Good morning,

Confidential government documents show a large gap between the federal Liberals’ promised target for reducing the oil and gas industry’s greenhouse-gas emissions and what an internal analysis says is achievable by 2030.

The documents, which include findings from officials in the Environment and Natural Resources departments, show that when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his government’s updated emissions reduction plan in March, Ottawa’s own numbers indicated the industry could reach only about half of the 81-megatonne cut it was assigned.

Several federal officials said the documents obtained by The Globe present an incomplete picture of how the critically important industry can reach its targets.

Editorial: Is the Trudeau government’s plan for quick, deep cuts to oil emissions too ambitious? Yes

A Shell employee walks past the company's new Quest Carbon Capture and Storage facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, October 7, 2021.TODD KOROL/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

TSX re-enters correction territory, S&P 500 falls into bear market as recession fears intensify with rising inflation

North American stock markets plunged yesterday as Canada’s main stock market fell back into correction territory and the S&P 500 index entered a bear market for just the seventh time in the past 50 years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index suffered its second-worst day of the year, ending down 2.6 per cent at 19,742.56 – 10.6 per cent below its record closing high in March. The S&P 500, meanwhile, fell 3.9 per cent, down nearly 22 per cent below its Jan. 3 peak, putting it firmly in bear-market territory.

Large stock declines like this have historically often been followed by recessions, which cause prolonged economic pain and batter retirement accounts. The last time markets dropped to this degree was in 2020, at the start of the pandemic, but they rallied quickly. This time, analysts say, there are signs the downturn will linger.

Joly’s office knew senior Global Affairs official would be at Russian embassy party

The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly knew a senior department official would be attending a party at the Russian embassy in Ottawa last Friday and it only issued an apology after interventions at the highest levels of the government.

Two senior government sources said Joly’s office was informed before the party that Yasemin Heinbecker, Global Affairs’ deputy chief of protocol, would be attending the event to celebrate Russia Day. But a spokesperson for the minister said Joly herself did not know and only learned after The Globe’s story came out.

The federal government has been under fire over having a representative at the Russian embassy since Ottawa has repeatedly talked of the need to politically and diplomatically isolate Moscow after its military assault on Ukraine.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Jan. 6 panel hears Trump ‘detached from reality’ amid defeat: Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told yesterday.

Archeologists use AI to find evidence of fire use from a million years ago: Archeologists in Israel and Canada have used artificial intelligence to uncover traces of the use of fire from a time that predates all but a handful of similar discoveries, near Israel’s Mediterranean coast where no such evidence has previously been found.

Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison: Grief, anger and a sense of profound loss filled a Toronto courtroom yesterday as Alek Minassian, a mass murderer responsible for the deadliest attack in the city’s history, was sentenced to life behind bars.

Brutal attack at restaurant in China highlights misogyny and violence: The brutal beating of four women at a restaurant in northern China sparked widespread outrage over the weekend, leading to the swift arrest of nine people and calls for severe punishments. For many Chinese women, however, the incident has served as a painful reminder of the ever-present danger of gendered violence. And the official reaction to this and similar incidents has often felt dismissive and sexist, reflecting a rise in anti-feminist rhetoric both online and from state media.

Heavy rains prompt flooding fears in B.C., Alberta: Calgary declared a state of local emergency yesterday as torrential rains were predicted to pelt Southern Alberta with more than a month’s worth of rain in just three days. The same wet weather has also put neighbouring British Columbia on alert after historic amounts of rain caused flooding and debris slides last November.

Morning markets

Global markets tentative: World markets were choppy while Wall Street was tipped for a stronger open on Tuesday, as U.S. Treasury yields steadied at multi-year highs following the worst selloff in years. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.30 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.32 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended flat. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.40 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

André Picard: “If you think the wait to board a plane is excruciating, or that an airport with long wait times is hell on Earth, perhaps you should consider how long Canadians routinely wait for essential medical care, or what it’s like for someone to spend 24, 48 or 72 hours on a gurney in a hospital hallway.”

Rob Carrick: “Low interest rates have ruled personal finance for more than a dozen years, and those who paid attention were bigtime winners. But that chapter in the financial history of Canada is over. As in, o-v-e-r. Toast. Finito.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Three grams of omega-3s a day lowers blood pressure, study finds

In addition to preventing abnormal heartbeats, improving blood vessel function and lowering blood triglycerides (fats), research suggests that consuming omega-3 fats helps lower blood pressure. So far, though, studies have been unable to determine the optimal amount that’s needed to benefit blood pressure. Now, an updated review of studies has determined the ideal daily dose.

Moment in time: June 14, 2002

3D Visualization of asteroid MN2002.JPL/NASA

Large asteroid just misses Earth

A rock zooming past Earth 120,000 kilometres away doesn’t exactly sound like a near miss, but in astronomical terms, it’s almost grazing the planet. Asteroids – also known as planetoids – are leftovers from the formation of our solar system, ranging in size from about 10 metres across to around 500 metres in diameter. While most are found circling the sun between Jupiter and Mars, asteroids occasionally get thrown out of their orbits. When they pass within 45 million kilometres of Earth they are classified as Near-Earth Objects and can potentially pose a threat to the planet. In 2002, the asteroid MN2002 – about 80 metres in diameter and travelling at 10.6 kilometres a second – came within roughly one-third the distance to the moon. It was similar in size to one that had exploded in 1908 a few kilometres above the Tunguska region of Russia. (That event flattened more than 80 million trees over 2,000 square kilometres of Siberia.) MN2002 approached Earth from the direction of the sun, escaping notice until three days later. And we haven’t seen the last of it: Astronomers expect the asteroid to return in 2061. Ian Morfitt

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.