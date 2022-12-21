Good morning,

A third-party investigation commissioned by Hockey Canada into an alleged group sexual assault by members of the 2018 national junior team is now complete, and a report has been forwarded to an adjudication panel to determine the next steps, the organization’s new chairman said.

The panel, comprised of two retired judges and a senior lawyer, will determine what sanctions, if any, will be imposed, Hockey Canada chairman Hugh Fraser said in a statement yesterday.

Hockey Canada’s third-party investigation is one of several being conducted into the alleged sexual assault, which came to light this spring after the organization settled a $3.55-million lawsuit, for an undisclosed sum, from a young woman known only as E.M. in court documents.

The organization restarted the investigation after it was criticized in Ottawa for failing to properly investigate the allegations in 2018. Police in London, Ont., have since reopened their case, and the National Hockey League is also conducting its own probe.

A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to a meeting room at the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

CSIS told Trudeau China secretly targeted 11 candidates in 2019 election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a national security briefing this fall in which he was told China’s consulate in Toronto had targeted 11 candidates in the 2019 federal election, but that security agencies had found no evidence of covert funding by Beijing, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

The sources said David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, provided the briefing to Trudeau and his national security adviser Jody Thomas. Weeks later, in November, Trudeau met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, and complained to him about interference in Canadian domestic affairs.

Trudeau was informed in the briefing that there was no evidence of Chinese money secretly flowing to the 11 candidates, all of whom were running in the Greater Toronto Area. He was also told there was no indication China’s interference efforts had helped elect any of them, despite the consulate’s attempts to promote the campaigns on social media and in Chinese-language media outlets.

Eight teenage girls in Toronto charged in ‘swarming’ stabbing death of homeless man

Police say eight girls, all between the ages of 13 and 16, swarmed, stabbed and killed a man who was living in downtown Toronto’s shelter system during a midnight attack that may have been unleashed in hopes of stealing a bottle of liquor.

Authorities also say the accused Toronto teenagers appear to have talked to each other mostly on the internet before deciding to meet up in real life on Saturday night – possibly for the first time.

The excursion started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and it ended shortly after midnight Sunday when they were located and arrested by police.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Five Vaughan condo shooting victims identified: In the months leading up to a mass shooting at a Vaughan condominium Sunday evening, at least three of the victims sought out and killed by the gunman had filed complaints about his campaign of harassment. A total of five victims died in the shooting. In a news conference at police headquarters yesterday, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween identified them as Rita Camilleri, 57; her partner, Vittorio Panza, 79; Russell Manock, 75; his wife, Helen Lorraine Manock, 71; and Naveed Dada, 59.

Extreme cold, snow create travel chaos in Western Canada: Snow, extreme cold and Arctic winds have gripped Western Canada and created chaos for holiday travellers. After upward of 25 centimetres of snow fell in the region, Vancouver International Airport temporarily suspended all incoming and outgoing flights early yesterday, holding departing aircraft at their gates and stranding passengers aboard some arriving flights for hours, as those planes had no place to go.

Six Nations Council pushes for extension on settlement deadline: Canada’s most populous Indigenous reserve says countless residents have been left out of the $1.47-billion federal Indian day school settlement, and it has applied to extend the January deadline by three years.

Zelensky to visit Biden, U.S. Congress, source says: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels to Washington to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and visit Congress today, in Zelensky’s first trip outside his country since Russia invaded in late February.

Documents sent to Muslim charity forged, RCMP says: The RCMP confirmed yesterday that documents sent to the Muslim Association of Canada that appeared to be internal records of the Canada Revenue Agency and the Mounties trying to build a terrorism-funding case against the charity are forgeries.

Musk will step down as Twitter CEO: Elon Musk said yesterday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement. This is the first time Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted decisively for him to step down in a poll that the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

More than 100 bitcoins linked to defunct exchange mysteriously transferred: More than 100 bitcoins previously held in inaccessible virtual wallets linked to defunct cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX have been transferred four years after the death of the company’s founder led to its collapse.

Morning markets

World shares edge higher: Global shares edged up on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan rocked the markets by unexpectedly deciding to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields, with the yen then scoring its biggest one-day gain against the U.S. dollar in 24 years. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.80 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.68 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.34 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was little changed at 73.44 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “Mr. Poilievre loves to say Canada ‘feels broken,’ which no doubt resonates with many voters who aren’t Conservatives. They won’t vote for his party, though, unless and until he shows that he can actually fix what isn’t working. The Conservative Leader has not done so – yet.”

Marsha Lederman: “Yes, Harry & Meghan is saccharine. Still, one can’t help but wonder after watching, what good this couple – young, interracial and ridiculously attractive, and committed to social justice issues – could have done for the Royal Family, as its future seems less than certain with Queen Elizabeth buried and Charles now King.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

The best board games to keep your family busy this holiday season

In the winter months, when your screen time is at an all-time high and the weather makes you want to hibernate, there’s no better way to bring friends and family together than through board games. And if you’re looking to spice up your regular rotation of Monopoly, Catan or Scrabble, we asked four experts for their recommendations. Here are the best games for two players, large groups, people who love Catan and expert players who have patience for long-play times.

Moment in time: Dec. 21, 1937

American actress Jane Fonda in London, Jan. 23, 1965.Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Jane Fonda born

Actress, mother, activist, fitness guru, jailbird. For most of her 85 years, Fonda has been in the spotlight – whether on stage accepting Oscars (Klute and Coming Home), enraging Vietnam vets after a trip to Hanoi, topping the charts with her workout videos, or being arrested five times (in one month), while protesting against climate change in Washington. Those arrests led to a night in jail, upon which she reflected: “I’m quite bony, so [the metal bed] was painful.” She was just shy of 82. The daughter of actor Henry Fonda and Canadian socialite Frances Ford Seymour (who was born in Brockville, Ont.), Fonda studied acting under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in the late 1950s. She started on Broadway, moved into comedies and then settled into dramatic roles, including in The China Syndrome (which explored the safety of nuclear power plants) and 9 to 5 (sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace). In the 1981 film, On Golden Pond she produced and starred alongside her dad, with whom she’d always had a strained relationship. Three months ago Fonda was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Recently, she announced her cancer is now in remission. She called the news, “the best birthday present ever!” Gayle MacDonald

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.