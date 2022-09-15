Good morning,

The Canadian government is sending its acting envoy in Beijing to take on the unofficial role of Ottawa’s ambassador to Taiwan amid China’s escalating military threats against the self-governed island, three sources say.

Jim Nickel, chargé d’affaires in Beijing, will become executive director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, Canada’s unofficial embassy in Taiwan, according to two Canadian officials and a source in the Taiwanese government. He replaces diplomat Jordan Reeves.

“It’s a good move because Jim will be one of the more senior guys we’ve sent to Taipei, and because of his experience in Beijing, I think he will be an important person to provide advice back to Ottawa,” said Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China.

Saint-Jacques said Nickel is an experienced diplomat who will give Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly on-the-ground intelligence on Chinese aggression against Taiwan and strategic input into the Indo-Pacific strategy that is being drafted by her department.

People walk past the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on August 10, 2021.NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth lies in state at Westminster Hall after procession attended by thousands

They stood in silence. Thousands of people unified, at least for a moment, in shared grief and reflection. Some bowed their heads slowly while others cried. And then as the casket drew away and the procession moved on, a wave of applause rose up.

After five days of official mourning, the Queen’s coffin came home to London yesterday and made its final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she is lying in state.

She died in Scotland’s Balmoral Castle last Thursday and since then all of the public ceremony surrounding her passing had taken place far away from the capital. On Wednesday, London finally got its chance to say goodbye.

Ukrainians hide out in Kharkiv’s basements and subway stations, still wary even after being liberated from Russian control

Natalya Afanasenko is thrilled that Ukrainian forces have freed almost all of her native Kharkiv region from Russian occupation over the past week, pushing the front lines of the war hundreds of kilometres away from her home in a suburb of the regional capital. But after more than 200 days of living in a school basement with some of her neighbours, she’s not ready to return to life above ground just yet.

Since launching a surprise counterattack on Sept. 6, Ukrainian troops have liberated town after town around Kharkiv, retaking thousands of square kilometres. But the war continues, with Russia still in control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory. Its forces are regrouping in the southeastern Donbas region, and it continues to fire missiles on a daily basis at targets across Ukraine.

For the people who still live in this war-battered region, the trauma is also far from over.

EU proposes plan to curb soaring energy prices: The European Commission plans to raise more than €140-billion in an attempt to slow rocketing energy prices on the continent due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and the weaponization of its energy resources.

New Ontario long-term care rules take effect Sept. 21: Ontario hospitals will be able to temporarily enroll elderly patients in long-term care homes they did not choose within a 70-kilometre radius from their preferred facility in Southern Ontario – and a 150-kilometre radius in Northern Ontario – while charging those who refuse to leave a $400-a-day fee.

Laurentian approves restructuring plan: Laurentian University has cleared a key hurdle in its attempt to emerge from insolvency after creditors voted in favour of a plan that would see the postsecondary institution repay a fraction of the money it owes.

Canadians want remote work to stick around: A growing number of Canadians, men in particular, have become more accustomed to working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are finding the experience positive and would like to continue remote work indefinitely, according to a new report on workplace preferences.

Morning markets

Markets sluggish: Stock markets were sluggish and the U.S. dollar and bond yields shuffled higher on Thursday as the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100-basis-point U.S. rate hike next week, kept the bears on the prowl. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.29 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.44 per cent while France’s CAC 40 slid 0.19 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.44 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.95 US cents.

Lawrence Martin: “He’s already showing signs of narcissism. Going after the free press, limiting its access and proposing the disbandment of the national broadcast network are not what freedom fighters do. It’s what authoritarian leaders do. Between being a tribune of the people and a demagogue, there’s a fine line. Mr. Poilievre need bear that in mind.”

Cathal Kelly: “Quebeckers have accepted that all the Canadiens’ players can’t be French. They may even have accepted that very few of them need be. All Quebeckers ask is that the people in charge – the GM, coach and captain – demonstrate an understanding of local customs.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

The Globe and Mail

Living better

The full list of Michelin-approved restaurants in Toronto

Toronto foodies, you have officially entered international acclaim territory. The prestigious Michelin guide has awarded 13 Toronto restaurants with coveted stars in its first-ever Canadian edition. The Michelin guide announced the inaugural Toronto rankings on Tuesday, awarding a total of 13 restaurants with stars. Here is the full list of the Michelin ranked-restaurants in Toronto.

Moment in time: Sept. 15, 1914

The Canadian Light Horse going into action during World War I at Vimy Ridge, April, 1917.Library and Archives Canada via CP

Saskatchewan donates 1,500 horses to war effort

It was one of the shortest but most urgent legislative sessions in Saskatchewan history. On this day in 1914, just weeks after Canada had been plunged into the Great War, Liberal premier Walter Scott recalled the Saskatchewan Legislature to deal with the emergency. “The time is extraordinary, the war is extraordinary,” the premier gravely intoned at the opening of the session. Saskatchewan, though, would not shrink from its duty – as evidenced by the number of men who had already answered “the call to arms ... more promptly” than any other province. Mr. Scott then reported that the province had donated 1,500 horses to the Canadian war effort. He added that government members would be contributing 10 per cent of their salaries to the Canadian Patriotic Fund. The leader of the opposition graciously praised these efforts, while vowing not to stand in the way of the Scott government’s prosecution of the war effort. In fact, Liberals and Conservatives solemnly stood and joined together to sing God Save the King when the session ended 10 days later. This spirit of participation and co-operation would be severely tested over the next four years as the war descended into a prolonged bloody stalemate, demanding more and more sacrifice. Bill Waiser

