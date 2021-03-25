Morning Update: Ottawa signals closer scrutiny of foreign takeovers over security fears

Good morning,

The federal government is stepping up efforts to protect Canadian intellectual property and strategically sensitive businesses from falling into the hands of foreign governments and their proxies.

The warning from Ottawa follows similar moves in the United States as well as concerns in Canada over the loss of intellectual property and sensitive technology to foreign countries such as China.

Ottawa will now cast a more critical eye over foreign investments in businesses that trade in personal data, the mining of critical minerals – a category that includes material for electric-vehicle batteries – as well as what are seen as sensitive technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum science or robotics, where acquiring a company would give the buyer access to research and design, and manufacturing that has applications for militaries or intelligence agencies.

Ontario budget includes billions of dollars to continue the fight against COVID-19

Ontario will spend billions more fighting the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is projecting deficits into the last half of this decade, pushing up debt levels to unprecedented heights.

The province’s second pandemic budget forecasts a $33.1-billion deficit in 2021-22, falling from the record $38.5-billion worth of red ink caused largely by expenditures to combat COVID-19 in 2020-21.

But with an economic rebound expected as vaccinations roll out, Ontario will throttle back its extraordinary spending on the pandemic over the next two years.

PEI urges service sector to step up and help young workers get a COVID-19 vaccine

Prince Edward Island’s top doctor is urging service-sector employers to do whatever they can to help their young staff get vaccinated against COVID-19, including offering paid time off and even rides to pharmacies to get the jab.

Heather Morrison, PEI’s Chief Health Officer, says the province hopes to vaccinate as many as 10,000 people from the age of 18 to 29 who work in service industries in the coming weeks, as part of a plan to target those most likely to spread the virus.

While other provinces have included young people in vaccination programs for front-line health care workers, PEI is the first Canadian province to target those under 30 who work in coffee shops, restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores. It’s a unique, and somewhat controversial, approach that means in some cases teenagers are being vaccinated before people in their 70s.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

In soaring housing market, blind bidding faces increased scrutiny: As Canadian home prices continue to skyrocket, one real estate practice is coming under increased scrutiny: blind bidding. Toronto is used to bidding wars, unconditional offers and no home inspections, but these practices are now becoming more common in small cities that have never experienced a market this competitive.

Ontario considers move to make remote learning permanent: The Ontario government is considering legislation that would make remote learning a permanent part of the public-school system, according to a confidential ministry document obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Open this photo in gallery An image provided by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shows the Messier 87 black hole, showing, for the first time, how it looks in polarized light. EVENT HORIZON TELESCOPE COLLABORATION/The New York Times News Service

Astronomers glimpse black hole’s magnetic personality: Astronomers have added a new twist to their first-ever picture of a black hole. A reissue of the historic image, first released in 2018, reveals that the giant black hole at the heart of the distant galaxy M87 is the source of a powerful magnetic field – in addition to the fearsome gravitational pull that draws in matter and prevents light from escaping the object’s unseeable depths.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks struggle: Global equities languished close to two-week lows on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar cruised to near a four-month high against the euro as investors worried that Europe’s COVID-19 response was falling behind that in the United States. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.18 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.14 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.07 per cent. New York futures were firmer. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.50 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Konrad Yakabuski: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not invulnerable. An ethics commissioner’s report could refresh unpleasant memories of the WE Charity scandal, and COVID-19 vaccine deliveries could stall again. But who, right now, can imagine [Erin] O’Toole beating him?”

Cathal Kelly: “Peel’s mistake wasn’t doing his job, which is what he was doing. His mistake was talking about it so that people could hear. Because everyone knows the first rule of NHL Fight Club is that you don’t talk about the rules of NHL Fight Club.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Five-year fixed big bank mortgages below 2% are going, going, gone

Five-year fixed mortgage rates that start with a “1” are an endangered species. For the first time since last summer, Canada’s major banks are all back above 2 per cent on Canada’s most popular mortgage term. If you’re a mortgage shopper and that sounds depressing, here are five reasons why it shouldn’t.

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 25, 2001

Open this photo in gallery Singer Bjork arrives at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 25, 2001. ANDREW WINNING/Reuters

Bjork wears a swan dress to the Oscars

Why did the recording artist Bjork appear at the 2001 Oscars with a fake swan draped around her neck? To get to the other side of the red carpet, naturally. Compared with Cher’s midriff-baring black sequined gown and theatrically feathered headpiece in 1986, Bjork’s white swan splash might have paled in comparison. But what put her over the top were the six jumbo eggs – ostrich eggs, apparently – that the outlandish Icelandic “laid” in front of the press and other celebrities. As to what led her to hatch such a sartorial scheme, the art-music singer said she was inspired by fertility and with the fantastical Hollywood musicals of Busby Berkeley. The avian outfit was designed by Marjan Pejoski, whose idea it was to cover Bjork’s right breast with the swan’s beak. Fashion aficionados frowned on the feathery frock. “This girl should be put into an asylum,” Joan Rivers said of Bjork. The absurd fashion is considered a pop-culture classic today, though, and was showcased at the Museum of Modern Art, even if some outraged observers still give it the bird. Brad Wheeler

