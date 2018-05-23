Morning Update: Ottawa’s plans to change the Divorce Act

Good morning,

Ottawa aiming to put children first in an overhaul of the Divorce Act

The proposed changes would see the federal government abolish the terms “custody” and “access,” which it says create a mentality of winners and losers. Ottawa would also require lawyers to encourage separated spouses to turn to negotiation or mediation instead of family courts, which have become bogged down with delays. Judges would also have new authority to order divorcing couples to try to settle their differences out of court. The new rules for deciding who lives with whom would largely remain unchanged.

European legislators grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

European politicians took Zuckerberg’s appearance in Brussels as an opportunity to signal their willingness to take a more aggressive position on protecting consumer data than U.S. legislators. “We are the regulators,” European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said. Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian MEP, reminded Zuckerberg that he’s already apologized “15 or 16 times in the last decade” for Facebook’s missteps.

The EU’s 28 member states are just days away from enacting consumer privacy legislation that will impose new rules on companies that collect data on European citizens. If companies don’t comply, they would be hit with fines – something the EU hasn’t shied away from in the past: Facebook was previously fined €110-million for misleading statements about its acquisition of WhatsApp, while Google was hit with a €2.4-billion fine for manipulating search results.

The NAFTA impasse over Mexico’s low wages is only one part of the country’s labour woes

The U.S. is demanding that auto companies source 40 per cent of their car parts from factories that pay at least US$15 to US$17 an hour. But while Mexican negotiators are fighting the proposal over concerns that it would cost jobs, workers and union activists say there’s room to boost pay far beyond the average of US$4 an hour. And that’s just one issue: Workers point to 60-hour work weeks, no holiday time and supervisors demanding sex from female employees. Another issue is the “protection unions” that have been accused of helping corporations instead of employees and are aligned with Mexico’s governing party.

Trump says his planned meeting with Kim Jong-un might not happen

“There’s a very substantial chance that it won’t work out, and that’s okay,” Trump said of his planned meeting with North Korea’s leader, which is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. Trump made the remark sitting next to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was in Washington in a bid to keep the summit on track. Trump said Kim had become cooler to the idea of the summit since meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Last week, North Korea threatened to cancel the meeting after remarks by Trump’s national security adviser as well as over American-South Korean military exercises.

Stocks tumble

Investors sold equities on Wednesday and raced to buy yen and government bonds from the United States and Germany on fears that setbacks to U.S-China trade talks would undermine increasingly fragile-looking world growth. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 1.18 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.82 per cent and the Shanghai composite 1.41 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.69 per cent, Germany’s DAX 1.44 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 1.13 per cent at about 5:35 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down and the Canadian dollar was at 77.62 US cents.

What happened to the ‘reformist’ ways of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince?

“Saudi Arabia’s brash Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) may be trying to tout his image as a reformer, but his government’s arrests of at least seven activists a few weeks before the country permits women to drive is meant to remind his citizens that the new Saudi Arabia is the same as the old: autocratic. … The most recent arrests of Saudi women, who have both fought against the driving ban and guardianship laws a month before women will be permitted to drive, are a reminder of the political norms in the new Saudi Arabia. They have been branded as traitors by the Saudi government and absurdly charged with working with foreign entities to destabilize the kingdom. Their arrests are meant to be a signal to Saudi activists and reformers that their human-rights campaigns are futile.” – Bessma Momani, professor at the University of Waterloo

The Jets are out, but Winnipeg is definitely ‘in’

“If Ernest Hemingway was right and there are two ways to go bankrupt – gradually and then suddenly – then Winnipeg became one of the hottest cities in Canada gradually and then suddenly. In other words, the Winnipeg Jets’ moment as Canada’s hockey team was a very long time coming. Winnipeg bottomed out in 1996 when the Jets left for Phoenix. The small market’s working-class fans just couldn’t support an expensive, modern NHL team, so the team departed. So, too, everyone thought, did the city’s future. … The good news is that the present is plenty enticing in Winnipeg. The Jets returned in 2011, resuming their status as the NHL’s smallest-market team. Winnipeggers erupted in joy and instantly came into their own. No one, however, predicted that their exhilaration would endure unabated year after year, or that, just seven years later, the Jets would come tantalizingly close to winning the Stanley Cup.” – Benjamin Shinewald, employee in the Jets’ front office before the team moved to Phoenix

Ontario politicians should stop coddling car drivers

“For a nation whose drivers are being gouged at the pump – as parties of the left, right and centre assure us they are – Canadians sure love burning fuel. Look at the cars we buy: Four of the five best-selling automobiles in Canada last year were gas-guzzling pickups. Sales of luxury SUVs surged in 2017, too, while sales of fuel-efficient subcompact cars plummeted. Most drivers of Silverados and Land Rovers are not going off-road or hauling lumber. In their hundreds of thousands, these Canadians are willing to pay more when they gas up in order to feel like the king of the road en route to their kids’ soccer practices. Of course, you would never guess at these profligate driving habits to hear Ontario’s party leaders on the stump. During this spring’s election campaign, Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath and to a lesser extent Kathleen Wynne have treated the province’s drivers as a kind of abused minority.” – Globe editorial

A gateway drug? Breaking down two commonly cited assertions by Tory senators as cannabis legalization nears

Some Conservative senators have touted studies saying marijuana is a gateway to harder drugs and that legalizing it will lead to increased use among teens. However, a landmark report released last year found there was limited evidence of a link between marijuana and changes in how people use other drugs. (In fact, research is showing cannabis may help people cut out harder drugs like crack.) And while there is limited research on teen use, one study found that legalization had no significant effect on the rate of Colorado high-schoolers using cannabis.

Streetcars begin running on Sunday in Toronto



May 23, 1897: In the late 19th century, Toronto was the “city of churches.” Blue laws so restricted behaviour that there was little to do on Sunday beyond go to church, take a carriage ride or go for a walk. Even the streetcars stopped running. But behind the façade was a less homogeneous city. Toronto was also a place with 140 brothels, about one for every 1,000 residents. And it had strong advocates for opening up Sunday transit, including the company that ran the trolleys and didn’t want to forgo a day of profit. It was a fight that took years. The proposal was denounced from the pulpit and in some of the news, with opponents concerned that seven-day transit service would lead to such abominations as Sunday newspapers, beer sales, sporting events and even street-corner peanut vendors. But others argued the change was about progress, modernity and fairness for citizens who couldn’t afford a carriage. It took three referendums and the final result was a nail-biter. With more than 32,000 votes cast, the change was approved by a margin of less than 0.7 per cent. The first Sunday trolleys ran later that month, with the day’s revenue distributed to local hospitals. – Oliver Moore



