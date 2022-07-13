Good morning,

The Canadian government’s deal to allow the repair of Russian-owned turbines covers a period of up to two years from now and would allow the import and re-export of up to six units – a far more extensive arrangement than had previously been disclosed.

Two government officials told The Globe and Mail on Tuesday that Global Affairs Canada granted the German industrial giant Siemens Energy an exemption under Canada’s Russia sanctions for two years. This allows the company to send turbines from Nord Stream 1, a pipeline majority-owned by Russian state-controlled Gazprom, to Siemens Canada’s facilities in Montreal for regular repair and maintenance.

Separately on Tuesday, the Ukrainian World Congress, an advocacy group for the Ukrainian community whose head office is in Toronto, filed a legal challenge of the government’s decision in Federal Court.

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022.HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Reuters

Rogers to credit customers with five days of service as it faces scrutiny from CRTC after major outage

Rogers Communications Inc. says it will credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service as it faces a litany of questions from Canada’s telecom regulator regarding a nationwide service outage that left millions without cellphone, home phone and internet service last Friday.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission sent the Toronto-based telecom dozens of detailed questions on Tuesday regarding the massive outage, which also affected the Interac debit system, 911 services and hospitals.

The service disruption highlighted Rogers’s prevalence in Canada just as the company is trying to persuade federal regulators its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. won’t harm consumers by reducing competition.

Ottawa offers relief for local governments over RCMP back pay

The federal government says it won’t bill provinces and municipalities for the retroactive portion of Mountie salaries while it considers whether to help shoulder some of the burden of a steep pay-raise package.

The RCMP union negotiated its first contract with the Treasury Board last August and gained significant wage increases for its members, prompting some mayors and town councillors to say that because of the heightened costs, they could no longer afford their police.

Sri Lankan president flees amid crisis, protesters demand prime minister’s ouster: Sri Lanka’s president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under pressure from protesters angry over a devastating economic crisis. But crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minster, storming his office and demanding he also go.

Trump held ‘unhinged’ meeting before calling supporters to Capitol: Donald Trump hosted a chaotic six-hour White House meeting at which he discussed ordering the military to seize voting machines in a bid to overturn his re-election loss, before issuing his infamous tweet summoning supporters who would ultimately storm the U.S. Congress, according to his closest advisers.

Premiers summit wraps up with no health-care deal: A gathering of Canada’s premiers centred on health-care funding has concluded with no resolution as provincial and territorial leaders accused the federal government of not paying its fair share of health-care costs, creating a national crisis in the sector.

Brown endorses Charest to lead Tories: Patrick Brown says he is unlikely to overturn a disqualification from running for Conservative leader in time to compete in the race, so he will vote for former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Twitter sues Elon Musk: Twitter Inc. sued Elon Musk yesterday for violating the $44-billion deal to buy the social-media platform. The lawsuit sets in motion what promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history, involving one of the business world’s most colourful entrepreneurs.

Extreme heat in Italy triggers state of emergency: The agricultural industry in Italy, and elsewhere in Europe, are in a low-grade panic about a severe drought – the worst in 70 years – and the brutal heatwave gripping the country, which are blamed on climate change. They are worried about plunging production as their fields become parched because of a lack of rain.

NASA unveils James Webb Telescope’s first set of colour images: With one striking view after another, the newly commissioned James Webb Space Telescope has signalled an epochal shift in astronomers’ capacity to observe and understand our universe. This week’s release of the first colour images from Webb confirms its quintessential ability to perceive targets that are farther and fainter than any telescope has seen before. But they also show it to be a versatile engine of discovery that can be applied to wide range of cosmic mysteries.

This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324, in the Carina Nebula.NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI/The Canadian Press

Morning markets

Euro lurking slightly above parity with U.S. dollar: Down over 11 percent since January, investors are eyeing whether the euro will fall below one U.S. dollar for the first time since 2002. Traders wait to see new U.S. inflation data, which may indicate another outsized Federal Reserve rate hike in July. Around 6:15 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 sank 0.67 per cent, and Germany’s DAX dropped 0.76 per cent. France’s CAC 40 also dipped 0.58 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.54 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.22 per cent. New York futures traded slightly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.86 U.S. cents.

Editorial: “Is the new variant more dangerous or not? How does a person decide whether to wear a mask indoors, or whether it’s safe to attend a crowded sporting event or concert? In this moment of uncertainty, is it possible to make the right move? The answer is a resounding yes. We know enough about COVID-19 to make wise choices.”

David Rosenberg: “The key takeaway is that the Canadian economy is in a much more fragile state than the central bank realizes. The unsustainable levels of household debt will not only hinder future economic growth but will also ensure that the upcoming recession will be far more disastrous than many believe – especially since the speculative housing market looks set for a monstrous fall-off.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and MailBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

TikTok’s most popular gut-health myths, debunked

Everyone seems to be an expert on gut health nowadays, including TikTok creators, who have collected more than 150 million views on the topic. Vancouver dietitian Desiree Nielsen is thrilled that the gut is finally getting the attention it deserves, but she’s dismayed by the amount of misinformation that is regularly posted on Instagram and other social-media sites. In an effort to set the record straight on what we should – and should not – put in our tummies, we asked Nielsen to pick four gut health “fixes” online that are, in fact, total bunk.

Moment in time: July 13, 1944

Erno Rubik, a Professor at the College of Applied Science at Budapest University, pictured in London, Dec. 10, 1981, with his "Rubik Cube."JOHN GLANVILL/The Associated Press

Inventor Erno Rubik is born

In the midst of the Allied offensive on Axis-controlled Europe, the man who would go on to invent the world’s bestselling puzzle game – the Rubik’s Cube – was born in Hungary on this day in 1944.

Erno Rubik was raised in Budapest by his mother, Magdolna Szanto, a poet, while his father, also named Erno, worked as a flight engineer in the nearby city of Esztergom. In his 2020 book Cubed, the reclusive inventor opened up about his life, describing his father – whose work on gliders was world renowned – as his biggest inspiration and someone who was capable of “moving a hill.”

In his late 20s, while working as an architecture professor at the Budapest College of Applied Arts, Mr. Rubik designed his first prototype of the puzzle game as an example for his students. His invention, originally dubbed the Magic Cube, was later renamed and sold as the Rubik’s Cube by the U.S.-based Ideal Toys in 1980. Last year, the game, which has sold more than 450 million units globally, was acquired by the Canadian toymaker Spin Master, ensuring its ability to continue puzzling audiences of all ages with its over 43 quintillion potential solutions. Jake Kivanc

