask., then Saskatoon. Thousands of Canadians lined the route to say farewell. At the gravesite overlooking the South Saskatchewan River, next to the Diefenbaker Canada Centre at the University of Saskatchewan, then prime minister Joe Clark eulogized his former mentor as “the greatest populist of Canadian politics … an indomitable man … who went on to change the very nature of this country and to change it permanently.” It was a generous assessment, certainly one that resonated with devoted followers who had been captivated by Mr. Diefenbaker’s magical oratory. But he had difficulty translating his vision into action as prime minister (1957-63), and his administration drifted like a rudderless boat on seas of indecision. Mr. Clark was only partly right. Mr. Diefenbaker’s populism offered a way forward, but postwar Canada was changing in ways he never appreciated nor understood. Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.