The federal government readied tougher travel rules yesterday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the premiers to chart a response to the escalation in COVID-19 cases, increasingly driven by the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister met with his provincial and territorial counterparts to brief them on options Ottawa is weighing to make travel more difficult. He also urged them to ramp up their booster campaigns and consider clamping down on gatherings.

Governments are scrambling to respond to Omicron because data from other countries indicate it is more transmissible than other variants of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated as well as vaccinated individuals with low immunity.

United States-bound passengers walk in Toronto Pearson Airport's Terminal 3, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Chris HelgrenCHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Freeland’s fiscal update reveals billions in new revenue, boosts spending on COVID-19 measures

Ottawa’s bottom line is benefiting from billions in new tax revenue since the April budget, with the Liberal government opting to divert about half of that substantial gain toward new spending, the fall fiscal update shows.

Funding related to COVID-19 makes up a large part of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s latest fiscal plan, which outlines nearly $30-billion for recent and future pandemic measures, including $4.5-billion for responding in the event that new measures are required to fight the Omicron variant.

The new variant of the coronavirus is fuelling fears of another round of lockdowns, and inflation is running near two-decade highs. This appears to have persuaded the government to delay acting on measures that were promised in the recent Liberal Party election platform.

Arctic facing ‘rapid and pronounced’ shifts as climate change grips the region, report card shows

The Arctic is facing a complex and ever-widening cascade of environmental changes that will increasingly challenge Northern communities and affect people around the globe, according to this year’s Arctic Report Card.

Fifteen years since the first report card was issued, scientists say those trends are abundantly clear in a part of the world that is warming two to three times faster than the global average owing to climate change.

Indigenous sisters struggle to overturn murder conviction: Sisters Nerissa Quewezance and Odelia Quewezance were convicted in 1993 in connection with the death of Joseph Dolff. Despite considerable evidence they were not actually the killers, they are still in jail. Lawyer James Lockyer says the women remain caught in a cycle of parole and reincarceration, related not to substantive new criminal allegations but to parole breaches in a system stacked against them.

LGBTQ Afghans desperate to get out of Afghanistan: An organization that helps LGBTQ refugees escape persecution around the world has heard from nearly 1,000 Afghans desperate to flee and is baffled by the Liberal government’s refusal to accept its assistance as a direct referral partner.

Cineplex awarded damages over botched deal: Cineplex Inc. has been awarded nearly $1.24-billion in damages after the Ontario Superior Court ruled that UK-based Cineworld “wrongfully repudiated” during the pandemic a $2.18-billion deal to buy Canada’s largest movie theatre chain.

COVID-19 cases among NHL players continue to rise: The number of NHL players sidelined due to COVID-19 continues to explode just as the virus has begun to spread rapidly within the general population. The NHL has postponed nine games this season and has had more than 100 players placed in the protocol procedure. It is not clear what type of COVID is being passed among the players. Most recent cases in the general population have been linked to the Delta variant, but the new Omicron variant is quickly taking root. There is growing concern everywhere, including the sports world.

The Nutcracker returns to Canadian stages: The Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier are done with social distancing. Tchaikovsky’s beloved The Nutcracker is back at ballet companies across the country after COVID-19 restrictions cancelled nearly two years of live dance performances. And while the core story remains the same, many companies have altered their productions. Uncle Drosselmeyer won’t be wearing an N95 mask, but the pandemic and accompanying societal shifts are affecting how the show must go on.

Markets await Fed decision: Investors pressed pause on Wednesday to see what the Federal Reserve will do to dampen inflation, while a leap in prices to a 10-year high in Britain piled pressure on the Bank of England to act on Thursday. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.35 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.36 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei closed flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.91 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.69 US cents.

Editorial: “The only way to change Bill 21 now is via politics – Quebec politics. Those outside the province who oppose the law, as we do, should not mute their criticism. But the loudest voices opposing the law, and the only ones that can change it, ultimately have to come from within Quebec.”

Gary Mason: “It was pretty clear from [Brian] Jean’s August Twitter thread that something was in the works. At the time, it sounded like he was promoting a new political entity in the mould of the Saskatchewan Party. Now, it seems, Mr. Jean has a different idea: take the Premier down from inside his own party.”

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Here’s where Canadians can get rapid antigen tests for free and for sale

With COVID-19 cases rising in many provinces, more Canadians are seeing rapid antigen tests as a way to protect their friends and family as we head into the holiday season. Some provinces are distributing rapid tests free to the general public, but in most provinces, you’ll have to pay for them at pharmacies or purchase them online. Here’s everything you need to know about rapid tests, and where to get your hands on them across the country.

MOMENT IN TIME: DECEMBER 15, 1979

Trivial Pursuit inventors, former journalists Chris Haney, left, his brother John Haney and Scott Abbott, right, play their board game based on trivial questions at their Canadian distributors in Toronto, February 2, 1984.Rick Eglinton/UPC

Montreal journalists invent Trivial Pursuit

On the night of Saturday, Dec. 15, 1979, two newspapermen sat down at their house in Montreal to play a game of Scrabble. “This must be the sixth Scrabble game I’ve bought,” said Chris (Horn) Haney, a picture editor at the Montreal Gazette, in a story repeated enough to become legend. Then, considering how much money there was to be made in such things, he added, “Why don’t we invent a game?” Asked what it would be about, his friend and roommate Scott (Scooter) Abbott, a sportswriter with The Canadian Press, replied: “Trivia.” Within the hour, the two had sketched out the basics of Trivial Pursuit, a board game that would soon become a billion-dollar business and cultural icon. “We’re a generation so bombarded with information every day that our knowledge is very fragmented, and a game dealing with those fragments is in keeping with the spirit of the times,” said newspaper editor Joseph Vitale in a news story about the game in 1984, as it exploded into the American market. Trivial Pursuit had, by then, already sold by the millions and grown to numerous editions – and continued to be in demand at stores around the continent. Jana G. Pruden

