Morning Update: Pandemic death toll in first months higher than thought, analysis shows

Good morning: The loss of life in the pandemic’s first nine months was more widespread than official numbers indicated.

According to newly available national data, mortality spiked sharply even in provinces that reported relatively low death tolls from the virus.

The statistics suggest some provinces may have inadvertently undercounted COVID-19 deaths by a wide margin, said Tara Moriarty, a professor of laboratory medicine and pathobiology at the University of Toronto.

For example, Dr. Moriarty found that between March and November 2020, B.C. saw about six times as many deaths over and above what would have been expected as reported COVID-19 fatalities. Saskatchewan saw 10 times as many.

Opinion:

Finish-line anxiety is now the defining feature of pandemic life

Astronaut training can help us be better prepared for the next global crisis

In these times of darkness, let’s remember the hopeful message of Easter

Open this photo in gallery Archbishop Thomas Collins holds an Easter Sunday mass at St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica, in Toronto, on Sunday April 4 2021. Religious services are required to operate at 15% capacity under recent COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Ontario Government. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto law firm’s data show progress on narrowing gender pay equity gap

In following up on our Power Gap series, Aird & Berlis voluntarily shared wage gap data with The Globe. They are the first firm in the country to release this information.

Male equity partners at the major Bay Street law firm earn an average of 17 per cent more than their female counterparts over all, but the firm drilled down further and noticed the imbalance was concentrated in the group who have been practising for more than 20 years – and disappears among those who have been practising for less time that that.

Also read: Ottawa unable to show progress on pledge to diversify suppliers

Open this photo in gallery Steven Zakem, left, managing partner at law firm Aird & Berlis, and Andrea Skinner, chair of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Committee, pose for a photo in a boardroom at the company's offices in Toronto, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Globe and Mail

Why are the U.S. and China so interested in Greenland’s election outcome?

Greenland has been caught in a global power struggle over access to rare-earth metals, a collection of 17 elements. In a snap election tomorrow, the results will be followed closely in Beijing, Washington, Brussels and beyond.

Other world news:

Canada urged to play bigger role with allies to contain China in the Indo-Pacific

On Venezuela’s borders, COVID-19 hasn’t stopped a migrant exodus – but has made it more dangerous for all

The sting: How a Canadian is fighting back in Syria’s high-stakes disinformation war

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

After five years drug-free, Vancouver man reflects on the rocky road to recovery: Today, at 38, Trey Helten is housed, healthy and gainfully employed – a success by every measure – and people grappling with their own addictions have called him a hero and an inspiration.

Canada’s hydrogen sector pushes natural gas as part of climate solution: The federal government is backing global efforts to create standards for certifying carbon intensity, including for blue hydrogen, which requires carbon dioxide to be captured and stored.

Search suspended for missing fishermen off coast of Cape Breton: The search was suspended hours after a First Nation reported that two of the vessel’s crew members had died. A local vessel rescued four of the crew members from the water, but the fifth remains missing.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks gain: Global stock prices rose Monday after data showed a surge in U.S. employment while U.S. bonds came under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve may bump up interest rates sooner than it has indicated. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.79 per cent. Major markets in many parts of Europe were closed. Wall Street futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.61 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes preferred share advantage, ‘real assets’ frenzy and when bank dividends could rise.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

New curriculum deepens old political divide in Alberta

Kelly Cryderman: “Politics will be part of any new curriculum. But Mr. Kenney’s UCP is, as often, in danger of letting politics take over.”

I didn’t just cover the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash – I lived it alongside the rest of the city

Becky Zimmer: “We won’t see our everyday stories reflected in the national news, and that’s okay. That is why we have our community papers.”

Old-growth forests work hard for us. Now, we need to work for them

Scott Niedermayer: “And make no mistake, it will require work. These forests have taken hundreds of years to develop into the living cathedrals they are today.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery With three kids in the house sometimes the car is the only place where Brodie MacKenzie of Burlington, Ont., can find a little peace and quiet, as Brodie illustrates here on April 1, 2021. Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Finding moments of solitude may help ease pandemic stress

Most families have probably never spent this much time together – but time alone is a key component of our well-being, research has shown, with benefits that include helping to calm us and improving our ability to self-regulate.

For example, those who have been working from home during the pandemic may find themselves missing their old commute because it was time they had to themselves. For some like Brodie Mackenzie, the time alone in her car has become a much-appreciated way to help her achieve this.

MOMENT IN TIME: News photo archive

Open this photo in gallery Three pillars of Canadian music: Anne Murray, Gordon Lightfoot, and Stompin' Tom Connors at the 1973 Juno Awards. Courtesy of Plum Communications Inc.

The Juno Awards, 1973

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re marking the 50th anniversary of the Juno Awards, which will be broadcast on May 16 on CBC.

The Junos were named (phonetically) in 1971, after Pierre Juneau, the inaugural chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) when it was formed in 1968. Three years later, the commission introduced quotas for Canadian content on radio and TV. Private broadcasters bristled, and much of the early Cancon was pretty cheesy. But the new rules made it easier for artists to succeed at home without hitting it big in Hollywood or Europe first. Three of the most significant early beneficiaries were captured together in a publicity photo taken at the 1973 Junos: Anne Murray, Gordon Lightfoot and Stompin’ Tom Connors. What other country could produce stars who sang about a snowbird, the building of a transcontinental railroad and “the best doggone potatoes that’s ever been growed?” John Daly

