Morning Update: Parents will be allowed to remove children from sex-ed classes under new Ontario government curriculum; Parents of ‘Jihadi Jack’ press for his repatriation

Parents will be allowed to remove children from sex-ed classes under new Ontario government curriculum
The revised health and physical education curriculum largely mirrors the previous Liberal government’s 2015 curriculum, which the Progressive Conservatives had promised to repeal. The new curriculum will include a provision that gives families three weeks notice of when sex-ed lessons will be taught, and up to five school days before the class to provide school boards with an exemption notice for their children. Under the Liberal government, an opt-out process was available, but some boards, including the Toronto District School Board and the Peel District School Board, would not entertain requests to let students miss classes about sexual orientation, gender identity or similar issues because those areas are protected under the human-rights code. It’s unclear how school boards will adapt to the new direction.
‘A warning’: China’s central television takes direct aim at Canadian foreign minister
Chinese authorities are taking aim at Canada’s foreign minister, singling out Chrystia Freeland by name in an unusually personal rebuke to her comments about Hong Kong. China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang rebuked the Canadian government, saying it ”has made irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs repeatedly and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs.”
Parents of ‘Jihadi Jack’ weigh move to Canada, will press Ottawa for son’s repatriation
The father of Jack Letts, a Canadian who was stripped of his British citizenship over his alleged support for the Islamic State, says he is hoping to visit Canada in the coming weeks to advocate for his son’s repatriation and is considering a permanent move. John and his wife, Sally Lane – both dual Canadian-British citizens – were recently convicted by a British court of funding terrorism for sending Jack money to help him escape from Syria.
John said he hopes his son’s case will be an issue for Canadians in the fall federal election campaign. The country’s political leaders have already faced questions about how they will respond to the dozens of Canadians, including women and children, trapped in makeshift prison camps in Syria.
Opinion: If Jihadi Jack comes home, Canada has only itself to blame, Christian Leuprech and Todd Hataley.
Election ads on climate change won’t threaten charity status, CRA says
The agency sent a letter to World Wildlife Fund-Canada after the organization asked for clarification of a notification from Elections Canada that the Canada Elections Act requires organizations to register as third parties to advertise on election issues during the campaign. WWF-Canada and other environmental charities say they fear that registering could lead to complaints under the Income Tax Act that they are conducting partisan activities, which could cost them their charitable status. Grey areas of the laws could still leave charitable organizations vulnerable if they are subject of a complaint to Revenue Canada, WWF-Canada president Megan Leslie said on Tuesday in an interview.
Dozens of Canadian researchers have faced discipline for integrity breaches
In the past eight years, 133 federally funded researchers were disciplined for integrity breaches ranging from a lack of scientific rigour and fabricating work to mismanagement of funds. The watchdog does not reveal the names of those it disciplines, even in cases in which police become involved. Some in the academic community are urging for greater transparency by the secretariat – which has a high degree of discretion over what can be disclosed about the most severe integrity breaches in publicly funded research.
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say police intentionally misled her: In hundreds of pages of court documents released Tuesday, Ms. Meng’s legal team argues, among other things, that officers of the Canada Border Services Agency intentionally made incomplete notes of their dealings with U.S. law enforcement and unlawfully questioned Ms. Meng when she was arrested.
Hamlet’s shoreline erosion a warning to rest of Canada’s North: Rising temperatures and sea levels have put the community of Tuktoyaktuk at risk, but even when all levels of government understand what’s at stake, finding solutions can be slow.
Cabinet confidentiality to take centre stage at parliamentary committee hearing on SNC-Lavalin: The Ethics Commissioner also said he had been hampered from conducting a full investigation because nine witnesses were prevented from sharing information that they felt was relevant.
Military installs new army commander as it looks for stability in the post-Norman era: Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre officially took the reins of the army from Lt.-Gen. Jean-Marc Lanthier as the military looks to march past years of instability in the most senior ranks over the failed prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.
Pakistan to take Kashmir dispute with India to the International Court of Justice: The case would centre on alleged human rights violations by India in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both countries claim in full but rule in part.
Stocks rise
European stocks opened higher on Wednesday as hopes for more monetary and fiscal stimulus helped assuage worries about global recession, political turmoil in Italy and endless trade wars. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was flat. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX, and the Paris CAC 40 were all up about 1 per cent at 6:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 75.21 US cents.
A recession that would crush Trump’s re-election chances is just wishful thinking by Democrats
Lawrence Martin: “A strong economy isn’t always necessary for re-election. Barack Obama won re-election against Mitt Romney in 2012 with a down economy. And you can lose with a high-performance economy, as the Democrats did in the year 2000. But in Mr. Trump’s case, it’s critical.”
Why Elections Canada is right to worry about the (political) climate
Editorial: “Climate change is real and that Canada and the world must take big steps to address it, this page has long argued as much – but that’s not what this is about.”
What exactly is l’apéro or aperitivo, and can I do it at home?
It’s part of the heart of French culture. Taking place sometime between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., it is a break in the day to relax, to meet friends and family and to chat while having a drink and a snack before dinner. What is the key to a successful apéro? How can you do this at home? “I love that it’s a moment in the day set aside to connect,” says Jackie Kai Ellis, a Canadian author now living in Paris and creator of lifestyle website aptlafayette.com.
Ask a parenting coach: How do I help my child with back-to-school worries?
Sarah Rosensweet is a parenting coach who lives in Toronto with her husband and three kids, ages 12, 15 and 18. She answers questions about your children’s anxiety going back to school, how to understand what they are worried about and how to create a strategy with them.
Aug. 21, 1961
Before the hundreds of hits by a legendary roster of artists; before the label itself became both a sound and a music industry powerhouse, there was Please Mr. Postman. The debut single by the Marvelettes became Motown’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop singles chart. Motown founder Berry Gordy had incorporated the company in April, 1960, and it was a hit machine from the beginning. Motown put out 110 Top 10 hits between 1961 and 1971 from artists such as the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson Five, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye, among others, living up to the recording studio’s nickname, Hitsville U.S.A. Please Mr. Postman was written by Georgia Dobbins, William Garrett, Freddie Gorman (who actually was a postman in Detroit), Brian Holland and Robert Bateman. The song would be covered by the Beatles in 1963 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again in 1975 when the Carpenters covered it. The Marvelettes, originally five teenage girls from Inkster, Mich., broke up in 1969. Please Mr. Postman was their only No. 1 hit, but its place in music history lives on. — Dave McGinn
