Morning Update: Pelosi says House will introduce legislation to impeach Trump unless Pence forces ouster

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that the House of Representatives will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump unless Vice-President Mike Pence and cabinet invoke constitutional authority to force him out, calling Trump a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

House Democrats are expected to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday and vote as soon as Tuesday. The strategy would be to condemn the President’s actions swiftly but delay an impeachment trial in the Senate for 100 days. Mr. Trump could become the only president to be impeached twice.

Meanwhile, two Republican senators – Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – have called on Trump to resign immediately.

Read more:

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo taken on January 07, 2021 US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holds her weekly press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Some non-frontline hospital staff getting vaccines ahead of vulnerable populations

Some hospitals and health systems are offering COVID-19 vaccines to staff who don’t interact with patients, including administrators and researchers, as thousands of frontline workers and long-term care residents wait for their turn to be inoculated.

Some hospitals say they’ve been forced to look outside prioritized groups in order not to waste doses. Storage challenges have also limited distribution as the provinces ramp up their vaccination programs.

Doctors fume about COVID-19 patients who flout restrictions

Exhausted by 10 months of a pandemic now only getting worse, doctors are increasingly taking to social media to vent about people not following restrictions, politicians flouting their own government guidelines, and the slow rollout of the vaccine. The state of the country’s medical professionals should be a concern for everyone – especially as virus cases surge. Weary, overwhelmed doctors can make more mistakes and are at higher risk of illness.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Deloitte gets vaccine-tracking contract: The federal government has awarded a $16-million contract to accounting firm Deloitte to “manage vaccine rollout, administration and reporting,” even as hundreds of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered.

B.C. tackling health care workers’ vaccine hesitancy: The lengthy conflict over the flu vaccine shows that there is no straightforward path to overcoming vaccine hesitancy – an issue that is especially crucial now, as health care workers have expressed reluctance to embrace the COVID-19 vaccines.

Amazon Canada workers say the pandemic adds to safety concerns: The pandemic is adding to long-standing safety concerns – among them, pressure to work quickly to meet stringent productivity quotas while maintaining physical distancing. In Canada, it’s not known how many Amazon workers have been infected because the company won’t say – contending the numbers lack context – and most public-health authorities decline to reveal the information.

Péladeau urges rejection of airline takeover: Quebec media baron Pierre Karl Péladeau is calling on Ottawa to deny Air Canada’s proposed $180-million takeover of Air Transat, offering to pay more for the struggling airline to guarantee competition and fairer prices for Canadian travellers.

How a Mi’kmaq nation found prosperity: This month, the remarkable four-decade-long transformation of the Membertou First Nation reached a new milestone with its co-ownership of the largest shellfish producer in North America, Clearwater Seafoods. Check out Globe reporter Greg Mercer’s long-read on how the community has made historic strides toward economic and territorial growth here.

Open this photo in gallery Chief Terry Paul, Chief and CEO of Membertou First Nation, poses in his office in the Mi'kmaq community in the tribal district of Unama'ki, also known as Cape Breton Island, N.S. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

MORNING MARKETS

World shares fall: World shares slipped from record highs on Monday as caution over rising coronavirus cases saw some profit-taking from investors, while Treasury yields remained close to 10-month highs, indicating expectations for global reflation from anticipated U.S. fiscal stimulus. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.34 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.38 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.11 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.08 per cent. Wall Street futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.27 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes dividend powerhouses, top stock picks from a $300-million portfolio manager and ‘epic bubble’ seen for markets.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Before the NHL starts its 2021 season it must play outbreak Whac-A-Mole

Cathal Kelly: “What’s the NHL’s red line and how is it crossed? Presumably, a Florida outbreak is fine because it’s Florida. How about one in Winnipeg? Or Ottawa? What if the Prime Minister starts getting hassled daily about this? What happens if a Canadian team suddenly loses its ad-hoc licence to fly all over the place and still play in its home arena?”

We must be on guard for vaccine horror stories

Juliet Guichon and Eduardo Franco: “As millions of people get vaccinated, it is important to keep in mind that if B follows A, it does not necessarily mean B was caused by A.”

The Ford government is harming Ontario’s environmental future

Globe editorial: “The defanging of Ontario’s conservation authorities could open the door to more projects in the Greenbelt – two million largely undeveloped acres that ring the Greater Toronto Area, containing farmland, parks and fragile ecosystems, as well as serving as the watershed for Canada’s largest metropolis.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

A winter survival guide

If we’ve learned anything from 2020, it’s that taking care of yourself should always be a priority. From the kitchen to the bedroom, here are eight ways to get through the cold months.

MOMENT IN TIME:

Open this photo in gallery Connaught Medical Research Laboratories began life in a small stable and laboratory setup in Toronto by Dr. John Fitzgerald. Handout

Toronto’s Connaught Laboratories tests a new diphtheria toxoid

For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at inoculations.

We don’t often hear of diphtheria these days, but until the 1920s, it was the top cause of childhood death in Canada. They called it “the strangler” for the way it coated the throat in a thick film, choking its victims. Help arrived in 1925, when 15,000 Canadian children took part in a large field test of a new toxoid (an inactivated toxin) discovered at the Pasteur Institute in Paris and brought to Canada by John FitzGerald, who had founded Connaught Laboratories in 1914 inside a Toronto stable donated by William Fenton, seen above in a photo taken that year. Dr. FitzGerald had been producing a less-effective diphtheria toxoid, and was able to quickly shift production to the new one, becoming the first to test it on a large scale. While diphtheria still exists around the world, Canada now sees only a handful of cases each year. Dianne Nice

