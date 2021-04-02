Morning Update: P.1 variant that shut ski resort rapidly spreading in B.C.

Good morning,

In B.C., The coronavirus variant that forced the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort to close is spreading rapidly in the province and sending more young people to hospital, raising concern about health officials’ ability to control the outbreak that is the largest known spread outside Brazil.

Whistler recorded 1,120 cases from the beginning of January to March 28, with 218 of them last week alone. The majority of cases – 83.2 per cent – are in people aged 20 to 39.

Meanwhile, the parts of Ontario hit hardest by COVID-19 are the same places where vaccine uptake among the elderly is lowest, according to new data that highlight the need to boost immunization efforts in high-risk communities.

The non-profit Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences found that only 49.7 per cent of people over 80 outside of nursing homes have been vaccinated in neighbourhoods that have reported the highest infection rates. By contrast, first-dose coverage among the elderly is highest – about 70 per cent – in parts of the province that have reported the fewest COVID-19 cases to date.

Seniors sit in the hallway following being administered their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by healthcare workers from Humber River Hospital, inside Caboto Terrace, an independent seniors residence, on April 1, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Taiwan’s worst rail accident in nearly four decades kills at least 48 people

An express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday, killing at least 48 passengers and injuring 66 in the island’s worst rail disaster in almost four decades.

The crash, north of the eastern city of Hualien, killed the driver of the train carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves. Taiwan media said many people were standing as the train was so crowded, and were tossed about by the crash impact. Media showed pictures of survivors being led out of the tunnel.

The train, travelling from Taipei, the capital, to the southeastern city of Taitung came off the rails after apparently hitting a truck that had slid off a road from a nearby construction site.

Tigray conflict sparks a war of intense propaganda

The Tigray war in Ethiopia has killed thousands of people, forced as many as two million people to flee their homes and destroyed much of the region’s health care system and other basic services. Countless women have been violently attacked and sexually assaulted.

Disinformation has been a key element of the government’s communications strategy. The severe damage and the rising death toll have often been obscured by a fog of falsehoods and duelling propaganda claims. Some deception is easily proven – yet tweets were still prominently displayed on the social media accounts of state-run Ethiopian media outlets.

Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021.

Finding Jude: ‘Best day on the job in 25 years’

On his 53rd birthday, Constable Scott McNames had supper and cake with his three kids before heading off around sunset to search for another family’s missing boy. His kids understood the absence.

He was searching for three-year-old Jude Leyton, who was reported missing around noon on that Sunday, March 28. The temperature dropped to the freezing mark. The search area stretched out in all directions across lakes, marshes, beaver dams and sheer cliffs.

Monday ended with no trace of Jude. So did Tuesday. But after four days and three nights, he found Jude.

OPP Cst. Scott McNames carries three-year-old Jude Walter Leyton who went missing from his family near Verona, Ont. three days earlier on April 1, 2021.

TD CEO cautions against rush to regulation in response to ballooning home prices: Despite upward trends Bharat Masrani advises against one of the more drastic proposed solutions: changing a capital gains exemption to introduce taxes on the sale of principal residences.

George Floyd’s girlfriend testifies at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial: Prosecutors put 45-year-old Courteney Ross on the stand as part of an effort to humanize Floyd in front of the jury and portray him as more than a crime statistic, and also explain his drug use.

Remote workers say they’re just as productive. But many are struggling to log off: Millions of Canadians have made the shift to remote work over the past year, and a recent Statscan study found that many are pulling longer hours. More than one-third of new teleworkers (35 per cent) are working more, with about half of managers in that situation.

Iran, world powers to hold nuclear talks in Vienna on Tuesday: Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain held virtual talks on Friday aimed at reviving the accord, and discussed the possible return of the United States to the agreement.

MORNING MARKETS

World shares were higher in listless trading this morning – many major markets were closed for Good Friday – after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.6 per cent to 29,854.00 and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.8 per cent to 3,112.80. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5 per cent to 3,484.39.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Slowly but surely the government is gathering the media into its ghastly embrace

Andrew Coyne: “If the government were only putting all of the country’s newspapers on its payroll, or imposing Canadian content quotas on YouTube, or snooping through people’s tweets, it would be worrying enough. But as it is proposing to do all three at the same time, I think a little alarm is in order.”

Let’s take a long-term view when judging hydro projects

Gary Doer: “In Manitoba, we knew that critics from behind the glass had called a proposal to build Limestone, the last dam completed before my time as premier, a boondoggle on account of its upfront debt.”

Canadians need to form a consensus on long-term immigration policy

John Ibbitson: “We got where we are by agreeing we should grow robustly, and that it didn’t matter where people came from, as long as they shared the values that ground the nation.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Self-employed individuals need to pay attention to details in their taxes

Over the past year Tim Cestnick has spoken with countless Canadians who have started small businesses during the pandemic. If you’re one of these folks, keep a few things in mind as you prepare your taxes for 2020.

For example, losses may save you taxes, but they can’t go on forever. If you earned any income in 2020 providing goods or services to others, you may be entitled to some deductions – even if you didn’t earn much. But, if you report losses from your business year after year, the taxman might conclude that you don’t have an actual business, but perhaps a hobby.

MOMENT IN TIME: April 2, 1968

Open this photo in gallery 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). Shown: Keir Dullea. MGM

2001, a Space Odyssey premiere

The world premiere of 2001: A Space Odyssey was not unlike that moment early in Stanley Kubrick’s film in which a prehistoric tribe of hominids discover the alien monolith. There was excitement, confusion, disgust and anger – the kind of emotions that surface when a world-changing event arrives. While Kubrick’s sci-fi epic, adapted from the work of novelist Arthur C. Clarke, is today regarded as one of the best films ever made – a work that forever altered the course of cinema, art, culture and even science – it encountered a chillier reception in 1968. During the film’s New York premiere, about 250 people walked out. In Los Angeles, movie star Rock Hudson muttered a family-unfriendly remark while leaving early. Critics weren’t rushing to Kubrick’s defence, either, with The New Yorker’s Pauline Kael slamming it as a “monumentally unimaginative movie,” and The New York Times’s Renata Adler describing the viewing experience as “somewhere between hypnotic and immensely boring.” A slow, steady release by studio MGM proved naysayers wrong, with the film catching on with audiences, awards bodies (Kubrick won the Academy Award for Best Special Visual Effects), and film historians. Barry Hertz

