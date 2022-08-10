Good morning,

Canada does not have a national system for tracking or preventing shortages of nurses and other medical workers, which health leaders say has contributed to hospitals across the country temporarily shuttering emergency rooms and intensive-care units this summer.

The lack of a federal health care planning and data-collection agency, they say, means there is no way to track how many medical professionals are working in various specialties, or which regions they are working in. For instance, there is no way to tell how many critical care or emergency nurses are working in hospitals in Canada, or how many more might be needed in the years ahead to keep up with growing demand for medical services.

Katharine Smart, president of the Canadian Medical Association, said the absence of federal data collection stands in the way of meaningful improvement in Canadian health care.

Paramedics bring a patient to the emergency department at Toronto Western Hospital on July 14, 2022.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Trump fires back after FBI executes search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home

Not long after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home Monday, Donald Trump unveiled a new video that casts him as the best man to once again lead the world’s pre-eminent superpower.

For Trump, who has long cast himself as the antidote to an untrustworthy establishment, the questions about the legality of his conduct raised by the FBI action did little to dim the prospects of another run at the presidency. They may have achieved the opposite.

Judicial experts said it’s unlikely the FBI would secure a warrant for such a search without extraordinary justification. But in the absence of public information about what led to the federal action, Mr. Trump quickly became the object of a chorus of Republican support. Candidates and party leaders decried what they called an abuse of power by the Biden White House – which said it had no prior knowledge of the search – and promised a retaliatory investigation of Attorney-General Merrick Garland.

Hockey Canada appoints board member Andrea Skinner as interim chair

Hockey Canada has appointed lawyer Andrea Skinner to serve as its interim chair amid public pressure for a leadership overhaul to address the troubling culture in the country’s national winter sport.

Skinner is the first woman to hold the position at the organization, replacing former chair Michael Brind’Amour, who resigned last week over Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual-assault allegations.

Hockey Canada has also come under fire for its use of a special multimillion-dollar fund – fed by player registration fees – to settle sexual-assault claims. The scrutiny has led to calls for more transparency at the board level and for more diversity among the senior management team.

Ontario Throne Speech offers no details on healthcare: The Ontario government pledged to take “bold action” on health care in its new Throne Speech, but offered no specifics as the province’s hospitals reel from staffing shortages that have forced some to shut emergency rooms temporarily.

Tesla steps up lobbying effort to set up Ontario manufacturing facility: Canada’s ambitions of becoming an electric-vehicle powerhouse are being newly fuelled by interest from Tesla Inc. in locating a major manufacturing facility in Ontario. While rumours of such an investment by the pioneering EV maker were kick-started last week by CEO Elon Musk’s offhand remarks during a shareholders’ meeting, an apparent recent shift in the company’s lobbying efforts offers more substantive evidence of the possibility.

Ukraine suggests partisans behind blasts at Russian airbase in Crimea: A senior Ukrainian official suggested a series of explosions at a Russian airbase in Crimea could have been the work of partisan saboteurs, as Kyiv denied any responsibility for the incident deep inside Russian-occupied territory.

Efforts under way to get supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by wildfires: The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope yesterday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island’s south coast.

Serena Williams says she plans to retire: Serena Williams said yesterday she was “evolving away from tennis” and planned to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 Grand Slam titles following the U.S. Open tournament, which begins later this month.

Stocks trembled on Wednesday while major currencies held steady as investors were reluctant to place bets ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that could point to the Federal Reserve’s appetite for more aggressive rate increases. Just before 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX gained 0.09 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.07 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.65 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.96 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.72 US cents.

Gary Mason: “Can Mr. Trudeau rise from the stupor in which he currently finds himself? It’s possible. He has a fairly long runway ahead of him thanks to the NDP. But a lot of the damage that has been done to the Trudeau brand is likely irreversible. The Prime Minister is many things, but stupid he is not. He can see what’s going on. The question is – what will he do about it?”

John Ibbitson: “Pierre Poilievre, who is likely to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, opposes vaccine mandates, going so far as to introduce a private-member’s bill that would prohibit them at the federal level. He has yet to explain how he can reconcile that position with the public harm such a policy could cause.”

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

The best places to dive in Canada for underwater adventures

When you want to take the plunge with an underwater adventure, Canada has plenty of diving experiences to offer, from encounters with aquatic wildlife in the north to clear lakes dotted with historic shipwrecks. Here are seven places to dive for Canada’s best underwater adventures.

Moment in time: August 10, 1993

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 10, 1993.Marcy Nighswander/The Associated Press

Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as U.S. Supreme Court Justice

On this day in 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn into the Supreme Court of the United States as an associate justice. Confirmed by the Senate on Aug. 3 by a vote of 96-3, she was the second woman to serve on the court. During her swearing-in ceremony, the Marine Band played songs from West Side Story in salute to her Brooklyn roots, The Washington Post reported. “Now, her words and her judgements will help to shape our nation today and well into the 21st century,” President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg, said, according to The Post. After graduating from Columbia Law School in 1959, Ginsburg struggled to find work as a lawyer and a woman, and went to teach at Rutgers School of Law in 1963. In 1971, she drafted briefs for the American Civil Liberties Union on cases of gender discrimination, most notably Reed v. Reed – the first gender-biased statue to be stuck down owing to the equal protection clause. She became a leading counsel in gender-discrimination litigation and helped found the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project. In 1980, she was appointed to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by President Jimmy Carter. Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87, still serving on the high court. Joy SpearChief-Morris

