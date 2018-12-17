Morning Update: Ottawa seeking to end Saudi arms deal; Five Eyes chiefs warned Trudeau about Huawei

Good morning,

Canada is trying to find a way to end arms shipments to Saudi Arabia

Justin Trudeau has offered the clearest signal yet that his government is serious about terminating an armoured-vehicle contract valued as high as $15-billion. “We are engaged with the export permits to try and see if there is a way of no longer exporting these vehicles to Saudi Arabia,” he told CTV’s Question Period.

It’s still unclear what solution Trudeau has in mind, whether a timeline is under discussion, or if action would involve suspending deliveries or an outright cancellation of the deal. Still, experts see it as a significant development as Canada and other Western allies face increasing pressure to respond to Saudi Arabia’s role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, along with the war in Yemen.

Five Eyes spy chiefs warned Trudeau twice about the national-security risk from Huawei

The Prime Minister met with directors from the intelligence network in April and July − months before Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive derailed Ottawa’s relations with Beijing (for subscribers). Sources say the spy chiefs in Five Eyes − which is made up of Canada, the U.S., Britain, Australia and New Zealand − stressed that their countries cannot become dependent upon Huawei’s 5G technology because they view the company as beholden to the Chinese state.

Trudeau is now facing the decision of whether to follow most Five Eyes allies in barring Huawei equipment from being used for 5G technology. Going through with that would likely further anger China at a time when it is already upset over Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s arrest. Beijing has detained two Canadians since the Meng incident. Canada was finally granted consular access to businessman Michael Spavor after six days. It also took four days to receive access to former diplomat Michael Kovrig. In contrast, Canada granted China immediate consular access to Meng.

Here’s Campbell Clark’s view on Ottawa’s ticking Huawei clock: “There will be a deep temptation to delay the Huawei decision for months, in the hope Chinese furor over Meng’s case will die down. But Meng’s extradition case could drag on for years, keeping Canada-China relations in the deep freeze – unless a judge quashes her extradition.” (for subscribers)

An influential Ontario doctor is facing questions about failing to hire female doctors

Over 16 years as an emergency chief, Marko Duic has been hailed for transforming emergency medicine by reducing waiting times. But he didn’t hire a single female doctor in his departments until this past October, weeks after The Globe and Mail began asking questions as part of an investigation into his hiring practices. And hospital administrators had previously allowed those practices to go unchecked, the investigation reveals.

The Globe spoke with 18 physicians who worked under Dr. Duic. Nearly all said that he is infamous for only hiring men. One doctor who worked closely with Dr. Duic said he heard him say that a female emergency doctor “didn’t have the right chromosome.” Some also alleged that Dr. Duic encouraged his staff to fill out administrative forms that weren’t warranted as a way to boost billings.

As Vladimir Putin’s popularity slides, worries are mounting over his next steps in Ukraine and at home

This month’s arrest of veteran human-rights activist Lev Ponomarev is just the latest incident to spark fears that Putin will widen a crackdown on dissent as Russia’s economy sputters, correspondent Mark MacKinnon reports from Moscow. Putin’s approval rating is at its lowest level since 2013. Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014 sent Putin’s popularity soaring, which has experts sensing he may stoke tensions in Ukraine once again to get a similar result.

Russia has already increased its troop and tank presence along its border with Ukraine. And its seizure of Ukrainian naval ships in late November prompted Ukraine’s President to declare martial law in 10 provinces. “Both sides are readying for a major regional war,” said Moscow-based military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer.

Ron Taverner’s swearing-in as OPP commissioner has been postponed

Taverner himself requested his posting as the head of Canada’s second-largest police force be delayed amid increasing calls to investigate the hiring process and his relationship to Ontario Premier Doug Ford. He was originally set to be sworn in today as the province’s top cop; the integrity commissioner will now conduct a review.

Last week, acting OPP commissioner Brad Blair filed a legal challenge requesting that Ontario’s Ombudsman investigate the process that led to Taverner’s selection. The Ombudsman’s office said that was beyond its mandate but Blair is vowing to continue his legal effort to see that happen. The Ombudsman, Blair said, has greater powers and independence from the government.

Markets mixed

Markets started cautiously as the concern over global growth that sent world stocks to 17-month lows was only partly tempered by expectations of encouraging messages from the United States and China. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 6:25 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was below 75 US cents.

After years of bloodshed, finally a chance to end Yemen’s war

“It is sad testament to how desperate the humanitarian crisis has become in Yemen that a partial truce affecting one city, and which depends on the good faith of two warring factions backed by antagonistic and unreliable outside regimes, is being heralded as a major breakthrough. When things are as dark as dark can be, even the smallest slice of light is welcome. The truce in Hodeidah, brokered by the United Nations and announced in Sweden last Thursday, has temporarily brought peace to the port city and hope to Yemeni civilians – at least, those who haven’t already been killed in indiscriminate bombings by Saudi Arabian warplanes, or haven’t already starved to death.” – Globe editorial

A dog’s life: What would I sacrifice for the animal I love?

“People who have not loved a dog will never experience the most honest, pure and unconditional relationship a human can have. But to love a dog is to sign up for heartbreak. You’ll surely outlive them. Accidents occur and illness happens. When you love a dog, you have a say over a life that has a price on it. You know the judgment that comes from loving a pet so much you’d do just about anything for it. And as I lay on the bed with Scout in those early morning hours, I wondered how far I would go for her. Was there anything I wouldn’t do? I already knew the answer, but I still wasn’t prepared for what was to come.” – Shawna Richer, The Globe’s Sports and Features Editor

Top 10 most irritating Canadians of 2018 (TV-related)

“1: Doug Ford. What show does this guy think he’s starring in? It isn’t Law & Order. More likely The Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire: Industrial-strength Male Posturing; an adipose, surly (and terrible on TV) boss, using the all-time audience-insulting catchphrase ‘For the people.’ Hypocrisy at a thermonuclear level. Folks, this show will run for four seasons.” – John Doyle (for subscribers, who can read the full Top 10 list)

Why retailers are increasingly charging customers to join loyalty programs

Loblaw and Lululemon are among those asking customers to pay a fee in exchange for perks like free shipping and access to exclusive products or events (for subscribers). Spurred by Amazon’s gold-standard Prime program, retailers see a paid effort as a way to both boost revenue and also lock in customer loyalty. “Without the paid option ,people don’t have to be loyal,” said Patrick Sojka, the founder of Rewards Canada. All signs point to the trend sticking around: An industry report this year found that 26 per cent of customers are willing to sign up for the benefits associated with a paid membership.

The Eaton’s Santa Claus Parade, 1930

For more than 100 years, photographers, photo editors and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In December, we’re focusing on the holidays.

Open this photo in gallery (John Boyd/The Globe and Mail) John Boyd/The Globe and Mail

He’s arrived in Toronto riding a white horse (1905), on a sleigh with live Labrador reindeer (1913) and in this image by Globe photographer John Boyd, on a fancy float pulled by draft horses from T. Eaton Co.’s own stable in 1930. For 113 years, the city has welcomed Santa in one of North America’s largest parades, drawing huge crowds and snarling traffic through two world wars (when costumes were made out of paper) and the Depression. Launched by Eaton’s as a promotional gimmick, Canada’s legendary department store ran parades in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Montreal. Cutbacks and the FLQ crises ended those parades, and almost stopped Toronto’s in 1982 when the company fell on hard times. But local businessmen and volunteers stepped up in both Winnipeg and Toronto, inviting corporate float sponsorship and saving both parades for generations to come. – Catherine Dawson March

