 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Morning Update Newsletter

Morning Update: Ottawa to take equity stake in Air Canada as part of multibillion-dollar relief package

Omair Quadri
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning,

The federal government has unveiled a multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada in which Ottawa will take an equity stake in the country’s largest airline after months of negotiations over a pandemic rescue plan.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced the government will allow Air Canada to access up to $5.9-billion through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility program. As part of the package, Ottawa is buying $500-million of Air Canada stock at just over $23 each and has the right to buy 14 million more. The federal government’s voting interest in the airline is capped at just below 20 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will give the Canadian government a stake in the company,” Freeland told a virtual news conference in Toronto. “This support comes with strict conditions to protect Canadian travellers, Canadian taxpayers and Air Canada’s workers. Air Canada workers’ jobs, pensions and collective agreements will be protected.”

Open this photo in gallery

Air Canada planes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in this 2019 file photo.

Ben Nelms/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Canada surpasses COVID-19 critical-care peak; worst is yet to come

More Canadians are being treated for COVID-19 in intensive-care units than at any time in the pandemic, a situation that underscores the threat of the highly contagious variants.

The rising rate of new coronavirus infections in Canada is putting extraordinary pressure on hospitals, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area, the epicentre of the third wave. There is also a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units in British Columbia.

Although the total number of people fighting COVID-19 in hospitals across the country has not yet eclipsed the peak of the second wave, the number requiring critical care has.

Read more:

Story continues below advertisement

When workers comp claims for COVID-19 fall through the cracks, the costs often land on sick employees and taxpayers.

André Picard: The third wave of COVID-19 has flipped the health care script in Canada

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Proposal sets allowance for personal supply of illicit drugs: A person caught with three days worth of illicit drugs will not face criminal sanctions in Vancouver should a proposal by the city to decriminalize simple possession be approved.

Editorial: On decriminalization, cities across the country should follow Vancouver’s lead

Laurentian fires professors, slashes programs: Laurentian University fired dozens of professors and slashed its program offerings in an unprecedented round of cuts on Monday aimed at tackling the university’s insolvency.

Story continues below advertisement

Coroner’s inquest details chaos at Quebec retirement home during first wave of pandemic: In the confusion that swept through Manoir Liverpool after the Quebec retirement home was hit by COVID-19 last year, much of the personnel went missing, residents weren’t properly fed and medications no longer were properly dispensed, documents filed at a coroner’s inquest allege.

Move to vaccinate adults in Whistler frustrates other British Columbians: All adults living or working in Whistler are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but some British Columbians are frustrated that members of the resort town have been prioritized over other groups still waiting to be vaccinated.

Another pandemic Ramadan begins for Canadian Muslims: With the second Ramadan of the pandemic beginning today, Canadian Muslims say they’re approaching the holiest time of the year with a mixture of sadness and hope.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks were higher on Tuesday as robust China trade data boosted confidence for a rebound in its domestic demand, with market players awaiting U.S. data expected to show a pick-up in inflation. China’s exports in dollar terms rose by over 30% in March from a year earlier, while imports jumped 38%, their fastest pace in four years, suggesting a post-pandemic recovery in its domestic spending. The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.3% to near record highs, with export-heavy German shares up 0.2%. Indexes in Paris and London shares fell 0.1%. Investors were focused on U.S. inflation data for March, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markets expect a forecast pick-up in inflation to accelerate recent moves by equity investors to rotate towards cyclical stocks. Wall Street futures gauges were flat.

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery

Brian Gable

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Globe Craft Club: Create paper flowers with Chantal Larocque

New Brunswick artist Chantal Larocque will be our guest at the seventh Globe Craft Club, teaching us to make a multicoloured paper flower bouquet, entitled Fleurs on Canvas. The piece can be mounted on a small canvas, or on a decorated piece of cardboard.

Story continues below advertisement

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 13, 2000

Open this photo in gallery

Gary Alexcee, Chief Councillor of Gingolx Village Government celebrates on the front steps of Parliament Hill after the Senate passed the Nisga'a Treaty on April 13, 2000.

DAVE CHAN/The Globe and Mail

Nisga’a Treaty is given royal assent

Twenty-one years ago, history was made when the Nisga’a Final Agreement (also known as the Nisga’a Treaty) was given royal assent by governor-general Adrienne Clarkson after more than 100 years of negotiations. It was the first treaty in British Columbia’s history to reinstate the power of the Indigenous people of Nass Valley to govern themselves. They were given the right to manage lands and resources, as well as access to health care, education and social services. The treaty was controversial. It underwent contentious constitutional debates in the House of Commons, Senate and B.C. Legislature. Critics challenged the legality of the agreement since the treaty takes away sovereign power from Canada and gives it to the Nisga’a people. There were also many lawsuits from neighbouring communities and non-Native landowners fighting for ownership of the land. In 2000, the bill was finally passed by the Senate with a vote of 52-15. Thirteen senators abstained. Joe Gosnell, president of the Nisga’a Tribal Council, along with a dozen Nisga’a representatives, made an appearance in Ottawa to witness the historic moment. They wore their ceremonial black-and-red capes reserved only for special occasions. The bill came into effect on May 11, 2000. Cindy Nguyen

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies