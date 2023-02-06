Good morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will table a significant financial offer to the premiers on Tuesday for long-term structural reform of the country’s struggling health care systems, but Ottawa also wants a commitment that none of that money will be diverted to other programs, according to a senior federal official.

The official said the “large sum of money on offer” will go to the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) as well as provide cash for separate bilateral agreements with provinces and territories on everything from primary care to mental health and long-term care. That bilateral money will largely be divided among the provinces and territories essentially on a per capita basis, the official said.

In return for the federal funding, the official said Mr. Trudeau expects a pledge from his counterparts that none of the new money will be redirected to non-health care spending, and that the provinces and territories will not reduce their contributions to medicare.

A health care worker pushes a patient across a connecting bridge at a hospital in Montreal July 14.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Federal Court rules location data of large medical cannabis growers can’t be disclosed

A Federal Court judge has ruled that releasing data on the locations of large-scale medical cannabis growers – even information on the city or town – could risk identifying patients and is therefore protected from disclosure, bringing an end to a years-long battle over access to information between journalists and Health Canada.

The case, which was taken to court by the federal Information Commissioner on behalf of a Globe and Mail reporter and another journalist in 2020, addresses the tension between the public’s right to information and a patient’s right to privacy, and the necessity of striking a balance in an increasingly data-centric world.

Supreme Court to hear Charter appeal testing Indigenous residency rules

Cindy Dickson was born and raised in Yukon’s northernmost community of Old Crow, but left for an education and job opportunities. Today, she is the founding director of an international forum in which eight countries address issues in the Arctic.

And she wants to give back to Old Crow by running for office. The Constitution of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation requires, however, that she return to Old Crow, a fly-in community north of the Arctic Circle, if she wins a seat. For many reasons, including her teenage son’s need to have medical care close by, she prefers to stay in Whitehorse, 800 kilometres to the south.

On Tuesday, Ms. Dickson’s legal challenge to the residency requirement will be front and centre at a hearing of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa. Her case could set a precedent that will last for years, perhaps decades, legal observers say. It’s about whether self-governing First Nations have the right to make decisions according to Indigenous values and traditions – even if that means violating Charter rights and freedoms, Sean Fine reports.

To save Great Salt Lake, Utah explores radical options – and other water-starved states are taking notes

Great Salt Lake is drying so fast it may cease to function as a living body of water in just a few years, parched by the huge volumes of rain and snowmelt diverted to irrigate crops and flush toilets.

How Utah acts in response to the crisis is particularly important, says aquatic ecologist Ben Abbott, because it is dependably conservative. That makes it what he calls a “head-turner state,” whose actions are viewed with less skepticism than those of liberal regions such as Colorado or California.

If Utah can find a way to prevent the lake from drying up, the steps it takes could build a template for others to follow.

Also on our radar

Deadly earthquake causes major damage in Turkey, Syria: A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, knocking down buildings and leaving more than 1,300 people dead. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

U.S. military search under way for remnants of suspected spy balloon: As the U.S. continues to search for the wreckage of an alleged Chinese spy balloon, Beijing criticized its shooting down as a dangerous overreaction that risked further damaging diplomatic ties.

Why a soft landing for the economy is still possible: With labour demand starting to ease and inflation fading from multidecade highs, major economies such as Canada are clinging to the possibility of avoiding a painful downturn and widespread layoffs, a typically elusive prospect when central bankers raise interest rates to tame inflation.

Ukraine defence minister being replaced, Zelensky ally says: Oleksii Reznikov is set to be replaced by the chief of Ukraine’s military spy agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker, and will be shuffled to a new post. Reznikov’s ministry had become embroiled in a corruption scandal over an army food contract.

Beyoncé makes history at Grammys: The superstar singer surpassed a 26-year record, but one award proved elusive still: album of the year, which went to Harry Styles for Harry’s House.

Morning markets

World shares slide: Global shares tumbled on Monday, after a run of upbeat economic data suggested interest rates will have to rise further and stay higher for longer, while a stronger U.S. dollar and political turbulence hit risk-linked assets. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.88 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.15 per cent and 1.57 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.67 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.02 per cent. New York futures were in the red. The Canadian dollar was lower at 74.40 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Israelis have turned against each other. Will the country hold together?

“What makes this moment especially fraught is that, for the first time in Israel’s history, a governing coalition is attempting to simultaneously transform the meaning of the nation’s two foundational identities, as a Jewish and a democratic state. The result is a society more divided than at any time since the bitter debate around the Oslo peace process of the early 1990s, culminating in the assassination by a far-right activist of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.” – Yossi Klein Halevi

How Iran’s Ayatollahs could lose to the champions of ‘women, life, freedom’

“Other than the relentless determination of the young people on the street, the single most powerful weapon Iranians have going for them now is a newfound unity. While dissent kept them apart in the past, unification is now the tool that most say will lead the country to victory over the regime. Ideology, religion and ethnicity are emerging after decades of suffering as part of the past. Ideology is not the point this time. Nor is religion; in fact, non-religious Iranians are very likely the majority today even though the regime insists Iran is a Shia Muslim country.” – Sally Armstrong

Today’s editorial cartoon

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

What to watch: Our favourite new movies

With no shortage of movies to choose from now that awards season is upon us, Globe critics share their top picks of recent releases. For fans of stunning cinematography, Close is worthy of its Oscar nod, and for those who love a high-energy thriller, Plane doesn’t disappoint.

Moment in time: Miss Toronto, 1926

Jean Ford, middle, surrounded by other contestants, is crowned Miss Toronto in Sunnyside Park in Toronto, Aug. 21, 1926.John Boyd/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at pageants.

In 1921, Atlantic City gathered what it considered the most beautiful women on the East Coast for a competition (it was a way to boost tourism) and created an event that would eventually become the Miss America pageant. In 1926, Toronto held its own contest, which attracted hundreds of curious onlookers, on the boardwalk at the city’s Sunnyside beach. As shown in the photo above by The Globe’s John Boyd, the finalists wore full-body swimsuits, sensible shoes and leg stockings that covered up naked knees. The winner, Miss Jean Ford Tolmie, received a crown and a dress so laden with flowers it wouldn’t have looked out of place on top of the winning horse at the Kentucky Derby. Over the years, Toronto hosted many such pageants – in which the victors were chosen not just for looks, but for civic works or other accomplishments – including Miss CNE, Miss War Worker and Miss Grey Cup. Some were bigger than others: hits and misses. Philip King

