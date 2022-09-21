Good morning,

The federal government plans to drop the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, the same day it ends random testing of arrivals and makes optional the ArriveCan app.

The changes, for arrivals at land, air and sea ports of entry, are planned for Sept. 30, but have yet to be finalized by cabinet, according to four sources. The Globe and Mail is not naming the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The mask requirement for people on trains and planes will remain, according to two of the sources.

The aviation and travel industries have been pushing the government to relax the rules for international travel, saying they discourage visitors and are out of step with many other countries as the pandemic eases.

A passenger from Air India flight 187 from New Delhi arrives at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Wednesday April 21, 2021.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Russia mobilizes reservists, threatens nuclear retaliation over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his war against Ukraine, ordering a partial mobilization of reservists and warning that his country was willing to use its nuclear arsenal if Russian territory was attacked.

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people – this is not a bluff,” Mr. Putin said in a prerecorded speech that was broadcast on all Russian TV channels Wednesday morning Moscow time.

Mr. Putin’s definition of what is and isn’t Russian territory is about to change to include large swathes of Ukraine. He used a televised speech on Wednesday to declare his support for stage-managed referendums that Russian-installed officials are planning to carry out later this week in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

IRCC says documents senator sent to family trapped in Afghanistan weren’t authentic

In the final days of a chaotic and inadequate government effort to rescue people from the Taliban last summer, Senator Marilou McPhedran and one of her staff members sent travel documents to a family attempting to flee Afghanistan. The documents, called facilitation letters, were supposed to help the Afghans bypass checkpoints that had been set up around Kabul’s airport, so they could catch one of the last evacuation flights out of the country.

The letters, copies of which were obtained by The Globe and Mail, have the appearance of official Canadian government documents. They say that each of the Afghans named on them has been “granted a VISA to enter Canada” and ask that the group be given “safe travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport so that they can board their organized flight.”

A year later, the people who received those documents are still stuck in Afghanistan. And the Canadian government has at last explained why: The facilitation letters they received from the senator and her office were not authentic, and the people named on them had not been approved to come to Canada.

Also on our radar

Canada’s inflation rate eases to 7 per cent: Canada’s annual inflation rate fell for a second consecutive month in August, a sign the Bank of Canada’s campaign to restrain price growth through much higher borrowing rates is having its intended effect.

How Alberta’s hail suppression project helps manage severe weather: A consortium of insurance companies, known as the Alberta Severe Weather Management Society, pays roughly $5-million a year to seed clouds with silver iodide, in hopes of protecting urban communities. While the project’s proponents say it curbs hail damage, critics argue it does nothing to address climate change itself.

As abortion bans come into effect, providers across the U.S. shift efforts: Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision removed constitutional protections for abortion in June, providers and advocates have begun shifting their efforts to shoring up abortion access. Others are refocusing their work on other reproductive health measures. All are digging in for a long fight.

In Britain, life slowly returns to normal: The world leaders have left, flags have returned to full-mast, and work crews have begun cleaning up streets and dismantling more than 30 kilometres of temporary fencing. Britain returned to normal daily life yesterday, the first workday since the end of the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. And like a dam that had been holding back water for almost two weeks, there was a burst of activity.

Canada sails warship through Taiwan Strait: Canada sailed a warship with 230 sailors yesterday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, the same sea passage where China staged an unprecedented show of force last month after a high-level U.S. political visit to Taipei.

Morning markets

Markets await Fed, assess Putin move: World stocks wavered Wednesday as already anxious investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization and traders await the Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.43 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.29 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.20 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.36 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.79 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.81 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Gary Mason: “This is too bad, because the migrant issue Mr. DeSantis and others have highlighted with their callous antics is a legitimate concern that needs special attention. The fact is, the U.S., like many countries, is in desperate need of people to fill hundreds of thousands of vacancies in the hospitality and food service industry among others. Migrants could fill a much-needed role.”

Cathal Kelly: “You know how they say American Express taking a pass on air miles is the biggest mistake in business history? Subban is the NHL’s air miles. Hockey was given its Tom Brady, and decided to keep him up on a shelf in Tennessee. Whenever he tried riding his stick down the ice, they would slap it out of his hands. The unmistakable message to everyone else – be more boring.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

There’s more to working out than just building muscle

Now that Canada’s all-too-brief beach season has drawn to a close once again, you may be tempted to push the dumbbells to the back of the closet. But a recent study from researchers at McGill University, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, offers a new reason for continuing to work on building muscle: It’s good for your brain, not just your biceps. Greater muscle mass, the results suggest, helps ward off cognitive decline in older adults beyond what you’d expect based on their exercise levels alone.

Moment in time: Sept. 21, 1947

Best-selling author Stephen King, shown in a 1970 photo.Reuters

Author Stephen King is born

Stephen King, the author of more than 60 novels that helped define the horror genre for a generation, was born on this day 75 years ago. He was raised by his single working mother after his parents separated when he was a toddler. At the age of 12, he began submitting short stories to magazines, and habitually skewered his rejection letters on a nail in his bedroom until he was published in his late teens. Mr. King met his wife, Tabitha, in the stacks of the library where they both worked while studying at the University of Maine at Orono. He graduated with a degree in English with a certification to teach at the high school level and in the evenings after teaching wrote short stories for men’s magazines. His first horror novel, Carrie, hit shelves in 1974 and was a screaming success; with the profits, he resigned from his job as a teacher and began writing full time. Mr. King has since become one of the world’s most successful writers, with his books raising hairs on the backs of readers’ necks for nearly five decades. Currently splitting their time between Maine and Florida, Mr. King and his wife have been honoured by local groups for their philanthropy. Emily Fagan

