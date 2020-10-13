Morning Update: Ottawa was told about potential problems at Public Health Agency

Good morning,

The federal government was warned years ago that the Public Health Agency of Canada was destined for serious problems unless changes were made to its oversight, but those concerns were ignored, two of Canada’s top doctors say.

Public-health experts Perry Kendall and Paul Gully told The Globe and Mail that multiple problems over the past 10 years have left the agency unable to do its job properly.

Context

The agency was created after the 2003 SARS crisis to act as an independent voice within government

They say many of the problems can be traced back to serious funding constraints that began in 2011, and a controversial 2015 decision to restructure the management hierarchy

Beer-can battle: Inside a war over recycling in B.C.

Depots and consumers are caught in the middle of a dispute that exposes the underbelly of the recycling industry.

Two B.C. stewardship organizations are fighting over who gets to manage beer cans and count them toward their recycling targets. One company says its competitor is trying to destroy its recycling program and force beer companies to come under their rival’s tent.

The conflict over beer cans in a province with a model extended producer responsibility (EPR) approach illustrates the challenges that may lie ahead for other jurisdictions as they create or expand stewardship recycling programs.

Suburbs in America’s southwest are changing. And the undecided voters could be key to the election

When the ballots are counted after the Nov. 3 election, it is moderate suburban voters who could be the deciding factor. Election battle lines meet in suburbs like the traditionally conservative Sun Belt – the temperate southern region stretching from Florida to California – where an influx of new residents is quickly reshaping the political landscape.

Also read

U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday’s opening of Amy Coney Barrett’s U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including the judge’s children and at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease.

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2020. JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

Nigerians intensify protests against police brutality despite promises of reform

Just hours after Nigeria’s President tried to assuage protesters by promising “extensive” reforms to stop the rising crisis of police brutality, the news broke: Another civilian had been shot and killed by police.

The Nigerian branch of Amnesty International reported that the toll had climbed to 10 protesters killed, while others were severely injured, beaten or arrested by police.

Open this photo in gallery A demonstrator holds a placard to protest against abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the Lekki toll Plaza in Lagos, on October 12, 2020. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images

Second COVID-19 wave has parents struggling to decide whether they can afford to not work: As record case totals pop up almost daily, parents across the country are crunching numbers to see whether they can afford to step back from their jobs or pay for at-home nannies or private teachers.

Conservatives propose creating anti-corruption committee to investigate WE Charity contract: Conservative MP and ethics critic Michael Barrett said that when committees resumed with the return of Parliament, they were met with filibustering tactics by Liberal MPs to avoid accountability.

B.C. sees 100-fold increase in election mail-in ballot requests: By Friday morning last week, the latest tally showed 646,000 British Columbians had asked for one, already close to the 665,000 Elections BC had estimated. In the previous election, only 6,500 voters chose that option.

MORNING MARKETS

Pause causes concern: European markets slipped despite signs of economic recovery in China. The reason? Trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Johnson & Johnson were paused due to a participants unexplained illness. The broader Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.4% in early trading, though MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.1% and Chinese blue-chip shares also gained 0.3% after dipping early in the day.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Online learning can be eye-opening for both teachers and students

Mark Lautens: “On the other hand, it might provide a way to service communities that have historically been underserviced and underrepresented.”

As work goes remote, the whole world may soon compete for your job

Linda Nazareth: “Whatever happens, it will be a huge leap and will require new ways of measuring and tracking the health of the labour market.”

Amid COVID-19, remember to keep perspective

Sergio Marchi: “Let us hold fast to the human spirit’s unshakeable ability to find a way to go on. And let us work together so that this moment, however ugly, shall also pass.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

How cities can help main streets endure the pandemic

“Destination streets,” whose businesses rely on visitors – from office workers there for the day to local and international tourists, are going to need help staying open. Those streets have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, according to a new study by the Canadian Urbanism Institute.

Keeping main streets alive for another year of pandemic is going to take more than just patios and new outdoor activities, the study emphasizes.

The declines are up to double those of main streets in smaller cities or in small, defined neighbourhoods within metro areas.

MOMENT IN TIME: Oct. 13, 1992

Open this photo in gallery Sri Lankan-born Canadian Novelist Michael Ondaatje holds up a copy of his book 'The English Patient' on the night he shared the Booker Prize for literature with Barry Unsworth's Sacred Hunger, on 13/10/1992 in London, England. Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

Canadian Michael Ondaatje wins the Booker Prize

“She stands up in the garden where she has been working and looks into the distance. She has sensed a shift in the weather.” So begins The English Patient, the third novel by Michael Ondaatje. He was the first Canadian to win the Booker Prize, after a string of previous nominations for the likes of Mordecai Richler, Alice Munro and Margaret Atwood. In 2018, The English Patient won the Golden Booker, awarded to mark the prize’s 50th anniversary. The novel is set in 1945 in Italy, where four characters come together in an abandoned villa, and reaches back to before the war in the Egyptian desert. It is a saga of love and loss, and a blurring and obscuring of nationalities. The English Patient propelled the private Ondaatje to international attention. A movie adaption won nine Oscars in 1997, Best Picture among the awards. A Seinfeld episode revolved around the movie (Elaine was not a fan). After the novel won the Booker, as Toronto was on the verge of its first baseball World Series, Ondaatje said, “I bumped the Blue Jays off the front page of The Globe. That was quite a shock to me.” David Ebner

