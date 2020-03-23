Morning Update: Ottawa to intervene in test backlog; Business groups urge Trudeau to pay wage subsidy

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee says Canada won’t have a team at the Tokyo Olympics unless the Games are postponed by a year.

A Toronto hospital is accepting donations of face masks and other protective gear from members of the public in an effort to ward off what some say is an impending shortage. Here’s today’s rolling news file, which will be updated throughout the day.

Yukon confirms first cases of coronavirus, Toronto reports its first death and Nova Scotia declares a state of emergency. Look back at all the breaking news from yesterday as well as our tracker on where the numbers stand across the country.

The federal government says it will use tough enforcement measures, which include the threat of prison and massive fines, if Canadians don’t take self-isolation and social distancing seriously.

More Canadian news from our reporters

Ottawa says it will intervene to step up testing in regions experiencing delays as public-health experts warn that shortages of testing kits put Canadians at risk. Public-health experts have been calling on health officials to increase testing capacity to get ahead of the problem.

Many Indigenous communities across Canada share in the heightened state of anxiety over the impact the virus could have and are ramping up preparations. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said that First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities face a higher risk of “severe outcomes” given health inequities, higher rates of underlying medical conditions and challenges of remote and fly-in communities.

Meanwhile, labs are racing to produce tests that show where COVID-19 has already been. Broadly known as “serology,” it can find who is actively fighting the virus, but also those who have already been exposed and who have managed to clear it from their systems.

Some answers to your questions:

What does declaring a state of emergency mean for a city?

Ethically, can I go for a walk during social distancing?

Open this photo in gallery A woman applauds healthcare workers from an upper floor window, along with many others on apartment balconies at 7 p.m. in Vancouver's West End, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Have you had to self-quarantine because of the new coronavirus? We want to hear your story. E-mail: tips@globeandmail.com

Canadian Business news:

Business leaders are urging the federal government to follow other countries such as Denmark and Britain by covering a substantial share of employee wages to stave off massive layoffs as the pandemic worsens.

Until then, some small-business owners are being forced to make the tough choice of whether to lay off staff so they can get employment insurance or keep them on with few or no hours in case the government offers an improved financial incentive package.

Read more:

Opinion (Wojtek Dabrowski): Learning a new way to do business in a self-isolating world

(David Samuel and William Robson): Canadian businesses need much bigger subsidies for salaries during this crisis Analysis (Tavia Grant and Matt Lundy): Canada has never seen job losses like this before

From our foreign correspondents:

At least two cases of chloroquine poisoning in Nigeria after Trump touts drug to treat COVID-19: Nigerian health authorities are rushing to clamp down on a wave of unauthorized use of an anti-malarial drug. This weekend, Mr. Trump continued to praise the drug on Twitter. He also lauded it at several press conferences last week. (From Geoffrey York)

Boris Johnson urges families not to celebrate Mother’s Day: As of Sunday evening, Britain had more than 5,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, up from about 5,000 on Saturday. (From Paul Waldie)

Russia sends military medics, supplies to Italy in war on COVID-19: On Sunday night, Italy reported 651 new deaths, taking the total to 5,476 – more than 2,000 in excess of China’s tally. (From Eric Reguly)

Open this photo in gallery Don Giuseppe Corbari, parson of the Church of Robbiano, adjusts prints of selfies sent by his congregation and glued to empty pews before celebrating Sunday mass in Giussano on March 22, 2020. (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

The new normal is home workouts and team group chats for self-isolated NFL players: Though it’s the off-season for the NFL, the need for social distancing was driven home when New Orleans coach Sean Payton announced Thursday that he was the first in the NFL to test positive.

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a “virtual” meeting on prisoner releases: The two sides have differed on the release of prisoners, and the deadlock had previously threatened to derail a carefully negotiated peace process outlined in the agreement, including a pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan after over 18 years of fighting.

How climate change helps feed Canada’s remote regions: “Climate change will have a very negative climatic, social and economic impact on the province but there still may be some small offset gains by producing food,” said Newfoundland and Labrador Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne in an interview.

MORNING MARKETS

U.S. futures slipped more than 3 per cent on Monday and share benchmarks in many Asian markets logged sharp losses as still more governments tightened restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic. European shares were stuck near seven-year lows on Monday after several countries expanded measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark STOXX 600 index was down 4.6% at 0806 GMT, with bourses in Germany, Spain and London leading declines.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Social distancing isn’t enough – we need to ramp up testing and transparency

André Picard: “If we’re going to ask everyone to behave as if they are potential coronavirus carriers – and that’s the underlying justification for social distancing – then we have to also figure out who is infected."

An unintended pandemic effect: The important lessons kids learn at home

Naomi Buck: “There is no egotistical way to win this battle. That’s a very big lesson and if it carries over to our understanding of other challenges facing the planet, then we have truly learned something. Probably more valuable than the rest of the school year.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

From baking to sewing lessons to science experiments, tips for keeping kids occupied at home during the coronavirus outbreak

Reporter Wency Leung spoke to a parenting expert for advice and we also polled our newsroom to find out how parents are planning to keep their children entertained at home these next few weeks. Read our compilation of globe staff offering their suggestions for keeping kids busy at home, plus expert, book and streaming recommendations.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery Grimacing Toronto and Montreal players follow the ball after a shot by Toronto's John Hurley, June 21, 1964. Photo by Boris Spremo / The Globe and Mail Boris Spremo/The Globe and Mail

The Irish sport of hurling

There are true believers who will tell you the Irish invented hockey, and what they mean is Canada’s national passion has a lot in common with Ireland’s national sport, hurling. Other than the similarities in the stick (called a hurley, or caman), the ancient sport (iomain in Gaelic) is different: no ice, points can be scored by hurling the ball over the goal posts or below. And while there are records of “stick and ball” games that go back to ancient Greece and the International Ice Hockey Federation has declared the basic rules of hockey were developed in Montreal, there’s good evidence that hockey was inspired by some combination of hurling, shinty (from Scotland) and bandy (from England). Incidentally, Boris Spremo – who took this 1964 picture of Toronto’s John Hurley (auspiciously named, with his back turned) playing against visiting Montreal – was the first photojournalist to receive the Order of Canada. - Shane Dingman

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.