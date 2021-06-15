Morning Update: Ottawa warned to not assume Hong Kongers are innocent of charges

Good morning,

Canadian immigration officials warned the federal government in an internal memo last year against assuming protest-related charges faced by Hong Kongers seeking entry to Canada are bogus accusations fabricated by the city’s Beijing-backed authorities.

This internal caution, which was provided to The Globe and Mail, is different from the Canadian government’s public messaging on the crackdown on the former British colony. Ottawa routinely says it stands “shoulder to shoulder with the people of Hong Kong.” The consensus among human rights groups is that many of the arrests and charges laid against Hong Kong protesters have been unjustified.

A report from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s Hong Kong office advises Ottawa not to consider Hong Kongers innocent if they apply for visas or asylum but have protest-related charges. “It cannot be assumed that charges are politicized or trumped up by authorities; there have been shocking images of violent attacks during confrontations,” the report says.

Open this photo in gallery A demonstrator wearing a face mask takes part in a "Stand With Hong Kong" rally to mark the 2nd anniversary of democracy rallies against the Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill, in Pasadena, California, on June 12, 2021. RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images

Second-in-command of Canadian Forces steps down, takes medical leave after golf outing with Vance

Lieutenant-General Michael Rouleau resigned from his role as second-in-command of the Canadian Armed Forces yesterday after he and the commander of the navy went golfing with former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, who is under military police investigation.

Separately, Major-General Dany Fortin filed an application for judicial review of the government’s decision to publicly terminate him as the head of Canada’s vaccine rollout over an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit, golfing controversy and resignation of Lt.-Gen. Rouleau highlight a growing crisis within the Canadian military that has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct and has led to two parliamentary inquiries and a review of how the military deals with the issue.

Families face off over COVID-19 vaccination status amid hopes of a more social summer

Pregnant during the pandemic, Toronto psychiatrist Saadia Sediqzadah issued her family an ultimatum: Get vaccinated, or you won’t be able to hold the baby.

With vaccination rates climbing and restrictions lifting across the country, families are hoping to see more of each other this summer, celebrating long-missed milestones and the company of familiar faces.

For others, the summer reopening is breeding dread. In some families where relatives refuse to get vaccinated, navigating get-togethers has become complicated. As the highly transmissible Delta variant intensifies in Canada, there is worry for those who remain vulnerable in families – children too young for the shot, ill or immunocompromised relatives, and those still waiting for a second dose. Some families have refused to meet with unvaccinated relatives, drawing their ire. Others remain quiet, afraid to offend or risk losing child-care help from family. Tension and resentment are mounting between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

The Decibel: Could hydrogen revive Alberta’s energy sector?

On today’s episode of The Decibel podcast, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to Emma Graney, The Globe’s energy reporter, on hydrogen fuel: the different ways it’s made, how it plays into governments’ net-zero-emission goals and why Canada thinks it could become a world leader in this growing energy sector.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Terror charges laid against London, Ont., attack suspect: A vehicle attack against a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario that left four dead and one seriously injured was an act of terrorism, prosecutors argued yesterday as they upgraded the charges against the man accused in the incident.

Human rights tribunal findings on Indigenous children ‘unreasonable,’ government lawyer says: Two orders from a human rights tribunal on discrimination against Indigenous children are unreasonable, a lawyer for the Attorney-General of Canada said yesterday. Lawyer Robert Frater told the court that while the federal government acknowledges the children need to be compensated for past harms, the tribunal’s decisions were reached through a flawed chain of reasoning.

Also: Indigenous names can be reclaimed on passports and other immigration documents. Ottawa says

Tanya Talaga: Why I’ve accepted an honorary doctorate from a school named after Egerton Ryerson

Liberals end debate over budget bill, warning pandemic programs will expire: The Liberal government moved to shut down debate over its budget bill yesterday, with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland warning that unless it is approved, some pandemic support programs could expire at the end of the month.

Former Green Party MP changes position on Israel to align with Liberals: New Liberal MP Jenica Atwin has changed her position on Israel to more closely align with her new party, less than a week after she said defecting from the Greens would not change her position on the issue.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks gain: World stocks hit yet another record high on Tuesday, with European stocks poised for their longest winning streak since 2019 as investors bet likely “transitory” inflation pressures will keep the U.S. Federal Reserve from signaling a shift in policy. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.39 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.68 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.96 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.71 per cent. New York futures edged higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.14 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial: “It was a century ago when rules for how to tax corporations doing business across borders were first agreed through the League of Nations. Times change. To level the playing field, it’s time to write some new rules.”

Aurel Braun: “The litany of problems with Russia remain daunting. It is a disrupter and spoiler, not a builder. True, Mr. Putin is cautious, but both vacuums and mixed signals may embolden him and lead to dangerous miscalculations.”

Rita Trichur: “... some virtual AGMs this year featured only softball queries from select shareholders and unconventional tactics to silence activist investors. Such developments should raise red flags for legislators and securities regulators.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Parents’ Picks: From Anaana’s Tent to Wapos Bay, Indigenous programming for kids and teens

Indigenous art abounds, from literature to theatre to music. And programming for kids is no exception. These TV shows and movies are educational, funny and dynamic, while also rich in culture and history.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 15, 2007

Open this photo in gallery Bob Barker speaks with a participant during his last taping of "The Price is Right" show held at the CBS television city studios on June 6, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Mark Davis/Getty Images

Bob Barker’s last episode of The Price is Right airs

For a certain generation – several, actually – just hearing The Price is Right’s jaunty theme song is like travelling back in time to sick days spent in front of the tube, watching its unflappable host, Bob Barker, deftly fend off sloppy hugs from contestants who’d been invited to “Come on down!” and guess the retail price of colour TVs, blenders and groceries. He coolly encouraged them on as they struggled to spin that wheel or drop a chip in the Plinko machine. He comforted them as they sobbed over winning a new caarrrrrrrr. Behind the scenes, several of the show’s models – nicknamed “Barker’s Beauties” – alleged sexual harassment and discrimination by Barker and others. Lawsuits and countersuits flew. But Barker endured, and in 2007, at the age of 83, after hosting roughly 9,000 episodes, he did it for the last time. Clad in a crisp suit, he signed off with the line he adopted in the late 1970s: “And please remember, help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered. Goodbye, everybody!” With that, he passed the torch to Drew Carey, who has a mere 21 years to go if he wants to match Barker’s run. Dawn Calleja

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

